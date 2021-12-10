  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Gifts for Artists, Painters, Writers, and Other Creatives

Nick Hilden
By

If you’ve ever tried gift shopping for an artist, you know that it isn’t easy. Whether you’re looking for a product that will help spur their creativity or a specific work of art that you hope they’ll enjoy, choosing a gift that will suit their artsy tastes is a challenge—especially if you don’t want it to end up collecting dust. But never fear, as we’ve rounded up a slew of the best gifts for artists.

Related Guides

You can shop with confidence knowing that these recommendations have been personally reviewed by a writer and artist with verifiably pretentious artistic preferences. To put that another way, you can be sure that these are gifts that any artist, writer, or otherwise creative person will appreciate. Enough preamble. On to the best gifts for artists.

Lochby Field Journal

Lochby Field Journal.

There are a lot of travel notebooks for writers and artists out there, but this notebook from Lochby is uniquely durable, usable, and aesthetically pleasing.

Read more: The 22 Best Travel Gifts for Men

California Cowboy Gonzo Stripe American Dream High Sierra Shirt

California Cowboy Gonzo Stripe American Dream High Sierra Shirt.

Inspired by the great “gonzo” writer Hunter S. Thompson, this one-of-a-kind shirt is not only super comfortable, but it has a built-in pocket for holding a beer and a bottle opener.

Pilgrim Soul Creative Thinking Journal

Pilgrim Soul Creative Thinking Journal.

Bearing the direction to “please use this journal while you are high,” this is a guided journal intended to help inspire creative thoughts. Feel free to check out some of their “inspirational” vape pens to go along with it.

George Saunders’ A Swim in a Pond in the Rain

George Saunders’ A Swim in a Pond in the Rain.

Here one of the greatest living American novelists provides an examination of the craft of writing through the lens of four of Russia’s greatest writers. It’s a great read that is both inspirational and full of practical information.

Diptyque Paris Limited Edition Scented Candle

Diptyque Paris Limited Edition Scented Candle.

What artist doesn’t wish they were living and working in the backstreets of Paris? With this candle from Diptyque, they can at least bring home some of the atmosphere.

Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser

Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser.

Grovemade makes a lot of slick, minimalist desk accouterments. This laptop riser is something that most creatives will use every day.

Memo A6 memobottle

Memo A6 memobottle.

Whether for water or something sterner, every artist could use a good flask. The A6 from memo offers a pleasantly modern, functional design.

BPN In Focus Cognitive Enhancer

BPN In Focus Cognitive Enhancer.

For the creative thinker who has trouble staying on task, this energy-inducing supplement drink will help keep things focused.

Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker

Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker.

While a fitness tracker might not seem ideal for every artist, what’s great about this one is that it does so much to support a healthy sleep cycle—something that every artist can use.

Muse S Meditation Headband

Muse S Meditation Headband.

This might sound like a weird one, but it’s surprisingly effective. Muse helps the user learn to quiet their mind and focus by “training” them to control their thought processes.

Steven Pressfield’s Do the Work

Steven Pressfield’s Do the Work.

This is a fantastic read for anyone who struggles with achievement, but it’s particularly geared toward artists who are hoping to overcome their own internal resistance.

Tribit Stormbox Pro

Tribit Stormbox Pro.

With full subwoofer sound, high volume, and IP67 water resistance, this little speaker packs a major audio punch.

Zen Life Artist Board Mini

Zen Life Artist Board Mini.

Artists constantly feel the pressure to create something lasting. This gives them a break by allowing them to do the exact opposite and create something impermanent.

Hide & Drink Canvas Paintbrush Roll

Hide & Drink Canvas Paintbrush Roll.

Give your favorite painter a classy, durable way to store their creative tools.

Manduka Van Gogh Pro Yoga Mat

Manduka Van Gogh Pro Yoga Mat.

Created in conjunction with the Van Gogh Museum, this yoga mat provides artists with the surface they need for some much-needed relief.

Sanuk Vagabond

Sanuk Vagabond shoes,

Half slipper, half loafer, all comfortable, this is the perfect footwear for an artist working from home.

STM Goods Dux Backpack

STM Goods Dux Backpack.

Ultra-protective and well organized, this is the ideal backpack for carrying camera gear, electronics, or anything else fragile.

Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X Microphone

Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X Microphone.

This brand-new mic delivers crystal-clear recording quality whether you’re playing music, singing, or creating a podcast.

Fluance Powered Bookshelf Speakers

Fluance Powered Bookshelf Speakers.

While they’re compact, these speakers bring a lot of power without the need for extra amplification.

Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Record Player

Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Record Player.

Not only does this all-in-one record player deliver sweet sound, it allows you to copy music from vinyl to MP3.

Editors' Recommendations

If You’re a Fan of IPAs, You’ll Love the New Cold IPA Beer Style

Wayfinder Cold IPA cans on ice.

The 26 Best Beer Gifts for Your Beer-Loving Dad

best beer gifts for dad est your loving

Don’t Eat These 11 Foods High in Gluten on a Gluten-Free Diet

Foods High In Gluten.

The 15 Best Gifts For Book Lovers this Holiday Season

Man laying down on couch reading book next to window.

Dustin Poirier’s Next Fight: Why Oliveira is a Worthy Rival

the last days of dustin poirier ufc 236 holloway v 2

Seattle’s Copperworks Distilling Drops the Country’s First Salmon-Safe Whiskey

Farmer Nathan in the field holding a bottle of Copperworks Distilling's single malt, salmon-safe whiskey.

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Movies to Stream Right Now

best amazon prime movies fightclub

The 6 Best Ski and Snowboard Goggles You Need in Fall and Winter 2021

best ski goggles smith.

The Best Outdoor Jackets for Every Adventure

9 Performance Benefits of Plyometrics Workouts

box jump exercise.

College Basketball Kicks Off Conference Season — Who’s Got a Shot at the Crown?

Gonazaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren and UCLA Bruins wing Peyton Watson could be two players vying for the NCAA Championship in the spring of 2022.

Utah’s Snowbasin to Host Club Med’s First All-Inclusive U.S. Ski Resort

Snowbasin Ski Resort in Utah on a sunny, February 2019 day.

How Santa Teresa Rum Distillery Teaches Life Skills and Rugby

Santa Teresa Project Alcatraz rugby team.