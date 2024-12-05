33 incredible gifts for car lovers: Tech, gear, apparel & more

Without delving into a plethora of cliches, we will admit that car people are about as different as there are cars to be enthusiastic about. From 1960s and '70s muscle cars to the import domination of the 1990s, or even today's hybrid hypercar craze, there are almost endless avenues (no pun intended) to explore when it comes to trying to match the right kind of gift for that special car-crazed person in your life.
While we can't guarantee that every person will like every gift on the list we have curated for you, we can hope that perhaps one or two of them might bring a smile to someone's face this holiday season. Of course, not all of these items are for diehard enthusiasts either. In many cases, they are practical, useful, or just fun items that anyone who drives regularly may enjoy or be grateful for in a pinch. So, whoever it might be for, here is a list of some of the best gifts for car lovers available right now.
Best for car historians
100 Cars That Changed The World
With most of the literary world being digital these days, this colorful 144-page hardcover book makes for a great conversation piece. From the Model T to the Model S, this book recaps the highest of highlights from the end of the 19th century until 2020, with bite-sized morsels of information that can be remembered and recounted at anything from car shows to family dinners.
Best for the DIY gearhead
Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat
While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, this Pro-Lift Creeper seat is the perfect gift for do-it-yourself car lovers. Unlike conventional creepers, however, this one can fold into a "Z"-shaped seat to make those in-between jobs much less harsh on the knees, and it supports up to 300 pounds.
Best for speed demons
Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector
With the Cobra RAD 480i laser and radar detector, you get just a little more peace of mind that your day won't be ruined by any overzealous law enforcement for going a little faster than the posted limit. With both front and rear detection, long-range detection, and exclusive shared alerts via the Drive Smarter community, this is one gift that will keep on giving with every drive.
Best for obsessively clean car lovers
PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel
Sure, this cleaning gel from PULIDIKI may look and feel more than a little odd, but it won't take long to appreciate its funky design. It can fit into cracks and crevices that probably haven't been cleaned since the car (or truck) was new, and the cleanliness it brings will make this budget-friendly gel feel like it's worth its weight in gold.
Best for older car drivers
RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars
Many car enthusiasts tend to hold on to their beloved vehicles for years and sometimes decades. This RedTiger dash cam helps bridge the gap in technology from analog to digital. With a 170-degree 4K front and 140-degree 2.5K rear camera, this device also comes with a 32 GB memory card to record and enjoy any trip you choose.
Best for expressive drivers
Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control
While certainly not for everyone, this Govee LED light kit will liven up any interior. With a claimed 16 million available colors, this easy-to-install kit is controlled via a smartphone app. It even has a Dynamic Music Mode that syncs with music to add a bit of visual excitement to any road trip soundtrack.
Best for Porsche lovers
Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap
Sometimes, the simplest gifts are the best gifts. This Porsche Crest Logo one-size-fits-all baseball cap is as clean looking as it is elegant. Officially licensed by Porsche, no words or extraneous clutter are needed to convey the love, admiration, and enthusiasm its owner has for one of the premier auto manufacturers in the world.
Best for car lovers who are children or children at heart
Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car
Whether for a car lover, young or old, piloting this Miebely Lamborghini remote-controlled car will bring a smile to their faces. Officially licensed by Lamborghini, this lithium-ion-powered car has up to 40 minutes of running time and speeds exceeding 7.5 mph, making it plenty fast and an instant success.
Best for road trip adventurers
Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses
No matter how cool their car is, driving isn't as much fun as it should be without the proper set of shades to ward off the in-your-face glare of a rising or setting sun. These Maui Jim sunglasses use PolarizedPlus 2 lenses to not only shield eyes from harmful UV rays but also enhance colors to make every ride more vivid than ever before.
Best for meticulous car lovers
Armor All Premier Car Care Kit
Even the prettiest car can get dirty from time to time, so what better gift than this eight-piece Armor All Premium Car Care Kit to get your car lover's classic back to its shimmering glory? With a multipurpose interior cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, along with a wash and wax, this kit is perfect for anyone in your life who loves to drive, but hates dirt and grime.
