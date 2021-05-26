Father’s Day is fast approaching. If you’re stumped about what to buy for that special dad or dad-like figure in your life, take the pragmatic approach. We’ve put together a list of the 11 best practical gifts for Father’s Day. While you may find some of these gift ideas unconventional, we trust that your dad will truly appreciate the sentiment and actually use these items.

Practical Gadgets for Dad

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Battery

For the dad that’s often on the move, a portable power bank is one of the most valuable items he could have. With this highly rated battery from Anker, dad won’t have to fear being on the road with a dead smartphone ever again. It can charge an iPhone, Android device, and a range of other electronics via USB-C. The Anker PowerCore Slim is also super compact; it weighs less than a pound and is slim enough to fit inside most pockets.

Massca Valet Charging Station

Is dad always losing his keys, phone, or wallet? This composite wood valet box will help him sort and organize his belongings. It’ll also fit nicely on his nightstand, bureau, or desk. This organizer even includes a drawer for smaller items like rings and cufflinks. That’s not all — this valet doubles as a charging station thanks to its two cable slots in the back. (Charging cables sold separately.) Not only will dad have a designated place to store his phone, but he can also keep it charged.

Wallet Ninja

Could your dad use a new set of tools? How about a bottle opener, or a cell phone stand? You can give him all of those items and more in the form of the Wallet Ninja, an 18-in-1 credit card-sized multitool. It’s made of heat-treated steel that’s guaranteed to never rust, bend, or dull. The Wallet Ninja is also capable of peeling fruit, cutting boxes, and tightening eyeglasses screws. Dad will be grateful to have such a nifty wallet-sized multitool on him the next time he’s in a pinch.

Practical Wellness Gifts for Dad

HoMedics Percussion Action Plus Handheld Massager

Dad deserves some time to relax and rest his weary muscles. Give him an assist with this HoMedics handheld massager. It features dual pivoting heads, variable speeds, and a heating element to really help soothe those tight muscles. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach places so dad can find relief no matter where he’s hurting.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Maybe dad would like a Peloton bike — if only he could afford one or find space for it. This DeskCycle under-desk peddler may not carry the prestige of a Peloton, but it’s much cheaper and more convenient. It has eight calibrated resistance settings plus a five-function LCD that displays time, distance, and total calories burned. Whether dad sits at a desk all day or likes to lounge on his favorite chair while watching Netflix, this mini exercise bike will help him stay active.

LectroFan Sound Therapy Machine

If dad often complains about loud neighbors or outside disturbances disrupting his sleep, a white noise machine could be just what he needs. The LectroFan Sound Therapy Machine drowns out unwanted noises with 10 distinct fan sounds and 10 non-repeating white noise sounds. It’s also portable enough for dad to bring anywhere else he needs to block out unwanted noises, like the office or a hotel room in a crowded city.

Practical Kitchen Gifts for Dad

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Dad can make his perfect breakfast sandwich at home with little hassle using this all-in-one Hamilton Beach appliance. Dad just has to layer bread, egg, meat, and cheese and within five minutes, he’ll have a freshly-made breakfast sandwich. Cleanup is easy, too, since all the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.

Cuisinart 4-Quart Deep Fryer

Crispy, golden fast food-style fries are well within dad’s reach with this Cuisinart deep fryer. It features an 1,800-watt immersion-style heating element for quick heat-up and recovery times. It also leaves quite a small footprint, which makes it easy to store. With one of these in his kitchen, dad will no longer have to seek take-out or the drive-thru for his favorite fried goodies.

Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone Knife Sharpening Stone

If dad fancies himself a chef, make sure he keeps his kitchen knives sharp with the Sharp Pebble knife sharpening stone. This dual-grit (1000/6000) whetstone sharpener and refiner works on most blades. (It can even sharpen an ax.) It also includes a hand-crafted non-slip base plus an angle guide for precise sharpening. Maintaining well-sharpened kitchen knives will help dad save time in the kitchen; it’ll also save his fingers since dull blades often lead to prep-related injuries.

Practical Garden Gifts for Dad

Tertill Garden Weeding Robot

Dad can rid his prized garden of nutrient-sucking weeds without resorting to chemicals or hand-weeding thanks to the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot. Just set up a 4-inch garden border and watch the Tertill chop through unwanted weeds. This tiny weed-whacking robot is weather-proof, solar-powered, and capable of maintaining up to a 200 square foot garden.

AeroGarden Black Sprout

Help give dad the garden he’s always wanted by gifting him the new AeroGarden Black Sprout. This hydroponic planter features space for three plants up to nine inches tall, 10-watt LED grow lights, and a silent water pump. With an AeroGarden, dad can grow herbs and vegetables all year round from the comfort of his own kitchen. If dad tends to be forgetful, the AeroGarden broadcasts reminders for when it’s time to add water and plant food.

