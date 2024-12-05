 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

33 incredible gifts for car lovers: Tech, gear, apparel & more

What to buy for a car enthusiast

By
how to get rid of unwanted gifts gift present wrapping bow
Tamás Tokos / Unsplash

Without delving into a plethora of cliches, we will admit that car people are about as different as there are cars to be enthusiastic about. From 1960s and '70s muscle cars to the import domination of the 1990s, or even today's hybrid hypercar craze, there are almost endless avenues (no pun intended) to explore when it comes to trying to match the right kind of gift for that special car-crazed person in your life.

While we can't guarantee that every person will like every gift on the list we have curated for you, we can hope that perhaps one or two of them might bring a smile to someone's face this holiday season. Of course, not all of these items are for diehard enthusiasts either. In many cases, they are practical, useful, or just fun items that anyone who drives regularly may enjoy or be grateful for in a pinch. So, whoever it might be for, here is a list of some of the best gifts for car lovers available right now.

100 Cars That Changed the World: The Designs, Engines, and Technologies That Drive Our Imaginations
100 Cars That Changed The World
Best for car historians
Jump to details
Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat
Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat
Best for the DIY gearhead
Jump to details
Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector
Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector
Best for speed demons
Jump to details
PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel Universal Detailing Kit Automotive Dust Car Crevice Cleaner
PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel
Best for obsessively clean car lovers
Jump to details
REDTIGER Dash Cam Full HD Dash Camera for Cars
RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars
Best for older car drivers
Jump to details
Govee Interior LED Car Strip Lights
Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control
Best for expressive drivers
Jump to details
Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap
Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap
Best for Porsche lovers
Jump to details
Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car
Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car
Best for car lovers who are children or children at heart
Jump to details
Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses
Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses
Best for road trip adventurers
Jump to details
Armor All Premier Car Care Kit
Armor All Premier Car Care Kit
Best for meticulous car lovers
Jump to details
Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History
Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History
Best for classic car lovers
Jump to details
Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer
Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer
Best for car lovers who golf
Jump to details
Xtreme Xperience driving experience
Xtreme Xperience driving experience
Best for supercar lovers
Jump to details
JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
Best for car lovers without TPS
Jump to details
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
Best for car lovers who drive with automatic transmissions
Jump to details
Piloti Icona Driving Shoes for Men
Piloti Icona Driving Shoes
Best for manual shifting car lovers
Jump to details
MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar
MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar
Best for any car lover without run-flat tires
Jump to details
FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs
FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs
Best for car lovers with four-legged friends
Jump to details
Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray
Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray
Best for car lovers with kids
Jump to details
1953-2023 Corvette Black Book
1953-2023 Corvette Black Book
Best for Corvette lovers
Jump to details
EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather
EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather
Best for car lovers without a garage
Jump to details
Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum
Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum
Best for car lovers with pets or kids
Jump to details
Start-X Remote Start Kit
Start-X Remote Start Kit
Best for Ford Truck owners
Jump to details
Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera
Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera
Best for older car owners
Jump to details
Surviveware Large First Aid Kit
Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First-Aid Kit
Best for off-roaders and overlanding
Jump to details
Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station
Best for tailgates and campsites
Jump to details
Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit
Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit
Best for any car owner
Jump to details
DeWalt 20V Max
Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator
Best for solo commuters or overlanders
Jump to details
Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer
Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer
Best for car lovers with allergies
Jump to details
HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater
HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster
Best for classic car drivers
Jump to details
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter
Best for car-loving gamers
Jump to details
RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit
RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923
Best for serious car-loving gamers
Jump to details
Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer
Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer
Best for Ford Owners who love organization
Jump to details
100 Cars That Changed The World
Publications International Ltd. / Auto Editors of Consumer Guide

Best for car historians

100 Cars That Changed The World

With most of the literary world being digital these days, this colorful 144-page hardcover book makes for a great conversation piece. From the Model T to the Model S, this book recaps the highest of highlights from the end of the 19th century until 2020, with bite-sized morsels of information that can be remembered and recounted at anything from car shows to family dinners.

