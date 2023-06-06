 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

10 tips every home chef needs to follow when buying meat

Befuddled at the butcher counter? You're not alone. These tips should help.

Lindsay Parrill
By
raw meat

The butcher counter can be an intimidating place. After all, not everyone who’s in the market for a good steak knows exactly which cut to buy, or how exactly it should be prepared. The culinary world is a big one, with many possibilities, and the butcher counter is where it all begins.

These are a few tips to keep in mind the next time you find yourself wandering aimlessly past the pork chops, wondering how in the world to order.

Recommended Videos

Ask the butcher to do the hard work

Porter Road Butcher
Porter Road

The butcher behind the counter is being paid to prepare your meat for you. Take advantage of this! All too often, we forget that our aproned friends are there to clean, trim, de-bone, truss, and tenderize. If you’re unfamiliar with any of these steps – or even if you are – why not let someone else do the legwork?

Related

Buy the whole chicken

raw chicken on cutting board
JK Sloan / Unsplash

One of the first things they teach you in culinary school is how to break down a whole chicken. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, it’s a very useful skill, not only when training to be a chef, but in life in general. Second, it’s a pretty simple task, and generally, in school, you start with the basics.

Learning to break down a chicken into its eight basic cuts will serve you both in the kitchen, and in the money-saving department. Not only that, but you’ll end up with an assortment of chicken cuts to cook with all week, rather than just a boring bulk package of skinless breasts.

Ground beef is your friend

Ground beef is wonderful for both its versatility and its ability to freeze beautifully. Very few types of meat can freeze as well as ground beef, then transform itself into such an array of dishes.

When selecting ground beef, pay attention to fat content. I grew up in a home that incorrectly assumed leaner was better in all cases because it’s more expensive. That was a lesson I had to unlearn the hard way. Fat is delicious, and there’s nothing worse than a dry, flavorless hamburger. Consider what you’re cooking, and choose your fat content accordingly.

Marinades make cheap cuts taste expensive

Zesty beef marinade by dicentra on Food.com.

The magic of the marinade is truly that – magical. A good marinade takes a cheaper cut of meat and turns it into a tender, flavorful meal. The five key components of a good marinade are acid, fat, salt, flavor, and time. Within these perimeters, flavors can be adjusted accordingly, but if you take the time to marinate your less expensive cut of meat, you’ll end up with something that tastes much more expensive.

Use your senses

wagyu beef raw steak marbling
Shiho Fukada/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Generally, our senses will tell us what we need to know if we learn to listen.

When purchasing raw beef, it should be red or purple-ish in color, and smell either fresh or of nothing at all. If it has started to turn brown or grey, it’s best to move on.

Pork should be pink and firm, with no traces of green or grey color. Like beef, its smell should be subtle and fresh. If it has an unpleasant odor of any kind, you’ll want to avoid it.

Raw chicken is very similar to raw pork in color, texture, and smell. You’ll be able to detect with both your eyes and your nose if something is amiss. Learn to trust them.

Learn the lingo

If you’re wanting to impress the shoppers around you, you may want to take the time to learn some butcher counter lingo. You might request that your butcher:

  • Bone: To remove the bones from the meat
  • Butterfly: To cut thick pieces of meat into a singular thinner, longer portion, leaving a hinge that connects the two sides
  • Spatchcock: A method of preparing whole poultry. This is done by removing the backbone and flattening it for more even and quick cooking
  • Trim: To remove excess fat from the meat
  • Truss: To tie the meat with butcher’s twine so that the meat cooks more evenly and maintains its shape

Make friends with the butcher

Proletariat Butchery/Facebook

If you’ve got a friend in your local butcher, count yourself lucky indeed. This is the person with all the info, and sometimes, fun perks like extra bones for your furry friends. If you have a knowledgeable butcher, take advantage by asking all the questions – “which cut would you recommend?”, “how do I make this?”, “Do you make these sausages in-house?” There are no wrong questions and, if he or she knows what they’re talking about, they’ll be delighted to share their knowledge with you.

Choose the right cut

foster sundry
Foster Sundry/Facebook

Too often, we think that the priciest cut must be the best option. More times than not, this is completely incorrect. If you’re planning on braising a pot roast, for example, the last thing you’re going to want to do is waste money on an expensive cut of beef that’s best when grilled, for example. On the contrary, if you’re hosting a fancy dinner party and want to impress with beautiful steaks, a chuck roast is probably a bad idea. Do a little research before heading to the butcher counter. Or better yet, ask your new butcher friend for advice.

