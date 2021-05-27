“No, you don’t have to get me anything for Father’s Day.”

Such a response from your dad regarding Father’s Day gift ideas can elicit one of two reactions: relief (“Phew, I’m off the hook!”) or frustration (“This isn’t useful, I’d like to buy something!”). If you fall into the latter camp and insist on showing dad how much you appreciate him with a thoughtful or practical gift, we’re here to help. Head below for the 11 best gifts for the dad who wants nothing — because, in his mind, he already has everything.

Food & Drink Gifts for the Dad Who Wants Nothing

Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday Beer Making Kit

Has dad ever attempted to make his own microbrew? If not, this kit from the Brooklyn Brew Shop is perfect for beginners. It comes with a beer-making mixture, a 1-gallon reusable glass fermenter, a few necessary tools, and step-by-step instructions. Choose from the Everyday IPA, Chocolate Maple Porter, or Bruxelles Blonde. With this kit, perhaps dad will discover that he likes brewing beer as much as he enjoys drinking it.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Dad can turn up the heat by making his own hot sauce. This kit includes various dried peppers, from whole guajillo peppers to Arbol peppers. It also comes with assorted spices, white vinegar, and six glass bottles with lids and labels. There’s even an instruction book with recipes, although dad may be inclined to experiment and land on an award-winning hot sauce formula.

Carnivore Club Subscription Box

Help dad try the meats of the world from the comfort of his own kitchen with a monthly Carnivore Club subscription. Each box contains four to six artisanal cured meats, totaling as much as two pounds. It also includes a guidebook with details about the artisans plus recipes and drink pairings. Every Carnivore Club box has a theme; past themes have featured meats from Italy, Spain, and Canada.

Grooming Gifts for the Dad Who Wants Nothing

Beard Club PT45 Trimmer

Has your dad’s beard trimmer seen better days? Gift him the award-winning beard trimmer he didn’t know he needed. The Beard Club PT45 comes with eight color-coded guide combs for 45 different beard lengths so dad can dare to do something different with his whiskers (and still look good). Also included is a minimalistic charging stand that won’t clutter the bathroom counter.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

If dad wants to keep his pandemic beard going, more power to him. Help him keep it fresh and clean with this beard-grooming kit from Jack Black. It comes with a wash, a conditioning shave, an oil, and a beard comb. Dad can take his new grooming routine on the road since this kit is the perfect size for travel.

Manscaped Shears 2.0 Nail Grooming Kit

Dad can enjoy a luxury manicure at home with the Manscaped Shears 2.0 nail kit. It comes with slant-tipped tweezers, round-point scissors, nail clippers, and a medium grit file — all made of tempered stainless steel. All of these tools rest in the included travel case with magnetic closure. Whether home or away, dad can keep his nails clean and cuticle-free.

Tech Gifts for the Dad Who Wants Nothing

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds will allow dad to listen to his favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with minimal distraction. If dad chooses to wear these earbuds while jogging or commuting, he can control the level of ambient noise so he’s aware of travel announcements or oncoming traffic. There’s also a wireless charging case that provides an additional 12 hours of playback time (up to 18 hours total).

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Watch

Dad can keep his phone in his gym bag or locker when he works out with the Garmin Forerunner 245 Watch. It has built-in GPS plus music streaming via Spotify Premium and other services. Additional features include smart notifications for calls and texts, health monitoring tools, and safety functions that will alert emergency contacts through a paired smartphone in case of an accident.

Logitech Harmony Elite

Level up dad’s smart home game with the Logitech Harmony Elite. It includes a smart hub plus a universal remote plus that’ll allow for control through closed cabinets or walls. The Logitech Harmony Elite is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which means dad can use his voice to control the TV, lights, smart thermostat, and much more.

Experiences for the Dad Who Wants Nothing

Masterclass Annual Subscription

Your dad can learn how to cook from Gordon Ramsay or take a screenwriting class with Aaron Sorkin thanks to Masterclass. An annual Masterpass subscription grants unlimited access to over 100 world-class instructors across 11 categories. Every class is available to watch on-demand so dad can go at his own pace.

Vinyl Moon Monthly Subscription

Perhaps dad is thrilled that vinyl is making a comeback. Add to his music library (and his happiness) by giving him the gift of Vinyl Moon. Each month, Vinyl Moon curates songs from 10 up-and-coming artists and presses them to high-quality vinyl. Members also receive discounts and free shipping in the Vinyl Moon store, which means dad can build his music collection and save some cash, too.