100 Cars That Changed the World: The Designs, Engines, and Technologies That Drive Our Imaginations
100 Cars That Changed The World
Best for car historians
Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat
Pro-Lift

Best for the DIY gearhead

Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat

While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, this Pro-Lift Creeper seat is the perfect gift for do-it-yourself car lovers. Unlike conventional creepers, however, this one can fold into a "Z"-shaped seat to make those in-between jobs much less harsh on the knees, and it supports up to 300 pounds.

Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat
Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat
Best for the DIY gearhead
Related
Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector
Cobra

Best for speed demons

Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector

With the Cobra RAD 480i laser and radar detector, you get just a little more peace of mind that your day won't be ruined by any overzealous law enforcement for going a little faster than the posted limit. With both front and rear detection, long-range detection, and exclusive shared alerts via the Drive Smarter community, this is one gift that will keep on giving with every drive.

Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector
Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector
Best for speed demons
PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel
PULIDIKI

Best for obsessively clean car lovers

PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel

Sure, this cleaning gel from PULIDIKI may look and feel more than a little odd, but it won't take long to appreciate its funky design. It can fit into cracks and crevices that probably haven't been cleaned since the car (or truck) was new, and the cleanliness it brings will make this budget-friendly gel feel like it's worth its weight in gold.

PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel Universal Detailing Kit Automotive Dust Car Crevice Cleaner
PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel
Best for obsessively clean car lovers
RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars
RedTiger

Best for older car drivers

RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars

Many car enthusiasts tend to hold on to their beloved vehicles for years and sometimes decades. This RedTiger dash cam helps bridge the gap in technology from analog to digital. With a 170-degree 4K front and 140-degree 2.5K rear camera, this device also comes with a 32 GB memory card to record and enjoy any trip you choose.

REDTIGER Dash Cam Full HD Dash Camera for Cars
RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars
Best for older car drivers
Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control
Govee

Best for expressive drivers

Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control

While certainly not for everyone, this Govee LED light kit will liven up any interior. With a claimed 16 million available colors, this easy-to-install kit is controlled via a smartphone app. It even has a Dynamic Music Mode that syncs with music to add a bit of visual excitement to any road trip soundtrack.

Govee Interior LED Car Strip Lights
Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control
Best for expressive drivers
Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap
Porsche

Best for Porsche lovers

Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap

Sometimes, the simplest gifts are the best gifts. This Porsche Crest Logo one-size-fits-all baseball cap is as clean looking as it is elegant. Officially licensed by Porsche, no words or extraneous clutter are needed to convey the love, admiration, and enthusiasm its owner has for one of the premier auto manufacturers in the world.

Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap
Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap
Best for Porsche lovers
Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car
Miebely

Best for car lovers who are children or children at heart

Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car

Whether for a car lover, young or old, piloting this Miebely Lamborghini remote-controlled car will bring a smile to their faces. Officially licensed by Lamborghini, this lithium-ion-powered car has up to 40 minutes of running time and speeds exceeding 7.5 mph, making it plenty fast and an instant success.

Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car
Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car
Best for car lovers who are children or children at heart
Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses
Maui Jim

Best for road trip adventurers

Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses

No matter how cool their car is, driving isn't as much fun as it should be without the proper set of shades to ward off the in-your-face glare of a rising or setting sun. These Maui Jim sunglasses use PolarizedPlus 2 lenses to not only shield eyes from harmful UV rays but also enhance colors to make every ride more vivid than ever before.

$219 At Amazon

Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses
Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses
Best for road trip adventurers

Best for meticulous car lovers

Armor All Premier Car Care Kit

Even the prettiest car can get dirty from time to time, so what better gift than this eight-piece Armor All Premium Car Care Kit to get your car lover's classic back to its shimmering glory? With a multipurpose interior cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, along with a wash and wax, this kit is perfect for anyone in your life who loves to drive, but hates dirt and grime.

Armor All Premier Car Care Kit
Armor All Premier Car Care Kit
Best for meticulous car lovers

Best for classic car lovers

Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History

With a name like Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History, this book is clear about what it brings to the (coffee) table. Covering more than 250 vehicles from the 1940s to the 1990s, these colorful pages will entertain and amuse anyone for the first, or the hundredth time.

Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History
Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History
Best for classic car lovers

Best for car lovers who golf

Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer

No one says one person can't love two things in life. Car lovers who golf or golf aficionados who love to drive will appreciate this Yorepek 2 Layer golf Trunk Organizer. Waterproof and capable of holding two pairs of shoes (up to size 11), this portable locker also has room for tees, balls, gloves, and extra clothing, making it the perfect gift with no need for a mulligan.

Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer
Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer
Best for car lovers who golf
Xtreme Xperience Supercar
The Extreme Experience

Best for supercar lovers

Xtreme Xperience driving experience

With locations all over the country and a myriad of optional packages, the Xtreme Supercar Xperience allows for a simple ride along in a Charger Hellcat, to the ability to pilot a Ferrari 296 GTB, Corvette C8 Z06, or Porsche 911 GT3. If your special person often drifts off into fantastical daydreams involving redline shifts and motor noises, there is no better gift.

Xtreme Xperience driving experience
Xtreme Xperience driving experience
Best for supercar lovers

Best for car lovers without TPS

JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

While many newer cars come with tire pressure monitors built into their tech, many older cars have nothing more than the eye test to notice a tire that needs air. But with this JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge capable of reading accurately up to 100 psi, there will be no more guesswork or waiting until that, "Hmm ... that feels weird," thought panic flashes across your special someone's mind.

JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
Best for car lovers without TPS
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
NOCO

Best for car lovers who drive with automatic transmissions

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

With the exception of possibly ice drivers using manual transmissions who have the (relative) luxury of being able to push-start their cars if their battery dies, this NOCO Boost Plus GB40 jumper pack offers 1,000 amps of lithium-ion battery power, allowing it to start gas engines up to 6.0 liters and diesel engines up to 3.0 liters again with safety and ease.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
Best for car lovers who drive with automatic transmissions
Piloti Icona Driving Shoes
Piloti

Best for manual shifting car lovers

Piloti Icona Driving Shoes

If the person you're gift buying for loves rowing through the gears of their manual transmission car, then the right set of shoes matters more than you might think. These Piloti Icona Driving Shoes are handcrafted in Portugal from Italian suede and use patented Roll Control 2.0 heels to make these kicks perfect for heel-toe shifts a breeze. It also doesn't hurt that they are available in the same color scheme as one of the most popular Air Jordan models in history, making anyone feel just a touch more talented no matter what they're doing.

Piloti Icona Driving Shoes for Men
Piloti Icona Driving Shoes
Best for manual shifting car lovers

Best for any car lover without run-flat tires

MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar

Arguably the most practical gift on our list, this MAXPOWER 40-inch breaker bar will be the best gift anyone stuck on the side of the road struggling to free rusted lug nuts has ever gotten. Capable of delivering more than 1,000 foot-pounds of torque, this bar allows anyone to wrestle those lugs off without having to qualify for the Mr. or Ms. Olympia.

MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar
MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar
Best for any car lover without run-flat tires
FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat
FUNNYFUZZY

Best for car lovers with four-legged friends

FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs

Road trips are fun, but with this FUNNYFUZZY dog car seat for medium to large dogs, your gift recipient can bring their furry friends along in luxury. With waterproof leather fabric, built-in safety straps, an anti-slip bottom, and padded sides, pets can travel safely and in style.

FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs
FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs
Best for car lovers with four-legged friends
Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray
Zecirl

Best for car lovers with kids

Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray

Having kids doesn't mean the end of a car enthusiast's love affair with their vehicle, but it can make it messier. This is why this two-pack backseat organizer from Zecirl comes in handy. With tablet holders, kick mats, cup holders, and a foldable tray, this organizer is the perfect gift for enthusiasts with growing car lovers of their own.

Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray
Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray
Best for car lovers with kids
Corvette Black Book
‎Michael Bruce Associates, Inc.

Best for Corvette lovers

1953-2023 Corvette Black Book

The Corvette has amassed a loyal following that could rival any NFL team. For those on Team Vette, there is no better gift than the Corvette Black Book. It is filled with engine options, transmission options, paint codes, and just about any other feature a Corvette could have been optioned with from 1953 until 2023, making it a true champion in the realm of gifts.

