The 15 Best Gifts For Book Lovers this 2021

Is there a bookworm in your life? They always seem to be carrying around book everywhere they go and they’re buying more books than they can read. Nothing is more exciting for a book lover than a new book that they’ve been dying to read but if you’re unsure of what their favorite genre in books are it might be tricky to shop for them. The next best thing is a gift they can use for their summer reading time. This list of gifts covers everything readers love when it comes to reading. Gift them book accessories that will help them organize their growing collection of books or make them get comfortable as they lie down to read.

Book Embosser: Pickled Stamps Personalized Seal Stamp

Every book lover dreams of having their own personal library and a book embosser is a great way for readers to personalize their book collection. You can choose from five different designs and add their name so that they never misplace a book if they let someone borrow it.

Bookcase: Sapiens Original Bookcase by Bruno Rainaldi

Makeover a quaint corner with minimalist bookcase to fit the ever-growing pile of books in their space. This bookcase has a steel base so it can carry some serious weight (up to 50 books) and its design makes it easy to fit any interior style.

Book Shelf: Storage Maniac White Invisible Floating Bookshelves

Shelving to fit all your bookworm’s novels is key. These floating bookshelves by Storage Maniac makes it so that books can become colorful décor. They are easy to install and come with everything needed to mount the bookshelf on the wall.

Bookmark: Silicone Finger Point Bookmark

It’s something so small but always a tedious task to figure out where you left off reading. Gift them never having to worry about losing their exact spot with this bookmark. You can adjust it to point directly on the last line you read.

Bookmark Accessory: Outus Wooden Page Holder

Holding a book with one hand can strain your thumbs. This little wooden thumb holder helps support book open with ease and it comes in four different sizes to fit any thumb. It’s especially great for readers who read a ton of hardback books.

Bookmark Charm: Silver Swords Knife Bookmark

Historical fiction or fantasy book readers will appreciate these silver swords that work as sturdy bookmarks.

Book Holder: Adjustable Bamboo Book Stand with Paper Clips

A book stand is great for readers who like to lay down and need a stand to hold their book up in place and relieve their neck. The paper clips are great for holding large books as well as cookbooks and textbooks, and it even works as an iPad stand.

Sticky Notes: Transparent Sticky Note Pads

When reading books that have inspirational quotes whether that’s from a self-help book or other inspirational books there’s always an urge to make a note of it. If you’re a bookworm who gets the urge to jot down notes from the book you’re reading, a transparent sticky note lets you write around the quote within the page.

Coffee Mug: Ember Temperature Control Coffee Mug

The Ember Mug is a must-have for coffee and tea lovers and especially for book lovers. With the use of your smartphone you can control the desired temperature of your drink and enjoy your hot or cold beverage at your leisure while reading.

Weighted Blanket: Bearaby Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket may seem unnecessary but just one restful night with a weighted blanket will make you wonder how you’ve got along without one. The Bearaby weighted blanket has every element necessary to reading time success. Soft and sustainable materials, personalized weight selections, stylish knits and colors, and convenient at-home delivery.

$269 at Bearaby

Reading Chair: Matrix Grass Green Chair

Every real book lover has a spot in the house where they retire to read. If yours doesn’t, get them a reading chair such as this Matrix accent chair from Article. Article is one of the best affordable high quality furniture brands so you’ll find other great chairs and sofas to create a unique reading nook anywhere in the home. It comes in this handsome grass green as well as a variety of other colors.

$649 From Article

E-Reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

If you or the avid reader in your life is a commuter or likes to takes their book on their travels, a Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect e-reader for them. It has a back-lit screen, it’s waterproof, and best of all the 300 ppi display makes it easy on the eyes.

Bath Caddy: Dozyant Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

Book lovers will appreciate keeping their pages from getting soggy thanks to your gift of this bamboo bathtub caddy. It includes a spot for a glass of wine, glasses, phone, and candle. Adjustable arms tailor to different tub sizes and to keep the book in place there’s a back support. Go ahead, get pruny.

Book Subscription: Book of the Month

When you gift a Book of the Month subscription, the giftee can choose from the five best new reads every month and get them delivered to their door. You can choose from a 3, 6, or 12-month plan and if they need more time to read they can easily skip a month.

Shop at Book of the Month

Bookends: Agate Stone Bookends

These jewel-toned agate stones bring beauty to your collection of books. they will support your books while also adding a colorful dimension to your room.

$52 at West Elm

