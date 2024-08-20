 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best sci-fi books of all time: Read these classics

Escape your reality for a bit and red on the best sci-fi books on this list

By
A man reading a book while sitting outside.
nappy / Pexels

They say life is stranger than fiction, but that still isn’t on the level of science fiction. From utopian to dystopian, robots to AI, aliens to sentient beings, science fiction makes any far-fetches reality seem like a place we could just pop into. See which universe you land in and what species speaks to you when you read any of the options in this list of the best sci-fi books.

Sci-fi books with a horror element

Under the Skin by Michel Faber

Under the Skin book.
HarperCollins / Publisher

If you wonder about every hitchhiker you have ever passed, Under the Skin from Michel Faber needs to be your next read. Isserley picks up hitchhikers while trying to find out if anyone would report if they went missing. You’ll have to pick up this journey through the Scottish Highlands to know what she does with the information.

Recommended Videos

Blood Music by Greg Bear

Blood Music book.
Open Road Integrated Media, Inc. / Publisher

Since the Cold War, we have all had a fear of nuclear warfare at some point.  Greg Bear took this fear and applied it to genetic engineering in his book Blood Music. When Vergil Ulam injects himself with his life’s work after he’s been told it’s too dangerous to continue with, he unknowingly starts a reaction the world isn’t ready for.

The Rediscovery Man by Cordwainer Smith

The Rediscovery of Man.
Millennium Paperbacks / Publisher

If you would love reading a collection of stories from different points of view about what humanity may look like thousands of years from now, The Rediscovery of Man by Cordwainer Smith will intrigue you. The 33 works from Smith include old favorites and ones never before in print, so you can explore the Instrumentality of Mankind universe and what happens to the sterile utopia across a chronological storyline.

Sci-fi books with aliens

If you want your sci-fi books with a side of alien invasion, these are your picks.

Embassytown by China Mieville

Embassytown book.
Penguin Random House / Publisher

When humans have to colonize another planet run by sentient beings, the Areikei, Avice Benner Cho becomes important to the survival of the human race. Embassytown explores the duality between humans and aliens and between where your allegiance would lie if you were a part of both worlds.

Solaris by Stanislaw Lem

Solaris book cover.
Faber & Faber / Publisher

Would you visit a planet that manifests painful memories of your past? Kris Kelvin discovers the ocean on the planet Solaris might be more than what it appears to be. Stanislaw Lem takes you on a deep dive into what truly lies in a person’s heart in Solaris.

The Sparrow by Maria Doria Russell

The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russel.
Random House / Publisher

Having religion and science fiction collide is a unique move Maria Doria Russel made in The Sparrow. When linguist and Jesuit priest Emilio Sandoz is chosen as leader of a mission for initial contact with extraterrestrial beings, hopeful negotiations go horribly wrong.

Sci-fi books with a side of mystery

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

The Space Between Worlds book.
Random House / Publisher

If travel between universes is something you’ve always wanted to be possible, The Space Between from Micaiah Johnson will fulfill your every dream. The only catch is you cannot travel to any universe where your alternate self is still alive. For Cara, her other selves seem to die constantly, giving her a unique existence across worlds. When one other remaining versions mysteriously dies, find out what the ripple effect costs her.

A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine

A Memory Called Empire.
Arkady Martine / Author

When the Teixcalaanli Empire’s ambassador dies, the successor to the mining Station uncovers that it might not have been an accident. In A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine, follow Mahit as she tries to unravel the truth without bringing ruin down around everyone.

Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty

Station Eternity book.
Penguin Random House / Publisher

Mur Lafferty sets a murder mystery in outer space in Station Eternity. When a detective can’t cut it on Earth, Mallory Viridian tries to start over on a neighboring alien space station. When other humans start to visit the space station and then die, Mallory needs to solve the murders before the whole place is killed off

The best classic sci-fi books you should read again

You probably read these in school or for fun when you were younger, but they deserve a spot on your bookshelf and a second read.