1953-2023 Corvette Black Book
1953-2023 Corvette Black Book
Best for Corvette lovers
EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather
EzyShade

Best for car lovers without a garage

EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather

Car people have an innate desire to protect their prized possessions at all costs. Luckily, with this EzyShade 10-layer Car Cover, protection doesn't come with a steep price. It's 100% weatherproof and the heavy-duty reinforced cover has front, middle, and rear straps and buckles to keep vehicles covered even in high winds while remaining waterproof, dustproof, and UV protective.

EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather
EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather
Best for car lovers without a garage

Best for car lovers with pets or kids

Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum

Whether cargo includes kids or animals, this Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum is the perfect gift for attacking small crevices and hard-to-reach places. With its 80,000 rpm brushless motor and 10 accessories, this cordless vacuum weighs just over 1 pound and captures almost 96% of dust and particles thanks to its HEPA filter.

Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum
Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum
Best for car lovers with pets or kids
Start-X Remote Start Kit
Start-X

Best for Ford Truck owners

Start-X Remote Start Kit

Being able to start your cold vehicle from the comfort of your warm house or apartment is a luxury not enough people get to experience. While there is a Start-X Remote Start Kit for many vehicles, the highest rated of the bunch is compatible with 2015 to 2019 F-150s, 2017 to 2019 F-250s, and 2019 Rangers. Unlike other kits, the Start-X has a plug-and-play design without any splicing necessary and uses the vehicle's existing remote controls for use instead of having to add another key fob to the mix.

Start-X Remote Start Kit
Start-X Remote Start Kit
Best for Ford Truck owners
Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera
Wolfbox

Best for older car owners

Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera

Whether they want to admit it or not, having a digital backup camera is a wonderful luxury. Although it doesn't replace having to turn your head, it does make things like gauging distance and avoiding unnecessary bumper taps much easier. This Wolfbox G840S uses a 12-inch 4K display that replaces traditional rearview mirrors and even has a 24-hour parking monitor for added peace of mind.

Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera
Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera
Best for older car owners
Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First Aid Kit
Surviveware

Best for off-roaders and overlanding

Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First-Aid Kit

Accidents happen, so it's best to be prepared in advance. Unlike many other kits that are filled with nothing but band-aids, this Surviveware 238-Piece Survival First-Aid Kit comes with everything from tweezers and an emergency blanket to an 18-inch splint, making it the one gift that may literally be a lifesaver.

Surviveware Large First Aid Kit
Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First-Aid Kit
Best for off-roaders and overlanding
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station
Jackery

Best for tailgates and campsites

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station

No tailgate or off-the-grid adventure would be complete without this Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station. With 1,500 watts of AC output, this generator can run multiple appliances and devices simultaneously. Weighing less than 24 pounds, this power station can recharge in just one hour, making it a gift that keeps on giving no matter where it goes.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station
Best for tailgates and campsites
Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit
Everlit

Best for any car owner

Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit

Getting stuck on the side of the road is awful, no matter when or where it happens. But with this survival kit from Everlit, things won't be nearly as bad as they could be. With gloves, a 12-foot jumper cable, tire inflator, first-aid kit, reflective triangles, tow strap, and tool kit, it is the perfect gift for anyone who spends time behind the wheel.

Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit
Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit
Best for any car owner
Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator
Dewalt

Best for solo commuters or overlanders

Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator

Although many kits come with tire inflators, having a dedicated and high-powered tire inflator like this Dewalt 20V Max unit adds a level of peace of mind worth far more than its cost. Able to be used corded or cordless via a 20-volt lithium-ion battery, this unit features a bright LED light aid in the dark as well as rubber feet to keep it from walking away while in use.

DeWalt 20V Max
Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator
Best for solo commuters or overlanders
Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer
Yakri

Best for car lovers with allergies

Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer

Allergens don't just go away when you roll up the windows, and while some high-end luxury cars now feature in-cabin air filtration, most cars do not. But with this air purifier ionizer from Yakry, 99.97% purification is possible by eliminating VOCs, smoke, animal dander, dust, and odors. As an added bonus, this unit is filter and maintenance free, making it a great gift that won't cost its recipient anything further down the road.

Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer
Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer
Best for car lovers with allergies
HRYYDS 12v 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster
HRYYDS

Best for classic car drivers

HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster

One of the most underrated evolutions in automotive technology has been the advancement of thermal insulation and the efficacy of HVAC systems. But this 12-volt 200-watt portable heater and defroster from HRYYDS helps close the gap between vehicle generations. Plugging into the vehicle's cigarette outlet, this unit can also offer cooling for hotter months, making it a great gift that keeps on giving all year long.

HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater
HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster
Best for classic car drivers
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals
Logitech

Best for car-loving gamers

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter

The next best thing to actual racing is simulating those races from the comfort of home. With this Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel, shifter, and pedal set for Xbox One, Mac, and PC, it can arguably be even more fun than the real thing. The pedal set is made of polished metal, while the gear shaft is comprised of solid steel. At the same time, the wheel cover, shift knob, and boot are made from hand-stitched leather, making this one of the most fun, and realistic, gifts you can give.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter
Best for car-loving gamers
RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923
RACGTING

Best for serious car-loving gamers

RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923

For those who already have a racing simulator setup but are ready for the next level, this RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit is compatible with many SIM setups to provide the ultimate digital driving experience. It can be put together in about 10 minutes, holds up to 270 pounds, and folds back up for easy storage when not in use. For the car lover with almost everything, this rig can be the perfect gift to add the final touch to any gamer's racing setup.

RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit
RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923
Best for serious car-loving gamers
Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer
Ford

Best for Ford Owners who love organization

Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer

Is there anything worse than a messy storage space in your car? The Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer is for anyone looking for a little structure in their vehicle. With three mildew-resistant compartments and built in handles, you can store emergency supplies, groceries, or your kids' sports equipment — and say goodbye to hearing your belongings roll around the back with every turn.

Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer
Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer
Best for Ford Owners who love organization

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer

A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix results: Russell wins the race, Verstappen wins the Championship
Russell's win took a backseat to Verstappen's fourth Drivers' Championship
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signaling his fourth F1 Drivers' Championship.

Mercedes driver George Russell won the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 23. Russell drove masterfully, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen's fifth-place finish, one place ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, got more attention because it locked in Verstappen's F1 World Drivers' Championship for the season. With Verstappen's fourth consecutive F1 crown, he joins a small group of drivers in F1's 75-year history.
Verstappen's Championship win
Max Verstappen started the 2024 race season as a continuance of 2023, when he dominated, winning 19 of 22 races. Midway into the season, after the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull's car wasn't as competitive as previously. The McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes drivers took the top step on the winners' podium until the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 3, when Verstappen won.

McLaren's Lando Norris was closest to Verstappen's Drivers' Championship points total and was going fast. Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen was 63 points ahead of Norris. With only three races left in the season. Given how points are distributed, all Verstappen had to do to wrap up the Championship was to beat Norris. And he did.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Results
When George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix on June 30, it was only the fourth time another driver had won besides Verstappen. Russell's LVGP win certainly counts, and Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolf praised Russell's driving as "from another planet," but his victory pales in comparison to Max's winning the championship.

Read more
Oscar Piastri reveals the secrets behind his F1 success: training, mindset, and more
How Optimum Nutrition impacts Piastri's performance
mclaren f1 oscar piastri on announcement 05 edited ezgif com resize

There is no denying that the McLaren Formula 1 racing team needs to be on top of their game both physically and mentally to perform. Racing can be a challenging sport that requires endurance and mental sharpness, as anything can happen on the track. And no one knows that better than Oscar Piastri. A true winner when it comes to racing, Piastri is taking things to the next level by working on improving his health. We had the pleasure of speaking with him to get insight into his career, his mental and physical fitness routine, and the secrets to his success.
The path to F1 stardom

A two-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner, Piastri credits his team with a lot of his success.

Read more
The Ten Tenths Motor Club is a new track designed by an F1 driver and a NASCAR legend
Get the most out of your exotic without annoying the authorities
A Ford GT in Gulf racing colors going round the track at ten tenths

Motorsport and golf have a lot in common. They’re both expensive hobbies people spend a small fortune pursuing, and while golfers can talk people’s heads off about shaving a shot off their handicap, gearheads can tell the same tales about shaving a few tenths off their lap times.

There are also some differences. While you have country clubs and courses up and down the country where golfers can indulge in their passion. Lovers of motorsport have far more limited options. But in 2025, motorsport fans will have a new spot where they may indulge in their pastime.

Read more