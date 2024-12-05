33 incredible gifts for car lovers: Tech, gear, apparel & more

Table of Contents Table of Contents 100 Cars That Changed The World Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses Armor All Premier Car Care Kit Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer Xtreme Xperience driving experience JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter Piloti Icona Driving Shoes MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray 1953-2023 Corvette Black Book EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum Start-X Remote Start Kit Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First-Aid Kit Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923 Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer

Without delving into a plethora of cliches, we will admit that car people are about as different as there are cars to be enthusiastic about. From 1960s and '70s muscle cars to the import domination of the 1990s, or even today's hybrid hypercar craze, there are almost endless avenues (no pun intended) to explore when it comes to trying to match the right kind of gift for that special car-crazed person in your life.

While we can't guarantee that every person will like every gift on the list we have curated for you, we can hope that perhaps one or two of them might bring a smile to someone's face this holiday season. Of course, not all of these items are for diehard enthusiasts either. In many cases, they are practical, useful, or just fun items that anyone who drives regularly may enjoy or be grateful for in a pinch. So, whoever it might be for, here is a list of some of the best gifts for car lovers available right now.

Best for car historians

100 Cars That Changed The World

With most of the literary world being digital these days, this colorful 144-page hardcover book makes for a great conversation piece. From the Model T to the Model S, this book recaps the highest of highlights from the end of the 19th century until 2020, with bite-sized morsels of information that can be remembered and recounted at anything from car shows to family dinners.

100 Cars That Changed The World

Best for the DIY gearhead

Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat

While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, this Pro-Lift Creeper seat is the perfect gift for do-it-yourself car lovers. Unlike conventional creepers, however, this one can fold into a "Z"-shaped seat to make those in-between jobs much less harsh on the knees, and it supports up to 300 pounds.

Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36-inch Z-Creeper Seat

Best for speed demons

Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector

With the Cobra RAD 480i laser and radar detector, you get just a little more peace of mind that your day won't be ruined by any overzealous law enforcement for going a little faster than the posted limit. With both front and rear detection, long-range detection, and exclusive shared alerts via the Drive Smarter community, this is one gift that will keep on giving with every drive.

Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector

Best for obsessively clean car lovers

PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel

Sure, this cleaning gel from PULIDIKI may look and feel more than a little odd, but it won't take long to appreciate its funky design. It can fit into cracks and crevices that probably haven't been cleaned since the car (or truck) was new, and the cleanliness it brings will make this budget-friendly gel feel like it's worth its weight in gold.

PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel

Best for older car drivers

RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars

Many car enthusiasts tend to hold on to their beloved vehicles for years and sometimes decades. This RedTiger dash cam helps bridge the gap in technology from analog to digital. With a 170-degree 4K front and 140-degree 2.5K rear camera, this device also comes with a 32 GB memory card to record and enjoy any trip you choose.

RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars

Best for expressive drivers

Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control

While certainly not for everyone, this Govee LED light kit will liven up any interior. With a claimed 16 million available colors, this easy-to-install kit is controlled via a smartphone app. It even has a Dynamic Music Mode that syncs with music to add a bit of visual excitement to any road trip soundtrack.

Govee Car LED Lights w/App Control

Best for Porsche lovers

Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap

Sometimes, the simplest gifts are the best gifts. This Porsche Crest Logo one-size-fits-all baseball cap is as clean looking as it is elegant. Officially licensed by Porsche, no words or extraneous clutter are needed to convey the love, admiration, and enthusiasm its owner has for one of the premier auto manufacturers in the world.

Porsche Crest Logo White Baseball Cap

Best for car lovers who are children or children at heart

Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car

Whether for a car lover, young or old, piloting this Miebely Lamborghini remote-controlled car will bring a smile to their faces. Officially licensed by Lamborghini, this lithium-ion-powered car has up to 40 minutes of running time and speeds exceeding 7.5 mph, making it plenty fast and an instant success.

Miebely Lamborghini Remote Control Car

Best for road trip adventurers

Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses

No matter how cool their car is, driving isn't as much fun as it should be without the proper set of shades to ward off the in-your-face glare of a rising or setting sun. These Maui Jim sunglasses use PolarizedPlus 2 lenses to not only shield eyes from harmful UV rays but also enhance colors to make every ride more vivid than ever before.

$219 At Amazon

Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses

Best for meticulous car lovers

Armor All Premier Car Care Kit

Even the prettiest car can get dirty from time to time, so what better gift than this eight-piece Armor All Premium Car Care Kit to get your car lover's classic back to its shimmering glory? With a multipurpose interior cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, along with a wash and wax, this kit is perfect for anyone in your life who loves to drive, but hates dirt and grime.