Best for classic car lovers
Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History
With a name like Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History, this book is clear about what it brings to the (coffee) table. Covering more than 250 vehicles from the 1940s to the 1990s, these colorful pages will entertain and amuse anyone for the first, or the hundredth time.
Best for car lovers who golf
Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer
No one says one person can't love two things in life. Car lovers who golf or golf aficionados who love to drive will appreciate this Yorepek 2 Layer golf Trunk Organizer. Waterproof and capable of holding two pairs of shoes (up to size 11), this portable locker also has room for tees, balls, gloves, and extra clothing, making it the perfect gift with no need for a mulligan.
Best for supercar lovers
Xtreme Xperience driving experience
With locations all over the country and a myriad of optional packages, the Xtreme Supercar Xperience allows for a simple ride along in a Charger Hellcat, to the ability to pilot a Ferrari 296 GTB, Corvette C8 Z06, or Porsche 911 GT3. If your special person often drifts off into fantastical daydreams involving redline shifts and motor noises, there is no better gift.
Best for car lovers without TPS
JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
While many newer cars come with tire pressure monitors built into their tech, many older cars have nothing more than the eye test to notice a tire that needs air. But with this JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge capable of reading accurately up to 100 psi, there will be no more guesswork or waiting until that, "Hmm ... that feels weird," thought panic flashes across your special someone's mind.
Best for car lovers who drive with automatic transmissions
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
With the exception of possibly ice drivers using manual transmissions who have the (relative) luxury of being able to push-start their cars if their battery dies, this NOCO Boost Plus GB40 jumper pack offers 1,000 amps of lithium-ion battery power, allowing it to start gas engines up to 6.0 liters and diesel engines up to 3.0 liters again with safety and ease.
Best for manual shifting car lovers
Piloti Icona Driving Shoes
If the person you're gift buying for loves rowing through the gears of their manual transmission car, then the right set of shoes matters more than you might think. These Piloti Icona Driving Shoes are handcrafted in Portugal from Italian suede and use patented Roll Control 2.0 heels to make these kicks perfect for heel-toe shifts a breeze. It also doesn't hurt that they are available in the same color scheme as one of the most popular Air Jordan models in history, making anyone feel just a touch more talented no matter what they're doing.
Best for any car lover without run-flat tires
MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar
Arguably the most practical gift on our list, this MAXPOWER 40-inch breaker bar will be the best gift anyone stuck on the side of the road struggling to free rusted lug nuts has ever gotten. Capable of delivering more than 1,000 foot-pounds of torque, this bar allows anyone to wrestle those lugs off without having to qualify for the Mr. or Ms. Olympia.
Best for car lovers with four-legged friends
FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs
Road trips are fun, but with this FUNNYFUZZY dog car seat for medium to large dogs, your gift recipient can bring their furry friends along in luxury. With waterproof leather fabric, built-in safety straps, an anti-slip bottom, and padded sides, pets can travel safely and in style.
Best for car lovers with kids
Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray
Having kids doesn't mean the end of a car enthusiast's love affair with their vehicle, but it can make it messier. This is why this two-pack backseat organizer from Zecirl comes in handy. With tablet holders, kick mats, cup holders, and a foldable tray, this organizer is the perfect gift for enthusiasts with growing car lovers of their own.
Best for Corvette lovers
1953-2023 Corvette Black Book
The Corvette has amassed a loyal following that could rival any NFL team. For those on Team Vette, there is no better gift than the Corvette Black Book. It is filled with engine options, transmission options, paint codes, and just about any other feature a Corvette could have been optioned with from 1953 until 2023, making it a true champion in the realm of gifts.
Best for car lovers without a garage
EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather
Car people have an innate desire to protect their prized possessions at all costs. Luckily, with this EzyShade 10-layer Car Cover, protection doesn't come with a steep price. It's 100% weatherproof and the heavy-duty reinforced cover has front, middle, and rear straps and buckles to keep vehicles covered even in high winds while remaining waterproof, dustproof, and UV protective.
Best for car lovers with pets or kids
Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum
Whether cargo includes kids or animals, this Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum is the perfect gift for attacking small crevices and hard-to-reach places. With its 80,000 rpm brushless motor and 10 accessories, this cordless vacuum weighs just over 1 pound and captures almost 96% of dust and particles thanks to its HEPA filter.
