What is a porterhouse steak? (Plus, the cooking tips you need)

This steak is enough for two, but we won't judge you for eating it all

By

The Porterhouse steak has something of a burly reputation. Known for its massive size, meaty flavor, and ability to conquer even the hungriest of diners, this king of the steakhouse is both a mighty endeavor and a delicious masterpiece. Deceptively two steaks in one, the Porterhouse is a steak created for the ravenous amongst us who simply cannot and will not decide between two of the most popular steaks on the menu. Porterhouse’s bold solution is to have them both.

But the masculine beauty of the Porterhouse needn’t be confined to your favorite steakhouse. This delicious cut of steak is shockingly simple to prepare at home with just a few simple ingredients.

What is a Porterhouse steak?

Porterhouse steak
Hanxiao/Unsplash

Carved from the point of the cow where the tenderloin and top loin meet, the Porterhouse is a composite steak that actually includes two popular steak cuts – the tenderloin filet as well as the New York strip.

If you know your beef cuts, you may be thinking that this sounds an awful lot like a T-bone steak, which would be correct. The Porterhouse and the T-bone are very similar, but the Porterhouse is larger as it is cut from the rear area of the short loin, and T-bones are cut closer to the front, where the tenderloin is smaller. For a Porterhouse to qualify as a genuine Porterhouse, the tenderloin portion of the cut must be at least 1 1/4 inches in thickness. Otherwise, the steak will be classified as a T-bone. In other words, all Porterhouses are T-bones, but not all T-bones are Porterhouses.

All of this to say – the Porterhouse is a big steak, often split between two people at a steakhouse. Unless, of course, you’re dining at one of those eat-it-all-and-it’s-free sort of establishments, which we wouldn’t recommend.

How to buy a good Porterhouse 

Butcher holding steak
Dana Sredojevic/Pexels

There are a few key things to look for when buying a Porterhouse. Firstly, if you can, buy this cut from a good butcher or, at least, your local grocer’s butcher counter. Since this is a more expensive cut of steak, you’ll want to personally select an option that you know is fresh and one that fits your standards – not the shrink-wrapped, two-day-old weirdo in a refrigerated pile of mediocrity.

When picking your steak, select one that is at least an inch and a half thick. Thickness is important in all steaks, but especially a Porterhouse. This challenge that comes with cooking a steak as large as this is cooking it to perfection without drying it out. A thicker cut will help you have more control.

In color, a Porterhouse should have a deep, rich hue and even, white marbeling. Avoid any pieces that have turned even slightly grey, and opt for the piece with the brightest color you can find.

If you’re buying your Porterhouse before you intend to cook it, you can store it in your refrigerator for up to two days without losing much freshness. Keep the steak in its original store packaging until you’re ready to cook. You can also freeze your Porterhouse for up to three months in a vacuum-sealed package to avoid freezer burn.

How to cook a Porterhouse

Cast iron pan
Anshu A/Unsplash

Many steak purists believe that the grill is the only true way to cook a good steak. We have no qualms with this argument. We respect those who insist that firey coals and flames are the only honest way to cook a steak, and sometimes, we agree. Sometimes. To be sure, a Porterhouse is a hearty, beefy cut worthy of all the masculine caveman-esque chanting and chest pounding that often comes with the ignition of the grill. But (and don’t come for us for saying this), the grill isn’t our favorite method for cooking a Porterhouse. There are a few reasons for this, so hear us out.

A Porterhouse is a big steak—like, a really big steak—with a lot of surface area that’s just begging to be turned into golden, crusty perfection. Grill grates, while wonderful for other reasons, aren’t the best option when looking to give your steak a thorough golden crust. For that crusty exterior, your steak needs to hit the heat entirely without any gaps in the cooking surface. A heavy-duty cast iron pan is the better option for this.

Furthermore, a Porterhouse is a pricey steak. This isn’t a regular Monday night throw-it-together-last-minute kind of meal. Since you’ve spent more than a few dollars on a big and beautiful Porterhouse, you should take care to cook it properly, and carefully. Grills – as wonderful as they are – can sometimes be tricky with temperature control. Buying an incredible Porterhouse only to tragically overcook it on the grill would be simply awful. You’ll have much more control over the heat using a cast iron pan and your oven. Our favorite Porterhouse preparation is as follows.

Porterhouse steak recipe

Porterhouse steak, sliced
nazarovsergey/Adobe Stock

Salt, pepper, and a bit of butter are truly all you need to make this incredible steak shine. The flavor of a good Porterhouse needn’t be camouflaged with a thousand ingredients; it merely needs to be highlighted with a careful and thoughtful cooking process.

Ingredients

  • 1 (36-ounce) 2-inch thick Porterhouse steak
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon butter

Method

  1. Place a wire cooling rack inside in a rimmed, foil-lined baking sheet, set aside.
  2. Season the steak with 1 tablespoon of Kosher salt and transfer to the prepared rack.
  3. Refrigerate overnight, leaving the steak uncovered.
  4. Remove the steak from the fridge about 30 minutes prior to cooking and let it come to room temperature.
  5. While steak is resting, preheat the oven to 400F.
  6. Preheat a large cast iron skillet over high heat until nearly smoking.
  7. Dry the steak thoroughly with paper towels until there is no surface moisture left.
  8. Season the Porterhouse with salt and pepper and add it to the hot pan, cooking until browned on one side, about three minutes.
  9. Add butter to the pan and flip the steak in the pan.
  10. Continue to cook the steak in the preheated oven until it reaches your desired doneness, between 10 and 12 minutes.
  11. Rest at least five minutes before serving.

