 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Video: Let the great Jacques Pepin teach you how to properly truss a chicken

The famous French chef shares his easy technique for trussing a chicken

Lindsay Parrill
By

If you’re like most people, you grew up watching the great Jacques Pepin on PBS, blowing us all away with his incredible culinary skills and captivating French charm. Not only was Pepin one of the original celebrity chefs long before The Food Network was even a thought, but his welcoming persona and warmth also make him the darling French grandfather we never had.

Pepin makes even the most complex recipes seem easy, and that’s probably because his focus has always been exquisitely delicious, beautifully simple food that anyone can make. There’s nothing pretentious about his skill, he’s too confident for that nonsense.

Trussing a chicken is one of the most basic kitchen skills that most of us stumble over gracelessly, but he demonstrates it in this video effortlessly. With an ease that would make any Michelin-star chef green with envy, he trusses his bird perfectly before bathing it in butter and roasting it.

Related

If you, like most of us, have struggled with this process in the past, it’s time to take a lesson from the master himself and learn how to properly truss a chicken. While it isn’t a necessary step in cooking chicken, the advantages are twofold. Firstly, it creates a much tidier appearance. When legs and wings aren’t sticking out all over the place, the result looks much more finished and elegant. Second, by trussing poultry, you’re taking an awkward shape and making it somewhat uniform, which will help with even cooking. You’ve probably noticed that certain parts of poultry will cook more quickly than others, and trussing will help with even doneness.

His first step is to remove the wishbone from the bird — a step that’s often neglected when roasting chicken. Pepin explains that this will provide a much more graceful carve when the chicken is done, delightfully adding that the wishbone can be a “pain in the neck.” Oh, how we love you, Jacques. The wishbone is removed by cutting two slits at the top of each breast, near the triangular hole at the top. After cutting these slits, he inserts his fingers inside to push the bone forward and remove it.

After removing the wishbone, he pulls the skin from the breasts over the top, tucking it underneath the chicken.

He then tucks the wings of the chicken behind its body. This is done by turning the wing tips backward, and resting them behind the back.

Next, he grabs a generous amount of butcher’s twine, sliding it underneath the legs of the chicken before crossing the twine above. He then loops underneath each drumstick, and pulls the twine to close the legs. The next move is to turn the chicken over, breast-side down, running the twine along the sides of the bird, and tying on the backside, behind the wings. He expertly twists the twine a few times before tying a knot here, to ensure it will not unravel.

And that’s how it’s done.

How to truss a chicken, according to the great Jacques Pepin:

  1. Remove the wishbone.
  2. Pull breast skin over the opening in the top of the bird, tucking it underneath.
  3. Tuck wings back.
  4. Using butcher’s twine, wrap the legs of the chicken, pulling them closed.
  5. Flip the chicken over, running the twine down the sides, and tie a knot behind the chicken’s back.

Editors' Recommendations

Macarons and macaroons are not the same — It’s time to learn the difference
Macaron vs. macaroon: These two distinctly different cookies share nothing but an annoyingly similar name
Lindsay Parrill
By Lindsay Parrill
February 4, 2023
macaron vs macaroon difference 6435589453 1892ffc448 k

Chances are good that you've been under the false impression that macaroons and macarons are two different spellings and pronunciations of the same cookie. We're sorry to tell you, but you've been misinformed. Pronounced, respectively, "mack-ah-ROON" and "mack-ah-ROHN", these two treats are really quite different.

Macaron vs. macaroons
Macaroons, sometimes called coconut macaroons due to all the confusion, are a moist and sweet, chewy, coconutty dream, closely resembling an Almond Joy candy bar. Sweetened coconut flakes are held together with a whipped egg white and sugar mixture, and the result is heavenly. They're often either dipped in or drizzled with chocolate to finish and keep their freshness beautifully, making for wonderful favors or gifts.
Macarons are the colorful little cuties that have taken the world by storm in the last decade or so. The macaron's signature style is its classic meringue outer cookies, sandwiched together by a buttercream or jam filling. The meringue cookies are made from whipped egg whites and sugar that are then piped into small rounds and baked. Once set, they are filled and gleefully devoured.
Both of these delicacies are decadent little wonders, and both should be enjoyed and respected equally. So let us not pit these two treats against each other, macaron vs. macaroon, but rather embrace their differences and enjoy each as the delicately delicious little cookies they are.

Read more
These are the 6 classic tequila cocktail recipes you need to know
Mixing a drink with tequila as the star? Here are 6 recipes you ought to know how to make
Jahla Seppanen
By Jahla Seppanen
February 2, 2023

In the rich canon of cocktail culture, tequila is a big player. The agave spirit serves as the backbone from everything from a classic Margarita to a refreshing Paloma. In short, if you have a home bar, it better have a few decent bottles of tequila in the mix.

While there are some great sipping tequilas, much of what's out there tends to do better with some complementary ingredients. That's where these classic tequila cocktails really shine, blending the earthy and spicy punch of tequila with bright-as-the-sun citrus and more.

Read more
A pro tells all about cocktail bitters and how to make them at home
Curious about bitters? We reached out to a pro for some insights on how to make and use them
Mark Stock
By Mark Stock
January 31, 2023
A drink with cocktail bitters.

Most people don't give bitters the time of day. They're often a cocktail afterthought, something you finish a drink with to the tune of just a few drops. Yet when properly understood and used right, bitters can elevate your favorite cocktails to incredible new heights.

While bitters like Angostura are hugely popular (and for good reason), there are lots of other kinds out there, often made to accompany a specific spirit or cocktail. Many bars make their own in house by using fragrant ingredients of their own liking. We like to think of them a bit like good olive oil or truffles. You don't need a lot, but when you have the right kind of bitters, a little can do a lot to enhance the taste and quality of a drink.

Read more