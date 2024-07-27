 Skip to main content
The best French wines for toasting the 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympics and wine: A timely pairing

The Olympics are upon us. It’s time to raise a glass to your favorite athlete; just make sure there’s something good in there. We suggest some of the best French wines, fitting pours given that the 2024 Games take place in Paris.

There are countless reasons to celebrate, even if you’re not nuts about the Olympics. For starters, this international gathering of the globe’s top talent only takes place every four years. And this year, it takes place in a land synonymous with wine, from festive Champagne to graceful Sancerre.

Paris 2024 sign in Paris
Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

We’ve compiled a list of 10 great French wines worthy of Paris 2024. They’re as versatile as the Olympics, spanning a number of styles, varietals, and price points. So, whether you’re a swimming fan or track and field person, a pink wine or Beaujolais buff, we’ve got something for every fan.

There are a lot of French wines, but we took the search hours involved out of the process and have left you with choices you simply can’t go wrong with. Whether you’re watching soccer solo or hosting a party to see the 100-meter dash, we’ve got your liquid in order.

So, brush up on your events — they added breakdancing, skateboarding, and surfing this year — and embrace Olympic fever. Sporty or not, global phenomena like this are spectacles worth checking in on. Santé!

Hubert Brochard Sancerre

Hubert Brochard Sancerre
Hubert Brochard / Hubert Brochard

This is the wine you enjoy while watching the singular strength of gymnast Simone Biles. The wine has the structure of a great floor routine and is even better with goat’s milk cheeses or smoked fish.

Anne Collard GSM

Anne Collard GSM
Anne Collard

Complex like fencing, this gorgeous Grenache-syrah-Mourvedre can be sipped on its own or paired up with a nice curry or rib roast. Open the bottle early, let it breathe as you take in the Summer Games, and see how it evolves over time.

Oh La Vache Rouge

Oh La Vache wine
Family Buoey Wine

At just $12, this wine over delivers. It’s a fun, jubilant wine that should be cracked en masse during the Opening Ceremony (which you’ll want to watch over and over again because it promises to be historic).

Jean-Luc Colombo Rosé

Jean-Luc Colombo Rose
Jean-Luc Colombo

What do you pair with a refreshing pink wine from Provence? Surfing, of course. The new Olympic event begs for a surfy wine kissed by the Mediterranean sun. And pair it up with some fresh oysters or a summery chicken salad.

Chateau Haut-Selve

Chateau Haut Selve
Haut Selve

Bordeaux is iconic, an all-time great wine region with highlight reel after highlight reel. Sound like anybody you know? Yes, sip on this red as you watch Lebron James and Team USA go for a repeat gold medal. Turns out, you can get great Bordeaux without spending the equivalent of court side tickets.

Ferraton Pere & Fils Cote Rotie

Ferraton Pere Rotie
Ferraton

There are some Olympic events we don’t understand. Like wine, they’re complex and leave us with more questions than answers. And that’s a beautiful thing. Drink this layered wine as you try to figure out what’s what during the pentathlon.

Champagne Billecart-Salmon

Billecart salmon brut rose champagne
Champagne Billecart-Salmon

The best deserve the best. Pop this prestigious bottle as Katie Ledecky secures her place as the top female American swimmer to ever don the red, white, and blue. Champagne is splashy stuff and this one, like Ledecky, takes it all in stride.

Georges Deboeuf Beaujolais

Duboeuf Beaojolais Nouveau wine bottle
Georges Duboeuf

This bright and light wine reminds us of a hoops star with similar traits, a glowing star who loves the spotlight. We’re talking about Steph Curry, one of the game’s great shooters and must-see television any time he’s got the rock.

Vintage Sauternes

Chateau Climens Sauternes bottle
Chateau Climens

An older bottle of Sauternes will set you back, but it’s always worth it. Sweet and wise like tennis pro Coco Gauff, this legendary white wine complements funky cheeses excellently, not to mention the star’s insane backhand.

Louis Latour Chablis

Louis Latour Chablis
Latour

Shoot, this wine can be paired up with all things France because, like the nation, it’s as food-friendly as they come. The wine is a reminder that chardonnay is full of balance and energy when made well.

With the above at the ready during the 2024 Games, you’re bound to grab the gold. Just don’t forget to chill down the pink and sparkling wines, and consider doing the same for the whites (although too much will rob them of their character). Serve the reds at room temperature and use a bulbous glass so you can get your nose in there and do some exploring.

Getting into the French and Olympic spirit? Check out our features on the best Olympic storylines and the best French cocktails. Need some food, too? Read our French cuisine guide and get cooking.

