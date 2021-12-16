10 of the Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything

Is there a guy on your gift list who is notoriously hard to shop for because he seemingly has everything? We all want to buy unique yet awesome gifts for those we love, but buying a gift for a man who has everything poses a real head-scratching dilemma when it comes to checking both of those boxes at once. Sure, you can get something so ‘out there’ that there’s no way he has it, but then it’s probably too weird to be either useful or fun. On the other hand, you can look for a cool product, but your favorite man with everything may already have it.

Don’t worry; this year, shopping for a guy with everything will be easier because we’ve put together a list of the best gifts for men who have everything. From smaller stocking stuffers to big-ticket items, we have the ideas you need to make his holiday dreams come true.

Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam

The Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam is a great gift for men who have everything and love gadgets and gizmos. This dashboard camera is equal parts a safety device and an adventure-capturing fun device. Without needing a data connection, the Nextbase 622GM provides your exact location to a 3m square location so emergency services can find you. The camera has built-in Alexa and Emergency SOS. There are impressive features like the Intelligent Parking Mode, enhanced night vision, high accuracy 10x GPS readings, a 3-inch HD IPS touchscreen, and the fully patented Click & Go PRO mount design.

Zeno Bench Home & Squat Board Bundle

The Zeno Bench Home is an all-in-one home fitness system that is great for men who love to work out who seem to have every exercise gadget on the market. This is as sleek and elegant as it is sturdy and functional. The Zeno Bench Home can be used for toms of strengthening exercises. It has a vegan leather top with a removable cover, where you can store the included resistance bands, along with weights and other fitness gear. The Zeno Bench Home & Squat board bundle comes with lots of useful accessories, such as a squat board, three pairs of bands (50lbs, 30lbs, 15lbs), handles, ankle straps, a triceps rope, and a weight bar. The bench holds up to 800 pounds, yet it’s lightweight and moves easily on the embedded transport wheels. Moreover, it looks classy in any room.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Bluetooth Speaker

Is there a golf lover on your list? The Bushnell Wingman GPS Bluetooth Speaker is the gift for lovers of the sport this year. Your guy can play around to the tune of his favorite songs, podcast, or audio with the outstanding sound quality from this speaker. Moreover, the innovative Wingman can receive audible GPS distances to inform exactly how far and in what direction the green or hole is. You simply push a button on the detachable remote to get audible front, center, and back distances from 36,000+ courses worldwide through the Wingman app. It mounts easily and is certain to not only up to his game but make it way more fun.

Almond Cow Milk Maker

Men who have everything often love gadgets that provide convenience and cost savings. For vegans or those who avoid dairy in favor of alternative milk like almond milk, you can achieve both these goals with the Almond Cow’s Milk Maker. This nifty, sleek gadget is a zero-waste alternative to buying store-bought almond milk, rice milk, nut milk, or other alternative milk. In fact, since its founding in 2018, Almond Cow has saved over 1,500,000 single-use plastics from going into production. Plus, the Almond Cow Milk Maker is super easy to use: All you do is add water and any nut, seed, or grain, press one button, and this powerful Machine produces 5-6 cups of fresh, dairy-free milk in less than a minute. In addition to making any kind of milk, the Almond Cow Milk Maker can be used to make cocktails, dressings, creamers, and soups.

Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair

For those who love camping, fishing, or simply sitting in their own backyard, the Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair can provide comfort and warmth for year-round enjoyment of the great outdoors. There are three heat settings—low (113 degrees F), medium (122 degrees), and high (131 degrees)—to help customize your temperature level, and the chair has two heat zones to really warm you up. The construction is rugged and durable, as the frame is crafted from steel and the seat and back are sewn with 600/300 denier polyester. The efficient 7.4V 6,500 lithium polymer battery doubles as a phone charging port and powers the chair for up to 9 hours on low, 6 hours on medium, and 4.5 hours on high. The Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair folds up and packs into the included carrying case.

UnderGents Men’s Swagger Lounge & Sleep Pants

Take the classic underwear gift up a few notches with the UnderGents Men’s Swagger Lounge and Sleep Pants. These ultra-soft pants are made from 95% Micro Modal and 5% Spandex and feel as silky and cooling as they do luxurious. They have a tagless waistband and relaxed fit yet look stylish and are ethically sourced. Your favorite man can now lounge in breathable, cloud-like comfort feeling as cozy and comfortable as he is happy so he can have the best sleep ever.

Gskyer Telescope

How cool would it be to gaze up at the stars at night and learn more about our galaxy and beyond? With the Gskyer Telescope AZ70400, you can put the power of quality optics into the hands of your favorite guy and give him the power to explore the night sky. Our favorite thing about the Gskyer Telescope AZ70400 is that it simplifies the stargazing process. Many telescopes are overly complicated, but this one is simple yet powerful. With a 3x Barlow lens, you can see things in 16x—120x. The telescope is lightweight and designed for travel, has a wireless remote, and can take pictures right from your smartphone through an easy connection so that you can capture the astronomical discoveries and wonders you find. The Gskyer Telescope is backed with a two-year warranty.

Northern Brewer Essential Brew HomeBrewing Starter Set

Give the man with everything the gift of a new hobby. The Northern Brewer Essential Brew HomeBrewing Starter Set contains everything he needs to get started brewing his own craft beer. The kit includes a brew kettle, hydrometer, test jar, lab thermometer, 6.5-gallon fermenter with a spigot, stainless steel spoon, bottle filler, bottle brush, and Northern Brewer’s Hank’s Hefeweizen recipe kit. Hank’s Hefeweizen is a Bavarian classic deep golden ale with a firm and lasting white head. The flavors consist of wheat, clove, and banana among others. The kit makes five delicious gallons—enough to fill fifty 12-ounce bottles.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity

Let’s face it, we all could do a better job cleaning. With the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, you can give your loved one the gift of a robotic maid all while saving time so he can enjoy his passions and hobbies instead of wielding a vacuum around his kitchen. The iRobot Roomba 692 has Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled and scheduled to clean with just your voice. It has a powerful three-stage cleaning system that effectively loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, pet hair, allergens, and other debris. It has tons of useful features like adaptive navigation, dirt-detecting sensors, an auto-adjusting cleaning head to adapt to hard floors or rugs, and auto-charging.

Compustar 1-Button Remote Starter T-Harness Kit

Many guys like to accessorize their set of wheels. The Compustar 1-Button Remote Starter T-Harness Kit lets him rig up his vehicle to have remote start capabilities as long as it has an automatic transmission and doesn’t predate 1988. This can be super convenient for cold winter mornings, letting him warm up the engine before venturing into the frozen world. It’s easy to install and has an impressive 800-foot range.

