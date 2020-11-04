  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 20 Most Popular Beers to Buy in 2020

By

Thanks to the craft beer surge of the last decade-plus, we are inundated with delicious brews from Portland, Oregon, to the Tampa, Florida. From cheap beers and summer beers to hop-forward IPAs and iconic offerings, the American beer landscape is as strong and diverse as it has ever been.

Our rich beer heritage is a blessing but admittedly, it can be hard to navigate sometimes. There are more hop varieties now than there are Simpsons characters—which, is a lot. Throw in relatively obscure styles like saisons, sours, smoked beers, and even cucumber beers, and it can be downright confusing.

That’s why we’ve done the work and broken down the 20 best options for you to enjoy for the rest of 2020.

Best IPA: fPriem IPA

pFriem IPA Bottle and Can

We can’t keep track of all of the IPA’s out there but we do know that this one from Hood River has been one of the most consistently great for years. With a surprisingly complex malt bill, it has plenty of body to back up the delicious hops.

Read more: Best IPAs

Best Imperial IPA: Pliny the Elder

Pliny the elder

It’s no real surprise that the best IIPA is one of the original offerings that started the trend in the first place. Still a great recipe (and now in a can), it’s a timeless hop-heavy beer with incredible balance.

Best Hazy IPA: Harland Brewing Hazy IPA

Harland Brewing Hazy IPA Can

Hazy IPAs continue to flood the market but the best ones are straightforward, balanced, and not too high-octane, like this riff from San Diego’s Harland Brewing.

Best Session IPA: Golden Road Wolf PUP Session IPA

Golden Road Wolf Pup Session IPA

It’s no wonder a fine session IPA comes out of LA, where day-drinking after a surf outing is necessary and you need something that’s tasty and won’t knock you out.

Best Alternative IPA: Mikkeller Waves American IPA

Waves IPA | Mikkeller Brewing

This take on the American IPA from the Danish beer masters at Mikkeller is well-rounded, easy to drink, and full of the hoppy freshness you expect from a great IPA.

Best Pale Ale: Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale

oskar blues dales pale ale tall boy
Oskar Blues Brewery/Facebook

This American standard-bearer from Colorado continues to be one of the best in the ever-popular pale category.

Read more: Best Pale Ales

Best Pilsner: Pilsner Urquell

A good pilsner is clean, crisp, and unbelievably refreshing. While we in the states make some good ones, it’s tough to top a good Euro version, like this benchmark beer.

Read more: Best American Pilsners

Best Amber Ale: Alaskan Amber

Alaskan Amber Ale Can

The Amber from Alaskan Brewing Company has inspired many other breweries to try their hand at the style. It remains an outstanding option for a medium-bodied beer that’s quite food-friendly.

Read more: Best Amber Ales

Best Sour Beer: 10 Barrel Cucumber Sour

10 Barrel Cucumber Crush

This offering from 10 Barrel seemed like an outlandish idea at the time but it has since become a legend within the sour beer genre.

Read more: Best Sour Beers

Best Stout: Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout

Boulevard Brewing Whiskey Barrel Stout Bottles

The makers of one of the best farmhouse ales in the states, Boulevard is the brewing pride of Kansas City and makes a delightful, whiskey-kissed stout.

Read more: Best Stouts

Best Porter: Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

Coconut, malt, and mocha flavors play beautifully together in this deftly-made beer from one of Hawaii’s best producers.

Best Barrel-Aged Beer: Deschutes The Abyss

Deschutes Abyss Beer Bottle Shot

This imperial stout from Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery is a perennial classic that drinks like a wine, with layer upon delicious layer.

Read more:  Best Barrel-Aged Beers

Best Fruit Beer: E9 Wild Tacoma Cherry Table Sour Ale

E9 Wild Cherry Table Sour Beer Bottle

E9 makes some of the best fruit-infused beers along the west coast, if not the entire US. This one is an instant classic that sips like a session beer but is full of stone fruit-driven freshness.

Read more: Best Fruit Beers

Best Belgian-Style Beer: Jester King Noble King

Jester King Noble King Bottle

This Belgian-style beer is dialed in at just 5.8% but teeming with flavor and nuance, which is generally the case from anything coming out of esteemed Texas brewery Jester King.

Best Beer You’ll Probably Never Try: Toppling Goliath Brunch Brand Stout

Toppling Goliath Stout Bottle
Toppling Goliath/Facebook

There are waiting lists for lots of beers and they can sell out within hours. When your stout is the top rated beer according to Beer Advocate, it goes extra fast. Good luck getting your hands on this decadent number from Iowa’s acclaimed Toppling Goliath.

Learn More

Best Wheat Beer: Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen

Funky Buddha Floridian Wheat Ale Can

This wheat beer from the Sunshine State shows nice, summery tropical fruit elements atop a sturdy, grain-driven backbone. It’s great for a warm afternoon of wanting to pretend you live in a climate that currently has warm afternoons.

Best Kölsch: Three Weavers Seafarer

Three Weavers Seafarer Kolsch Can

One of the best breweries in Los Angeles makes a mean Kolsch-style beer in the Seafarer, one that’s light and wonderfully refreshing, with that signature category kick of subtle fruit notes and a bit of straw.

Best Barleywine: 3 Floyds Behemoth

Three Floyds Behemoth Barleywine Bottle

Half the fun of the barleywine is seeming how it opens up and changes in your favorite beer glass over time. This one from Indiana’s 3 Floyds is absolutely top-notch, bursting with intriguing complexity.

Best Tripel: Taxman Brewing Exemption

Taxman Exemption Tripel Ale Can

Most good tripels come from Belgium and arrive in glass bottle. This canned take from Indiana outfit Taxman Brewing is so tasty, with big aromatics, yeast-y flavors, and a pleasant roundness.

Best Non-Alcoholic Beer: Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Alkoholfrei

Weihenstephaner Alcohol Free Beer Bottle

Zero-proof beers have improved drastically with the corresponding wellness movement. This one tastes like a damn beer, like it should, without any of the unwanted fuzziness.

Read more: Best Non-Alcoholic Beers

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best Potato Mashers to Buy In 2020

calories in thanksgiving dinner and how to burn them mashed potatoes gravy getty images

The 10 Best Energy Drinks to Buy in 2020

best energy drinks

The 7 Best Tonic Waters for Cocktails in 2020

gin vodka tonic lime cocktail drink ice

11 Best Coffee Books: Brew Up a Pot of Knowledge

The 12 Best Spirits For Gimlets, According To Bartenders

Save $145 on the Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven — Today Only

save 145 on le creuset signature oval dutch oven today only amazon pot deal oct 20

Hop Growing Guide: How to Grow Your Own Hops at Home

Everything You Need To Know About Whoopie Pies

A Guide to Understanding Mezcal de Pechuga

The Essential Guide to Cocktail Sweeteners

26 Essential Kitchen Tools and Appliances to Stock Your Place

essential kitchen tools and appliances 2020

How to Cook Caulifower

vegetables-on-fire-brooke-lewy-cauliflower-recrop

The Best Amber Ales in Fall 2020

best amber ales tocobaga featured image

How to Use Fish Sauce

8 Best Knife Sharpeners for Every Kind of Blade