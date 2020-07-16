The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When we speak about men’s accessories, jewelry often gets overlooked by ties, shoes, and watches. But we’d argue that necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings are just as essential to completing a look. They’re pretty much a requisite for formal attire, and they can also elevate your basic T-shirt, sweater, or casual staples.

We get it. Jewelry for men has gotten a bad rap for being gaudy, and most guys avoid them unless they’re shopping for wedding bands. Times have changed, however, and more fashion houses and boutique brands are offering tasteful glitz that can be worn for almost any occasion.

From some of your favorite musicians (Drake and Harry Styles among them) to this season’s most sought after collections, we’ve seen men effortlessly adorn statement-worthy jewelry. Here are some of our favorites.

The Best Necklaces for Men

Looking for the perfect way to dress up a t-shirt for your Zoom meeting? A necklace is a great way to add some individuality to any look.

John Hardy Naga Pendant Necklace

Timeless and versatile this necklace silver necklace is symbolizing protection making for the perfect everyday necklace for any guy.

All Blues Gold Polished Double Necklace

This two-tiered gold chain link necklace is sure to make a statement. Pair it with a simple white t-shirt or a printed shirt to finish your look.

1017 Alyx 9sm Classic Chain Link Necklace

Adorned with a roller coaster buckle, this gold necklace is the perfect choice for those looking to make a style statement.

The Best Rings for Men

Nix the notion that the only ring a man will wear is his wedding band. Spice up your fingers with some statement-worthy rings

David Yurman Amory Band in Sterling Silver

Inspired by medieval chains, symbols, and armor, this bold and timeless ring is the perfect addition to any man’s closet.

Dear Letterman The Ayman Ring

Great for option for those looking for stackable rings, this gold ring is sure to complement every outfit.

Fossil Signet Antique Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Ring

This understated antique-inspired ring is affordable and adds some character to your hand.

The Best Earrings for Men

From hoops to studs, earrings have been one of summer’s most prominent men’s accessories trends, which means now’s the perfect time to add some bling to your lobes.

Asos Sterling Silver Hoop and Stud Earrings With Feather

At a great price point, this sliver feather hoop and stud earring combo is a perfect way to try out the trend.

Emanuele Bicocchi Men’s Skull Medallion Single Dangle Earrings

Designed in Italy, this gold single dangle earring is a worthy investment.

Versace Enamel Medusa Stud Earrings

These are not your average stud earrings, which can be said about anything that comes out of the House of Versace.

The Best Bracelets for Men

Keep it minimal with just one or pile them on, bracelets are the perfect way to complement your watch, and a great entry point for men who wouldn’t typically wear jewelry.

Third Crown Prizm Link Bracelet

This New York City brand specializes in gender neutral jewelry, including this edge chain bracelet.

A.P.C. Nolan Bracelet

Minimal and timeless, this oversized A.P.C chain bracelet looks great by itself or paired with other bracelets.

Miansai Rector Cuff

If you’re looking to stack your wrist jewelry, slap on this gold Miansai Rector cuff.

Editors' Recommendations