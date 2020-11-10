Once upon a time, not leaving the house was frowned upon; now it’s celebrated. Restaurant, grocery, and home meal delivery services are thriving. Working from home is the norm, and online gaming has seen a significant uptick. So now that none of us really have to wear pants anymore, why should we have to bother putting them on to go buy our booze? The good news is, we don’t!

Alcohol subscription boxes are also all the rave now, and there’s a shockingly large number to choose from. We’ve thinned the herd and given you a list of the ten best alcohol subscription boxes to choose from in 2020.

Best Whiskey Subscription Box: Flaviar



For spirit (especially whiskey) lovers, Flaviar is an excellent option with a lot of features and benefits. The brand operates on a quarterly delivery system to subscribe per quarter ($95) or for the whole year ($25). Based on your preferences, you receive a full bottle plus samples of various spirits. Flaviar also features exclusive collaborations you won’t find anywhere else. Other member benefits include free live tasting events, a refer-a-friend program, and member pricing in their store.

Best Wine Subscription Box: Winc



Winc is great for wine lovers who want a customized wine experience. Over time, Winc learns your tastes and sends you bottles the brand thinks you’ll love. You start out with a quiz to get an idea of what you like, then you receive the best wines based on your answers. The more you keep up with rating the wines you receive, the more you’ll love the next bottle. A nice feature is that if you aren’t keeping up with your usual imbibing schedule, you can skip a month and not be charged. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value at $39 per month and $13 per additional bottle.

Best Beer Subscription Box: The Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club



If you love beer and love a subscription service with options, this one is great for you. The Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club lets you choose from five different memberships; The Microbrewed Beer Club, The U.S. International Variety Beer Club, The Hop-Heads Beer Club, The International Beer Club, and the Rare Beer Club. Memberships start at $29.95 per month but don’t forget about the $15 shipping and handling.

Crafted Taste

If you’re looking to impress your buddies with some craft cocktails skills at your monthly poker night, then look no further than Crafted Taste. The brand has an army of skilled bartenders at its disposal, coming up with creative new drink recipes to send you each month along with all the ingredients. The kits yield 12-16 craft cocktails per shipment. The full kits with alcohol start at $150 per month and $200 for top-shelf liquor. If you’re willing to provide your own booze, you can subscribe to the basic package at $100 per month.

Vinebox

Vinebox has perfected the try-before-you-buy wine subscription model. It operates on a quarterly system (4 boxes per year) and breaks down its wines per season. Vinebox sends you nine 3.4oz samples of wine, then give you a $15 credit (or $30 credit if you pay for your year membership in advance) to buy your favorite one from its online store. This membership will cost you $79 per box or $288 for the annual membership ($72 per box).

Mash & Grape



If you want to try some of the best liquor you’ve never heard of and wow your local bartender with your eclectic knowledge of premium spirits, then try Mash & Grape. The company will open your eyes to an array of independent distillers and world-class spirits that will give you cred at the most underground speakeasies in town. Membership prices vary from $44 to $79 per month based on your choice of alcohol.

The Original Craft Beer Club



The Original Craft Beer Clubs provides a highly curated variety of the best beers around (12 per month) at a flat, affordable cost of $44 per month (shipping included). It boasts the largest variety of beer out of any beer club and has all its beers for sale in its online store. Members will also enjoy an extensive monthly newsletter that lets them know about their favorite breweries’ latest releases. Also, if you’re strictly an IPA man or prefer only Pilsners, you can narrow your taste preferences.

Saloonbox

Saloonbox is the perfect gift for a friend or co-worker who you know likes craft cocktails but where you are not 100% sure of what types of spirits they prefer. Saloonbox offers a wide range of cocktail recipes based on the seasons. The brand’s boxes have everything you need to make four cocktails. You can subscribe in three-month ($53), six-month ($51), or twelve-month ($49) increments. Firstleaf

Firstleaf has gotten its wine subscription service down to a science, literally. The company uses billions of data points that it gets from over 1 million customer reviews. Firstleaf touts that 92% of its wine selection is award-winning, so it’s virtually impossible for you to receive a wine you don’t like. If you do, the brand will refund your money. Firstleaf also mixes it up and gives you both red and white wines if you prefer. Each shipment is $90 for four bottles of wine. Curious Elixirs

Suppose you’re trying to cut back on the booze but have grown accustomed to sipping on a finely crafted cocktail at social events. In that case, Curious Elixirs is perfect for you. This brand offers complex and delicious non-alcoholic bottled mixed drinks that are based on some of your favorite cocktails. Each month you’ll receive a sample of four ($29) or twelve ($79) bottles that make eight or twenty-four cocktails, respectively. One day being a hermit won’t be cool. Until then, keep those pants off and those subscriptions coming. Now that we’ve piqued your interest in alcohol that can be delivered to your door, check the 18 best subscription boxes for men.

