Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style
  3. News

Old Fitzgerald and Jonathan Adler team up for a bourbon-night backgammon set

The limited-edition set borrows Old Fitzgerald’s signature greens and brass key from its logo.

By
Coffee Table, Furniture, Table
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Some bourbon bottles live in the cabinet. Old Fitzgerald’s were made to live on the coffee table.

The brand’s iconic decanter debuted in the 1950s and became a fixture on well-set tables and home bars, backed by the tagline “Your Key to Hospitality.”

Recommended Videos

Now the Heaven Hill-owned bourbon is putting that key on something new: a limited-edition backgammon set made by potter and designer Jonathan Adler.

The board pairs Adler’s bold patterns with Old Fitzgerald’s signature greens and a brushed brass key motif. Adler has built his namesake company on playful, swanky home goods since Barneys bought his first collection of pots in 1993, and lacquer backgammon boards have been a staple of his line for years.

The brand suggests pairing the set with its Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old, which was one of my favorite releases of last year because of its robust profile, unique flavor, and outstanding value.

The coffee table is the new bar cart

Backgammon, Hands, Dice
Old Fitzgerald

This is the latest in a fall full of booze collabs that don’t involve any actual booze. Lagavulin put its tartan on Todd Snyder menswear, and Bushmills dressed golfers with Malbon. Old Fitzgerald went for the living room instead.

A good backgammon board is one of the easiest ways to make a place look like a grown-up lives there. It’s furniture when you’re not playing and a reason to stay up when you are. Board games and card nights are also just a great way to stay connected with friends if you don’t want to go out.

The whole thing makes this collab a smarter bet than another hoodie, and it also fits the brand. Old Fitzgerald’s identity has always been about the table rather than the bar, and its collectible decanters are still among the most recognizable bottles in bourbon.

The collab set also costs the same as Adler’s regular lacquer boards, so you’re not paying a bourbon markup for the green. Set it out next to a bottle of wheated bourbon and the room’s done.

Where to buy it

The Jonathan Adler x Old Fitzgerald Backgammon Set is available now for $425 from the Heaven Hill Distillery Shop, with limited quantities on Jonathan Adler’s website.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Author
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the… Read Full Bio
Fashion & Style
Christopher Ward’s new release turns its sporty Loco into a dress watch
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part

Can a watch be a dress watch if it’s got an in-your-face design element like, say, the balance wheel visibly spinning on the dial? Christopher Ward is betting yes.

The Maidenhead, England-based brand just launched their C1 Loco Classic, a dressed-up take on last year’s C12 Loco. That watch was an angular, brightly colored sports watch built around the brand’s in-house CW-003 movement.

Read more
Fashion & Style
Taylor Stitch teams with Crescent Down Works for a capsule fit for the Pacific Northwest season
Clothing, Vest, Coat

My time in the Pacific Northwest was spent mostly checking out waterfalls, camping in the woods, and (laugh if you want to) chasing after Sasquatch. The forests and mountains between Portland and Seattle are some of the most beautiful in the world, and they can be the cure for whatever ails you. That is why you should spend all your time in them whenever possible.

Now, the weather is beginning to turn. That means the beauty is now wet and the cure is now crisp, cold air. You need to protect yourself from cold and the rain. That is where Taylor Stitch and Crescent Down Works come in. Their new capsule collection is set to make your next jaunt into the wild unknown stylish and comfortable.

Read more
Fashion & Style
Bushmills and Malbon’s new golf sets come with a hand-etched bottle of whiskey
Clothes, Jacket, Whiskey

If you’ve ever wanted your golf clothes to match your whiskey (and who hasn’t), you’re in luck, because Bushmills and Malbon have released two limited-edition sets that pair the LA-based brand’s apparel with a bottle of 10 Year Single Malt.

Even better, each bottle carries a co-branded mark etched into the glass by hand.

Read more