Armor All Premier Car Care Kit

Best for classic car lovers

Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History

With a name like Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History, this book is clear about what it brings to the (coffee) table. Covering more than 250 vehicles from the 1940s to the 1990s, these colorful pages will entertain and amuse anyone for the first, or the hundredth time.

Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History

Best for car lovers who golf

Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer

No one says one person can't love two things in life. Car lovers who golf or golf aficionados who love to drive will appreciate this Yorepek 2 Layer golf Trunk Organizer. Waterproof and capable of holding two pairs of shoes (up to size 11), this portable locker also has room for tees, balls, gloves, and extra clothing, making it the perfect gift with no need for a mulligan.

Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer

Best for supercar lovers

Xtreme Xperience driving experience

With locations all over the country and a myriad of optional packages, the Xtreme Supercar Xperience allows for a simple ride along in a Charger Hellcat, to the ability to pilot a Ferrari 296 GTB, Corvette C8 Z06, or Porsche 911 GT3. If your special person often drifts off into fantastical daydreams involving redline shifts and motor noises, there is no better gift.

Xtreme Xperience driving experience

Best for car lovers without TPS

JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

While many newer cars come with tire pressure monitors built into their tech, many older cars have nothing more than the eye test to notice a tire that needs air. But with this JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge capable of reading accurately up to 100 psi, there will be no more guesswork or waiting until that, "Hmm ... that feels weird," thought panic flashes across your special someone's mind.

JACO ElitePro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

Best for car lovers who drive with automatic transmissions

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

With the exception of possibly ice drivers using manual transmissions who have the (relative) luxury of being able to push-start their cars if their battery dies, this NOCO Boost Plus GB40 jumper pack offers 1,000 amps of lithium-ion battery power, allowing it to start gas engines up to 6.0 liters and diesel engines up to 3.0 liters again with safety and ease.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

Best for manual shifting car lovers

Piloti Icona Driving Shoes

If the person you're gift buying for loves rowing through the gears of their manual transmission car, then the right set of shoes matters more than you might think. These Piloti Icona Driving Shoes are handcrafted in Portugal from Italian suede and use patented Roll Control 2.0 heels to make these kicks perfect for heel-toe shifts a breeze. It also doesn't hurt that they are available in the same color scheme as one of the most popular Air Jordan models in history, making anyone feel just a touch more talented no matter what they're doing.

Piloti Icona Driving Shoes

Best for any car lover without run-flat tires

MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar

Arguably the most practical gift on our list, this MAXPOWER 40-inch breaker bar will be the best gift anyone stuck on the side of the road struggling to free rusted lug nuts has ever gotten. Capable of delivering more than 1,000 foot-pounds of torque, this bar allows anyone to wrestle those lugs off without having to qualify for the Mr. or Ms. Olympia.

MAXPOWER 40 inch x 3/4" Drive Breaker Bar

Best for car lovers with four-legged friends

FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs

Road trips are fun, but with this FUNNYFUZZY dog car seat for medium to large dogs, your gift recipient can bring their furry friends along in luxury. With waterproof leather fabric, built-in safety straps, an anti-slip bottom, and padded sides, pets can travel safely and in style.

FUNNYFUZZY Dog Car Seat for Medium Large Dogs

Best for car lovers with kids

Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray

Having kids doesn't mean the end of a car enthusiast's love affair with their vehicle, but it can make it messier. This is why this two-pack backseat organizer from Zecirl comes in handy. With tablet holders, kick mats, cup holders, and a foldable tray, this organizer is the perfect gift for enthusiasts with growing car lovers of their own.

Zecirl 2Pack Car Backseat Organizer with Foldable Table Tray

Best for Corvette lovers

1953-2023 Corvette Black Book

The Corvette has amassed a loyal following that could rival any NFL team. For those on Team Vette, there is no better gift than the Corvette Black Book. It is filled with engine options, transmission options, paint codes, and just about any other feature a Corvette could have been optioned with from 1953 until 2023, making it a true champion in the realm of gifts.

1953-2023 Corvette Black Book

Best for car lovers without a garage

EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather

Car people have an innate desire to protect their prized possessions at all costs. Luckily, with this EzyShade 10-layer Car Cover, protection doesn't come with a steep price. It's 100% weatherproof and the heavy-duty reinforced cover has front, middle, and rear straps and buckles to keep vehicles covered even in high winds while remaining waterproof, dustproof, and UV protective.

EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover Waterproof All Weather

Best for car lovers with pets or kids

Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum

Whether cargo includes kids or animals, this Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum is the perfect gift for attacking small crevices and hard-to-reach places. With its 80,000 rpm brushless motor and 10 accessories, this cordless vacuum weighs just over 1 pound and captures almost 96% of dust and particles thanks to its HEPA filter.

Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum

Best for Ford Truck owners

Start-X Remote Start Kit

Being able to start your cold vehicle from the comfort of your warm house or apartment is a luxury not enough people get to experience. While there is a Start-X Remote Start Kit for many vehicles, the highest rated of the bunch is compatible with 2015 to 2019 F-150s, 2017 to 2019 F-250s, and 2019 Rangers. Unlike other kits, the Start-X has a plug-and-play design without any splicing necessary and uses the vehicle's existing remote controls for use instead of having to add another key fob to the mix.

Start-X Remote Start Kit

Best for older car owners

Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera

Whether they want to admit it or not, having a digital backup camera is a wonderful luxury. Although it doesn't replace having to turn your head, it does make things like gauging distance and avoiding unnecessary bumper taps much easier. This Wolfbox G840S uses a 12-inch 4K display that replaces traditional rearview mirrors and even has a 24-hour parking monitor for added peace of mind.

Wolfbox G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera

Best for off-roaders and overlanding

Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First-Aid Kit

Accidents happen, so it's best to be prepared in advance. Unlike many other kits that are filled with nothing but band-aids, this Surviveware 238-Piece Survival First-Aid Kit comes with everything from tweezers and an emergency blanket to an 18-inch splint, making it the one gift that may literally be a lifesaver.

Surviveware 238-Piece Comprehensive Premium Survival First-Aid Kit

Best for tailgates and campsites

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station

No tailgate or off-the-grid adventure would be complete without this Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station. With 1,500 watts of AC output, this generator can run multiple appliances and devices simultaneously. Weighing less than 24 pounds, this power station can recharge in just one hour, making it a gift that keeps on giving no matter where it goes.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station

Best for any car owner

Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit

Getting stuck on the side of the road is awful, no matter when or where it happens. But with this survival kit from Everlit, things won't be nearly as bad as they could be. With gloves, a 12-foot jumper cable, tire inflator, first-aid kit, reflective triangles, tow strap, and tool kit, it is the perfect gift for anyone who spends time behind the wheel.

Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit

Best for solo commuters or overlanders

Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator

Although many kits come with tire inflators, having a dedicated and high-powered tire inflator like this Dewalt 20V Max unit adds a level of peace of mind worth far more than its cost. Able to be used corded or cordless via a 20-volt lithium-ion battery, this unit features a bright LED light aid in the dark as well as rubber feet to keep it from walking away while in use.

Dewalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator

Best for car lovers with allergies

Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer

Allergens don't just go away when you roll up the windows, and while some high-end luxury cars now feature in-cabin air filtration, most cars do not. But with this air purifier ionizer from Yakry, 99.97% purification is possible by eliminating VOCs, smoke, animal dander, dust, and odors. As an added bonus, this unit is filter and maintenance free, making it a great gift that won't cost its recipient anything further down the road.

Yakri Small Car Air Purifier Ionizer

Best for classic car drivers

HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster

One of the most underrated evolutions in automotive technology has been the advancement of thermal insulation and the efficacy of HVAC systems. But this 12-volt 200-watt portable heater and defroster from HRYYDS helps close the gap between vehicle generations. Plugging into the vehicle's cigarette outlet, this unit can also offer cooling for hotter months, making it a great gift that keeps on giving all year long.

HRYYDS 12-Volt 200W Car Heater, Portable Car Heater and Defroster

Best for car-loving gamers

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter

The next best thing to actual racing is simulating those races from the comfort of home. With this Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel, shifter, and pedal set for Xbox One, Mac, and PC, it can arguably be even more fun than the real thing. The pedal set is made of polished metal, while the gear shaft is comprised of solid steel. At the same time, the wheel cover, shift knob, and boot are made from hand-stitched leather, making this one of the most fun, and realistic, gifts you can give.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter

Best for serious car-loving gamers

RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923

For those who already have a racing simulator setup but are ready for the next level, this RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit is compatible with many SIM setups to provide the ultimate digital driving experience. It can be put together in about 10 minutes, holds up to 270 pounds, and folds back up for easy storage when not in use. For the car lover with almost everything, this rig can be the perfect gift to add the final touch to any gamer's racing setup.

RACGTING Racing Simulator Cockpit for G920 G29 G923

Best for Ford Owners who love organization

Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer

Is there anything worse than a messy storage space in your car? The Ford Soft Sided Folding Cargo Organizer is for anyone looking for a little structure in their vehicle. With three mildew-resistant compartments and built in handles, you can store emergency supplies, groceries, or your kids' sports equipment — and say goodbye to hearing your belongings roll around the back with every turn.