Best for Ford Truck owners
Start-X Remote Start Kit
Being able to start your cold vehicle from the comfort of your warm house or apartment is a luxury not enough people get to experience. While there is a Start-X Remote Start Kit for many vehicles, the highest rated of the bunch is compatible with 2015 to 2019 F-150s, 2017 to 2019 F-250s, and 2019 Rangers. Unlike other kits, the Start-X has a plug-and-play design without any splicing necessary and uses the vehicle's existing remote controls for use instead of having to add another key fob to the mix.
Best for older car owners
Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera
Whether they want to admit it or not, having a digital backup camera is a wonderful luxury. Although it doesn't replace having to turn your head, it does make things like gauging distance and avoiding unnecessary bumper taps much easier. This Wolfbox G840S uses a 12-inch 4K display that replaces traditional rearview mirrors and even has a 24-hour parking monitor for added peace of mind.
Best for off-roaders and overlanding
Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First-Aid Kit
Accidents happen, so it's best to be prepared in advance. Unlike many other kits that are filled with nothing but band-aids, this Surviveware 238-Piece Survival First-Aid Kit comes with everything from tweezers and an emergency blanket to an 18-inch splint, making it the one gift that may literally be a lifesaver.
Best for tailgates and campsites
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station
No tailgate or off-the-grid adventure would be complete without this Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station. With 1,500 watts of AC output, this generator can run multiple appliances and devices simultaneously. Weighing less than 24 pounds, this power station can recharge in just one hour, making it a gift that keeps on giving no matter where it goes.
Best for any car owner
Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit
Getting stuck on the side of the road is awful, no matter when or where it happens. But with this survival kit from Everlit, things won't be nearly as bad as they could be. With gloves, a 12-foot jumper cable, tire inflator, first-aid kit, reflective triangles, tow strap, and tool kit, it is the perfect gift for anyone who spends time behind the wheel.
Best for solo commuters or overlanders
Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator
Although many kits come with tire inflators, having a dedicated and high-powered tire inflator like this Dewalt 20V Max unit adds a level of peace of mind worth far more than its cost. Able to be used corded or cordless via a 20-volt lithium-ion battery, this unit features a bright LED light aid in the dark as well as rubber feet to keep it from walking away while in use.
Best for car lovers with allergies
Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer
Allergens don't just go away when you roll up the windows, and while some high-end luxury cars now feature in-cabin air filtration, most cars do not. But with this air purifier ionizer from Yakry, 99.97% purification is possible by eliminating VOCs, smoke, animal dander, dust, and odors. As an added bonus, this unit is filter and maintenance free, making it a great gift that won't cost its recipient anything further down the road.
Best for classic car drivers
HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster
One of the most underrated evolutions in automotive technology has been the advancement of thermal insulation and the efficacy of HVAC systems. But this 12-volt 200-watt portable heater and defroster from HRYYDS helps close the gap between vehicle generations. Plugging into the vehicle's cigarette outlet, this unit can also offer cooling for hotter months, making it a great gift that keeps on giving all year long.
Best for car-loving gamers
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter
The next best thing to actual racing is simulating those races from the comfort of home. With this Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel, shifter, and pedal set for Xbox One, Mac, and PC, it can arguably be even more fun than the real thing. The pedal set is made of polished metal, while the gear shaft is comprised of solid steel. At the same time, the wheel cover, shift knob, and boot are made from hand-stitched leather, making this one of the most fun, and realistic, gifts you can give.
Best for serious car-loving gamers
RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923
For those who already have a racing simulator setup but are ready for the next level, this RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit is compatible with many SIM setups to provide the ultimate digital driving experience. It can be put together in about 10 minutes, holds up to 270 pounds, and folds back up for easy storage when not in use. For the car lover with almost everything, this rig can be the perfect gift to add the final touch to any gamer's racing setup.
Best for Ford Owners who love organization
Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer
Is there anything worse than a messy storage space in your car? The Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer is for anyone looking for a little structure in their vehicle. With three mildew-resistant compartments and built in handles, you can store emergency supplies, groceries, or your kids' sports equipment — and say goodbye to hearing your belongings roll around the back with every turn.