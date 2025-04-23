New Belgium toasts the 90s with grape fizz beer

Nostalgia and drinks culture are joined at the hip. Just ask the resurgence of Cosmopolitan cocktail recipes on the internet and beyond. Earlier this week, New Belgium Brewing dropped its 2025 summer seasonal release in the Grape Fizz Beer.

The purple brew is inspired by the popular grape sodas of the 1990s. You know, the ones that came in bright cans and poured even brighter in the glass. While this one smells like grape candy (think Jolly Ranchers), the flavor is that of a well made fruited sour beer.

Recommended Videos

New Belgium is describing the release as a grown-up version of juice boxes. Effervescent and summery, the Grape Fizz Ale is made with a base of concord grape juice and golden limes. The fruity ale is available nationwide but supplies are limited.

What to pair it with? How about an episode of Friends or Twin Peaks? Some grunge rock perhaps? Or just some neon candy from the 90s. Either way, it’ll have you feeling a bit like a kid again.

For those who don’t know, New Belgium is based in Colorado and is perhaps most famously known for Fat Tire Ale. Founded in 1991, the brewery because the first wind-powered operation of its kind in 1999. The operation has been a key player in the craft beer movement for some time.

Check out some of The Manual’s other beer-centric material. We’ve got info on the latest releases and beer style guides. We just put together a feature on the Extra Special Bitter, a beer genre you should seek out this spring.