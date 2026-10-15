Old Fitzgerald and Jonathan Adler team up for a bourbon-night backgammon set

Some bourbon bottles live in the cabinet. Old Fitzgerald’s were made to live on the coffee table.

The brand’s iconic decanter debuted in the 1950s and became a fixture on well-set tables and home bars, backed by the tagline “Your Key to Hospitality.”

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Now the Heaven Hill-owned bourbon is putting that key on something new: a limited-edition backgammon set made by potter and designer Jonathan Adler.

The board pairs Adler’s bold patterns with Old Fitzgerald’s signature greens and a brushed brass key motif. Adler has built his namesake company on playful, swanky home goods since Barneys bought his first collection of pots in 1993, and lacquer backgammon boards have been a staple of his line for years.

The brand suggests pairing the set with its Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old, which was one of my favorite releases of last year because of its robust profile, unique flavor, and outstanding value.

The coffee table is the new bar cart

This is the latest in a fall full of booze collabs that don’t involve any actual booze. Lagavulin put its tartan on Todd Snyder menswear, and Bushmills dressed golfers with Malbon. Old Fitzgerald went for the living room instead.

A good backgammon board is one of the easiest ways to make a place look like a grown-up lives there. It’s furniture when you’re not playing and a reason to stay up when you are. Board games and card nights are also just a great way to stay connected with friends if you don’t want to go out.

The whole thing makes this collab a smarter bet than another hoodie, and it also fits the brand. Old Fitzgerald’s identity has always been about the table rather than the bar, and its collectible decanters are still among the most recognizable bottles in bourbon.

The collab set also costs the same as Adler’s regular lacquer boards, so you’re not paying a bourbon markup for the green. Set it out next to a bottle of wheated bourbon and the room’s done.

Where to buy it

The Jonathan Adler x Old Fitzgerald Backgammon Set is available now for $425 from the Heaven Hill Distillery Shop, with limited quantities on Jonathan Adler’s website.