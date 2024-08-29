 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This Oktoberfest season, you should be drinking wheat beer

Germany's beloved style, known as liquid bread, deserves your attention

By
Weissbier Glass wheat beer nuts
Image used with permission by copyright holder

With all the focus in the craft beer world on IPAs, it can be easy to overlook the many other styles of beer that are worth trying as well. As well roll into Oktoberfest season, let me introduce you to one of Germany’s finest beer styles: the wheat beer.

Also known as weissbier, hefeweizen, or sometimes just weizen, this rich, cloudy beer is most distinctive for its texture. It’s thick, almost chewy, and while its hazy characteristics will be familiar to those who enjoy a hazy IPA, the flavors are quite different. It doesn’t have a strong bitterness to it — rather it’s a balanced, grainy flavor with plenty of yeast to add a slight tang and a banana-like note. It’s less sweet than Belgian-style witbiers, but it has a similar creaminess. It’s jokingly referred to as liquid bread, and that’s just the taste you should expect from it.

Recommended Videos

This style’s home is in Bavaria, Germany, but it has made its way across the pond as well as you’ll occasionally find U.S. craft breweries doing their own version of an American wheat beer. But you can look out for German wheat beers on sale too. My personal favorite brand is Erdinger, but you’ll often find Paulaner available internationally and that’s pretty good too.

As for how to drink it — wheat beer is not a beer for chugging, or for when you want a flavor bomb. Rather it’s a relaxed, casual beer, of the type you might sip on a chill Saturday afternoon. Germans like to say that it’s good to drink after playing sports as well, and putting aside the wisdom of combining exercise and alcohol, it certainly is filling and refreshing. The ideal place to drink a wheat beer might be in a little Bavarian monastery after a hike up a rolling hill, but at home in the garden on a sunny afternoon will do just as well.

It’s traditionally drunk from a special glass which is tall and thin with a bulbous top, but that’s not essential. Do remember to give the bottle a little swirl as you pour though, to help mix up the yeast which settles at the bottom. Finally, if you’re feeling truly brave, one popular option in Germany is to add a splash of banana juice to your wheat beer for more flavor. Personally I find that monstrous, but hey, some people like it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Can you freeze bacon? How to keep your favorite breakfast meat tasting its best
How to store bacon — what you need to know
Bacon frying

 

Bacon is a breakfast staple that is too good to waste. If you've got bacon in your fridge that you know you won't use in time for the expiration date, you might have wondered what the "kitchen laws" of freezing bacon are. Can you freeze bacon? The answer is yes, but there are a few things to know to keep your bacon as fresh as possible. Below, we'll explain everything you need to know about freezing bacon before and after cooking and how to thaw bacon. With these tips and tricks, you'll never let delicious bacon go to waste.
Can you freeze bacon before cooking?

Read more
What is Mirin? A Japanese cooking wine you should know
It's so much more than Teriyaki
Mirin being poured onto a spoon

If you've ever perused the Asian section of the grocery store and stopped short at this relatively unknown little bottle, or happened upon a delicious recipe for Chicken Teriyaki and pondered to yourself over the word "mirin", you're not alone. This little ingredient - while incredible - still doesn't quite have the highly admirable, deliciously sweet reputation it deserves.

So if mirin isn't yet a pantry staple in your house, it's time to change that. This versatile little ingredient adds an extreme depth of flavor and complex interest to just about anything it touches.
What is mirin?

Read more
Zodiac signs as drinks: This hotel serves you cocktails aligned with the cosmos
Astrological cocktails you need to know
Earthy Delight cocktail

Vacation season is still here, and we're embracing all laid-back things. Among them are a great grill or smoker recipe, an ice-cold cocktail, and an outdoor movie. And as you stare up at the sky during these fleeting evenings of summer, think about this: What if there was a drink that matched your zodiac sign? Imagine -- zodiac signs as drinks.

That's the idea at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii. The stunning hotel, set along iconic Ka'anapali Beach, has whipped up a cocktail program that reflects the cosmos. Guests are treated to drinks inspired by and made for their signs. So, while we may not all get to Maui, we can blend a little astrology with mixology at home and not only pretend we're in paradise, but feed our spiritual side.

Read more