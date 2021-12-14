Truck drivers are our unsung heroes. Their hard work on the road, getting all of our stuff to the places we want it (on a timely basis) has always been important, but we’ve never appreciated them as much as we have lately, now that the term “supply chain” became a regular feature on the nightly news. This holiday season makes sure that the long-hauler in your life knows that you appreciate all those hours spent behind the wheel.

These gifts are also great for your buddy who’s chucked it all to live in a van or for your relative who works from her car. Some of our selects were about helping out with the health and wellness concerns of somebody who’s stuck in the driver’s seat all day, some seemed particularly useful, while others were just for fun, and some were chosen just so your favorite driver can keep truckin’ in style.

Related Guides

Piloti Pinnacle Boot

Designed for racing and tested by Le Mans champions, this boot is designed for auto racing, but drivers who spend hours with a foot on the pedal will appreciate the Pinnacle’s anti-vibration, hydrocarbon-resistant sole. A buffed EVA heel and reinforced lateral forefoot are designed to provide non-stop comfort and performance for long drives (but let’s keep to the speed limit).

Parigo LED Flashlight Gloves

“I am Ironman.” These gloves are a hand-y way to shed light on just about any situation, from searching for items dropped under the dashboard to performing basic repairs or even making the wearer more visible and safer at night (they’re also great for the cyclist in your life). The stretchy, fingerless gloves have rechargeable LED lights attached just shy of the thumbs, so they point a beam of light right at the task at hand.

Garmin Dash Cam

Add an extra layer of security to all that time spent behind the wheel. This pocket-sized camera (with voice control) record any incidents that may be happening around your vehicle, and what’s more, saved video is automatically uploaded via Wi-Fi connection to Garmin’s secure online vault. It can also be accessed for remote viewing from a smartphone app. The camera also provides driver alerts such as forward collision and lane departure warnings to encourage safer driving.

Aeropress Go Travel Coffee Press

If there is any one time when having the perfect cup of coffee is paramount, it’s on an extended road trip. Don’t depend on the truck stop or fast-food chain to get it right (they often disappoint). Bring your favorite coffee, ground to your specifications, and make a delicious cup every time with the Aeropress Go. Fans of the Aeropress already love it for its minimal approach to achieving the perfect cup every time. Now bring that level of control on the road.

Superior Bath Robe

A long-haul truck driver may find themselves showering at a truck stop or spending the night at a cheap roadside motel. Send a little luxury along for the ride with this cotton waffle weave spa-style bathrobe. It’ll make even the sparest facility feel like an indulgent experience.

Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition

Grab a game-on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch. Inspired by video game celebrity character Super Mario, the set features the bold red design console, Joy-Con controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Dock. A solid blue design is featured on both the Joy-Con grip and Joy-Con wrist straps. There’s also a carrying case adorned with Super Mario iconography, and a screen protector to keep your Mario Nintendo Switch system secure.

Health Touch Fully Body Massage Mat

Anybody who has been behind the wheel for more than a few hours knows that, no matter how nice the upholstery, driving can be hell on your back. While we’re not sure if this can be stashed in the cab, at least have it ready when your driver hits home base: The mat features five vibrating points, with two levels of intensity, as well as heat.

Todd Snyder Cashmere Crewneck

For an all-night ride, a night on the town, or a night snuggled up on the couch, we love this Todd Snyder Italian cashmere sweater that’s made from recycled cashmere. The waffle texture maintains a masculine style that any big rig driver would appreciate, but it’s still soft and cozy. Let your trucker know you really love them and get the matching sweats, too.

Hello Fresh Gift Card

According to American Trucker magazine, many long-haul drivers have diet-related health problems like obesity, diabetes, and sleep apnea. Let’s keep our good buddies happy and healthy by offering some easy, healthy meals via Hello Fresh. The healthy subscription meal kit plan delivers pre-measured ingredients with easy-to-follow recipes right to the recipient’s door in a simple, nutritious, and sustainable program.

Editors' Recommendations