 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What exactly is a dry white wine?

Which do you prefer? Dry or sweet?

By
White wine close-up
Celina / Unsplash

When it comes to wine terminology, things can very quickly become baffling. If you were new to the world of wine and suddenly asked to discuss a bottle’s bouquet, tannins, oak, chew, legs, or herbaceousness, you might very well be left scratching your head. The encyclopedia of wine descriptors is not a short volume or a clear one. But, while many of these terms take some getting used to, there are two descriptive words that are quite easy to understand and very important when considering the taste of any particular wine: sweet and dry.

Simply stated, sweet wine contains residual sugars and tastes sweet, while dry wines contain little or no residual sugar and do not (always) taste sweet. More on this confusion in a moment.

Recommended Videos

What makes a white wine dry?

Two glasses of white wine
Valeria Boltneva / Pexels

To understand what makes a wine dry, it’s important to have a general understanding of the actual wine-making process. To become wine, grape juice has to ferment. During the fermentation process, yeast essentially eats away the sugar in the juice and transforms into alcohol. The longer this fermentation process continues, the less residual sugar a wine will have and the dryer it will be. The more residual sugar left behind, the sweeter the wine. The less residual sugar, the drier the wine.

Related

Why does some dry white wine taste sweet?

White wine in glass swirling
Big Dodzy / Unsplash

There are a few contributing factors to why a dry wine may taste sweet. Firstly, many dry wines are fruit-forward in their flavor. As we generally associate fruity flavors with sweet ones, our brains might trick us into thinking a dry wine is sweet simply because it tastes fruity.

It’s also important to note that sugar alone isn’t the only ingredient that may cause something to taste sweet. Glycerol, which is a by-product of fermentation, can create a slight sweetness, as can alcohol itself.

Of course, the rule works both ways. Wines that are especially acidic, such as Riesling or Sauvignon Blanc, can taste drier than they actually are. Our taste buds can only perceive five basic tastes: sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami. In the cooking world, we balance and play with these all the time. Combining sugar with lemon makes for an incredible dessert that’s just the right balance of sweet and tart, for example. With just a bit of sugar, lemon becomes an incredibly sweet drink or dessert. Wine is exactly the same. Winemakers will often leave behind just a bit of residual sugar in highly acidic wines in an effort to strike that perfect balance. Leaving behind even just a small amount of sugar in acidic wines can make the flavor far sweeter than it actually is.

What are the best dry white wines for cooking?

White wine closeup
Anneleven/Adobe Stock

Before getting into specific dry whites that are great for cooking, there are a few guidelines to remember when cooking with any wine.

Firstly, and most importantly, cook with a wine you would actually drink. While many of the complexities and nuances of the wine’s flavor will cook away, many of the notes and flavors remain. If you like it in your glass, you’re more than likely going to enjoy it in your dish.

Now, having established this first rule, cooking wine is not the time to break the bank on an incredibly sophisticated and expensive bottle. While it is important to enjoy the wine’s flavor as is, everything that makes a wine truly shine in its originality will cook off. You can find a great bottle of cooking wine that still tastes great for less than ten bucks. Promise.

Try to match the body of your wine with the richness of your food and the intensity of your flavors. Delicate dishes like oil-based pastas or steamed fish might be overpowered by a fuller-bodied white wine. Alternatively, if your dish is bold and hearty, it’s important to serve an equally bold wine that can stand up to the flavors of your dish.

If you’re cooking something rich and buttery, such as a risotto or saucy braised dish, go with a richer, dry white wine like Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio. If, on the other hand, your dish is light and delicate, like steamed trout with a more gentle flavor profile, something aromatic like Muscat would be perfect. If your dish is citrusy, we recommend a wine with similar characteristics, like Sauvignon Blanc.

Our favorite dry white wines

Wine bottles
Hermes Rivera/Unsplash / Unsplash

Of course, one of the things we adore so much about wine is its ability to shock and amaze us by breaking the rules in the most exquisitely delicious ways. However, some generalities can—for the most part—remain true. While there are exceptions to every rule, these common white wine grapes are usually dry.

  • Albariño
  • Chardonnay
  • Grenache Blanc
  • Grüner Veltliner
  • Pinot Blanc
  • Pinot Gris/Pinot Grigio
  • Riesling
  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Torrontes
  • Vermentino
  • Viognier

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
How to make a mojito: The ultimate cocktail recipe
Let us show you how to make the perfect version of this well-known cocktail
A mojito cocktail sitting on the bar

The mojito is a staple summer drink around the world thanks in part to its simplicity (also thanks in part to just how damn tasty it is when made properly). Rum, lime, mint, soda, and sugar is how to make a mojito. You’ve got some tropical power in the rum, a burst of crisp freshness in the mint, a zesty pick-me-up from the lime and the bubbles, and just enough extra sweetness thanks to the sugar — all of which, when put together, make a pretty perfect drink that can be enjoyed at just about any time of the day (especially in tropical climates). What we're saying is we're not going to stop you if you decide to make a breakfast mojito while you're on vacation.

Created in Havana, Cuba, the mojito has gone through waves of popularity in the decades since it first made its appearance (the year is debated, but written sources show its existence as early as the late 1920s). The drink saw a resurgence in popularity in the early 2000s thanks to a certain super spy, Bond, James Bond. Even though Bond is known for his Vespers and martinis, he does drink this potent potable in Die Another Day while on a beach in Cuba.

Read more
How to dry fresh basil: 5 ways to preserve this essential herb
Whether you grow it at home or buy it fresh from the store, drying basil isn't a difficult task
Fresh and dried basil on a wooden surface

One of the best herb plants to grow indoors is basil. However, basil is a delicate plant and can spoil very quickly once harvested. If you grow an herb or vegetable garden or buy the basil plant at your local grocery store, you will have an overabundance of fresh basil that you need to use or store properly. That's where we come in! We'll tell you how to dry basil that is fresh from the garden or store and the best way to store it.
The best ways to dry basil

Drying herbs is just one of the ways to store your leftover basil. There are several ways to dry your basil so you can have it at your disposal any time. If you like fresh basil, then you will love dried basil. It’s much more powerful than the fresh; all that flavor is just crammed into the crunchy leaves.
How to air-dry basil
Air drying is the easiest way to preserve your basil, but it's a longer process — about two weeks in the summer. This is what you should do:

Read more
Everything you ever wanted to know about Pinot Grigio, the perfect sipping wine
Be careful with this one, it's almost too easy to drink.
White wine

If ever there was a perfect sipping wine, Pinot Grigio would have to be it. Bright and crisp, fresh and lively, refreshing and clean, Pinot Grigio is arguably one of the most dangerously easy wines to drink. Also known also as Pinot Gris, depending on where you are in the world, this wine is citrusy and pleasantly acidic with a short finish that won't overpower a dish.

Pinot Grigio's diversity is wonderfully wide. It can become something truly artistic and beautiful or, simply, a blissfully cheerful and pleasant picnic wine. So, if you're looking for a great bottle to pack along on a day trip with a blanket and a wicker basket full of charcuterie, Pinot Grigio is your best bet.
Are Pinot Grigio and Pinot Gris the same wine?

Read more