Work within your budget

Too often, pride can get in the way and we’re embarrassed to say to the butcher, “I’m looking for something delicious on a budget.” This should not be a shameful thing. It’s no secret that, especially in today’s economy, most people are looking to save a few pennies when it comes to weeknight dinners. If you have a taste for ribeye on a flap steak budget, your butcher can very likely make a recommendation for something that suits your wallet. Just because a certain cut of meat doesn’t have a fancy label or prestigious reputation doesn’t mean it’s any less delicious. Some of the best cuts of meat out there had very humble beginnings. We’re looking at you, flank steak.

Don’t be intimidated

Madison Avenue butcher Lobel’s of New York is still a family-run business, five generations going.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when standing in front of the butcher counter. More often than not, the damned section is designed in a pharmacy-like style, with the butchers standing above you by a foot or two, which, frankly, does nothing to settle the nerves you might be having. But rest easy. While the butcher counter can be a confusing place, usually, the people behind it are all too eager to help. Ask questions, take suggestions, and stop worrying. No one is going to judge you for not knowing the difference between an oyster blade and a flat iron.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
These are the 10 most important cooking skills everyone should know
Stay sharp (and well fed) with these crucial cooking tips
Chopping onions

We all have different passions and talents, and that's a beautiful thing. Some of us are incredible athletes, entrepreneurs, or investors. Some of us have spent our adult lives learning several languages or have learned how to fly airplanes or design skyscrapers. And then there are those of us who've dedicated our careers and our love to food. Some of us feel like kids at Disneyland when walking into a grocery store with a menu to plan. And while we're certainly not the ones to build you a house or plan your retirement, what we can offer is, arguably, even better, which is learning to cook.
While Uber Eats and DoorDash are life-saving options some days, learning a few basic kitchen techniques is a pretty important life skill. Knowing what you're doing in the kitchen is one of the sexiest things you can master, so even if you have no interest in using your oven for anything but storage, know that being a good cook, if nothing else, is pretty hot.
Of course, not everyone is cut out to be the next Wolfgang Puck or Julia Child. We don't all have the desire to spend hours in the kitchen, elbow deep in bacon fat or frosting, whipping up the newest culinary TikTok trend. But eating, cooking, drinking, and celebrating life with these things is beautiful. And with a little patience, simple cooking know-how can evolve into a lifelong passion.
And if not, it's always good to know how to bake a potato. So listen up.

1. How to hold a knife
Holding a knife properly when you're cooking is arguably the most important skill one can master in the kitchen. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, you're much more likely to avoid an injury. A proper hold on your knife will also mean more efficiency and speed when chopping ingredients and more aesthetically-pleasing cuts.

Read more
The amazing 3-ingredient cocktails every home bartender should know
Wow your guests with these easy, elegant 3-ingredient cocktails
negroni cocktail orange

Seems there's a holy trinity in a lot of things, from the spiritual realm to the culinary world. In the arena of cocktails, there are many, many of these lauded trios. Turns out, when you have a great base spirit or two, you don't need much else to create something that tastes divine.

The 3-ingredient cocktail is a wondrous thing, both easy to make and layered in terms of flavor. You can achieve an unexpected amount of depth when mixing with just three ingredients, provided you get you approach, ingredients, and ratios in order. These are classic drinks you can make in just minutes and rely on time and time again, whether you're really into rye whiskey or prefer something more tropical.

Read more
Review: Will Juicy Marbles’ plant-based meat be your new favorite dinner option?
If you're into plant-based meats or just curious about the sector, Juicy Marbles needs to be on your radar
The whole cut loin from Juicy Marbles.

There's an outspoken new plant-based meat player in the game, and it's one worth noting. It's called Juicy Marbles, and it's responsible for some remarkable vegan meat. The company only has a couple of products to its name as of yet, but if the loin is any indicator, Juicy Marbles may be the best thing to happen to the increasingly cramped category since Beyond Meat.

What makes a superior plant-based meat? Consistency and flavor, preferably in a nutritious format. With the Juicy Marbles whole-cut loin, you get all of the above. Not bad for a startup out of Slovenia.

Read more