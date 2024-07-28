Any of these books will transport you away beyond the pages

You don’t have to wait for warm weather, a vacation, or time away from it all to pick up a book. But if you find yourself with a weekend away or an afternoon with no work and nothing to do, put reading at the top of your list. Open one of these best books to read in 2024 to give your brain a workout while you sit down and relax. It doesn’t matter if you love history, politics, or a good thriller; one of these books will find its way into your TBR pile.

The best books to read in 2024

Good Material by Dolly Alderton

We are all the villains in someone else’s story, especially when it comes to a breakup. In Good Material by Dolly Alderton, the main character, Andy, a stand-up comedian, uses his fresh breakup as material for his set. Andy doesn’t know why he was dumped by Jen, and in trying to uncover her side and learn why she dropped him, he finds out he might have had more to do with it than he originally thought. The interesting part about this novel is readers get to see the breakup through Jen’s eyes toward the end.

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

No, this isn’t the novel you read in high school. This Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham is a fictional political novel about a Black single dad who’s an aid to a Black politician during their campaign to take over the White House. Sound familiar? It’s based on Vinson’s time as a staffer during President Obama’s first run.

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty

First-time novelist (but not first-time writer) Morgan Talty brings the heat in his debut, Fire Exit. Set on the Maine Penobscot Reservation, the story follows Charles Lemosway as he watches the couple across the river raise their child, Elizabeth. When she goes missing, Charles becomes more worried than a neighbor usually would be. You’ll go on a journey about family, culture, and whether we should keep our secrets close.

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman

Some people can’t take another retelling of the story of King Arthur, but that’s not us. This quirky story follows Collum, a hopeful Knight of the Round Table, who finds he showed up for a spot too late. Collum arrives a few weeks after Arthur’s death, and with no heir to keep the kingdom together, it all falls apart. A ragtag band of characters not normally mentioned in the legend comes together to save Arthur’s Camelot in The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman.

The Trail: a novel by Ethan Gallogly

For nature lovers, trail takers, and hikers, The Trail: a novel by Ethan Gallogly will take you from Yosemite Valley to Mount Whitney, telling the story of the 211-mile John Muir Trail. The main character dislikes camping, so if you’re the type of hiker who likes to end the day in air conditioning, this book will pluck a heartstring. You’ll also find sketches and maps by renowned illustrator Jeremy Ashcroft to help bring the landscape to life.

Godwin by Joseph O’Neill

For the sports fans, a book featuring soccer is your next bookish date. Joseph O’Neill blends the plotlines of writer Mark, Mark’s brother Geoff, and Mark’s boss Lakesha — all while taking us on the hunt for an African soccer prodigy who might be the answer to everyone’s problems. A tale of soccer, family, business, and personal dreams, find out if everyone finds peril or happiness at the end of the adventure.

History of the American Frontier 1763-1893 by Frederic L. Paxson

History buffs have to read Frederic L. Paxson’s History of the American Front 1763-1893, which follows the American expansion. Things start in New England with the English settlers and end on the golden coast of California. Paxson takes the original 1924 work and adds his touch to events like the War for Independence and the Louisiana Purchase, with his perspective on the railroads, canals, and overall financing of the expansion.

The Art of Being Alone: Solitude is my home, Loneliness is my cage by Renuka Gavrani

The pandemic taught us we either knew how to be alone, wanted to be alone, couldn’t stand to be alone, or had no idea how to be alone. The Art of Being Alone by Renuka Gavrani dives deep into those themes, as the author has spent most of his life alone. Seeing being single through Gavrani’s eyes might make you delete those dating apps for good.

You don’t have to be set up by a pool to dive into a great book. If you get to dip out of work early on a Friday, one of the best books of 2024 can be waiting on the table for you. The important thing is that you give your brain something to read that isn’t an Instagram caption. And if you don’t get to them all, you’ll have a pile of books to keep you going for some time. We just want you to find your next read.