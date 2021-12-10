The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve ever tried gift shopping for an artist, you know that it isn’t easy. Whether you’re looking for a product that will help spur their creativity or a specific work of art that you hope they’ll enjoy, choosing a gift that will suit their artsy tastes is a challenge—especially if you don’t want it to end up collecting dust. But never fear, as we’ve rounded up a slew of the best gifts for artists.

You can shop with confidence knowing that these recommendations have been personally reviewed by a writer and artist with verifiably pretentious artistic preferences. To put that another way, you can be sure that these are gifts that any artist, writer, or otherwise creative person will appreciate. Enough preamble. On to the best gifts for artists.

Lochby Field Journal

There are a lot of travel notebooks for writers and artists out there, but this notebook from Lochby is uniquely durable, usable, and aesthetically pleasing.

California Cowboy Gonzo Stripe American Dream High Sierra Shirt

Inspired by the great “gonzo” writer Hunter S. Thompson, this one-of-a-kind shirt is not only super comfortable, but it has a built-in pocket for holding a beer and a bottle opener.

Pilgrim Soul Creative Thinking Journal

Bearing the direction to “please use this journal while you are high,” this is a guided journal intended to help inspire creative thoughts. Feel free to check out some of their “inspirational” vape pens to go along with it.

George Saunders’ A Swim in a Pond in the Rain

Here one of the greatest living American novelists provides an examination of the craft of writing through the lens of four of Russia’s greatest writers. It’s a great read that is both inspirational and full of practical information.

Diptyque Paris Limited Edition Scented Candle

What artist doesn’t wish they were living and working in the backstreets of Paris? With this candle from Diptyque, they can at least bring home some of the atmosphere.

Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser

Grovemade makes a lot of slick, minimalist desk accouterments. This laptop riser is something that most creatives will use every day.

Memo A6 memobottle

Whether for water or something sterner, every artist could use a good flask. The A6 from memo offers a pleasantly modern, functional design.

BPN In Focus Cognitive Enhancer

For the creative thinker who has trouble staying on task, this energy-inducing supplement drink will help keep things focused.

Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker

While a fitness tracker might not seem ideal for every artist, what’s great about this one is that it does so much to support a healthy sleep cycle—something that every artist can use.

Muse S Meditation Headband

This might sound like a weird one, but it’s surprisingly effective. Muse helps the user learn to quiet their mind and focus by “training” them to control their thought processes.

Steven Pressfield’s Do the Work

This is a fantastic read for anyone who struggles with achievement, but it’s particularly geared toward artists who are hoping to overcome their own internal resistance.

Tribit Stormbox Pro

With full subwoofer sound, high volume, and IP67 water resistance, this little speaker packs a major audio punch.

Zen Life Artist Board Mini

Artists constantly feel the pressure to create something lasting. This gives them a break by allowing them to do the exact opposite and create something impermanent.

Hide & Drink Canvas Paintbrush Roll

Give your favorite painter a classy, durable way to store their creative tools.

Manduka Van Gogh Pro Yoga Mat

Created in conjunction with the Van Gogh Museum, this yoga mat provides artists with the surface they need for some much-needed relief.

Sanuk Vagabond

Half slipper, half loafer, all comfortable, this is the perfect footwear for an artist working from home.

STM Goods Dux Backpack

Ultra-protective and well organized, this is the ideal backpack for carrying camera gear, electronics, or anything else fragile.

Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X Microphone

This brand-new mic delivers crystal-clear recording quality whether you’re playing music, singing, or creating a podcast.

Fluance Powered Bookshelf Speakers

While they’re compact, these speakers bring a lot of power without the need for extra amplification.

Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Record Player

Not only does this all-in-one record player deliver sweet sound, it allows you to copy music from vinyl to MP3.