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

A Wrinkle in TIme.
Madeleine L'Engle / Author

For a more lighthearted read, Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time follows Meg, her younger brother Charles, and her friend Calvin as they find out what happened to her father, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. See if they succeed or if the forces that kidnapped her father take them, too.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
Penguin Random House / Publisher

Douglas Adams created a playground of time and space adventures to bring us The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. From gangs of aliens, the Earth needing to be demolished to make way for a space highway, and a talking fish helper, pretty much every sci-fi topic gets covered. If you like it, get the rest of the series.

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Time Machine by H. G. Wells
Megalodon Entertainment / Publisher

In The Time Machine by H.G. Wells, a Victorian time traveler leaves his machine for the first time in the year 802,700. When he finds things are seemingly perfect, he wants to take his knowledge back to his own time, but can’t when his invention has been stolen.

Contact by Carl Sagan

Contact by Carl Sagan.
Simon & Schuster / Publisher

Astronomer Carl Sagan used his love of all things outer space to give us Contact, a story about a team of scientists determined to find out where a signal from beyond our solar system came from.

A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess

A clockwork Orange book.
Penguin Classics / Publisher

Even if you’ve seen the movie adaptation, you need to read A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess at least once. Readers will see a rebellion centered on the English youth, as told by teenager Alex. When the criminals come out after dark, what kind of future or freedom is there?

The best sci-fi books have a mix of a few elements in them. Whether you like a touch of horror, mystery, or the go-to alien theme, there is sure to be a pick in this list for you. Books are there to take you out of reality for a while, and there’s no better genre than sci-fi to take you out of this world and into any number of other universes.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
The 10 best sci-fi movies to stream on Max right now
Max's best science-fiction movies are thrilling and exciting
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune

Science fiction hasn't always been a genre that's accessible and popular with mainstream audiences. With the influx of streaming services such as Netflix and Max, sci-fi has become more incorporated into our movie-viewing habits outside of core franchises like Star Wars. Hardcore fans and newcomers alike will enjoy the plethora of options on the service formally known as HBO Max, and we wanted to help you sort through the list of titles available on the service. From newer releases to old classics, these are the best sci-fi movies you need to stream on Max right now.

Dune (2021)

Read more
The best George Clooney movies of all time
He started with a No. 1 TV show and is now one of America's best movie stars — these top films are must-sees
George Clooney in Michael Clayton

George Clooney was born with a leg up. There's no point in denying his good looks and charisma, which were more than enough to make him a TV star. What made him a matinee idol of the kind we rarely see anymore, though, was his ability to break out of the shell that his good looks could have boxed him into. George Clooney can be whatever he needs to be. He can be a sexy, sly criminal, a lawyer who's dead inside, or a bumbling oaf trying to find his way home.

All of these roles work on Clooney, because he fits well in comedies and dramas. The peak of Clooney's powers is likely behind us at this point, but as he proved in his more recent movies, he remains one of the most charismatic leading men that Hollywood has. These are the best George Clooney movies that showcase what he can do, and they're just as varied as his whole career has been.

Read more
Ranked: The best Sylvester Stallone movies of all time
Do you agree with this list of best Sly Stallone film?
Actor Sylvester Stallone on the Expendables panel at the 2010 San Diego Comic Con.

Sylvester Stallone movies immediately bring to mind some very specific memories for most movie fans throughout the last half-century. Whether it’s hanging from a cliff, jogging through the Russian winter, or fighting Wesley Snipes in a pacified future, films with Sly Stallone are almost certainly going to fulfill some primal desire for action and retribution. The desire for unbridled masculinity is certainly a part of the Stallone experience.

Sylvester Stallone may not have the same kickass power he used to have back when he was the ultimate hero of the film world, but legends never die. We’re here to make sure that you don’t forget the Italian Stallion in some of the best action flicks over the past five decades. Here are the best Stallone movies in ascending order.

Read more