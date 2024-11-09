Make drinks as good as the bar with these tips

As someone who loves the concept of convenience, I think the idea of the Bartesian cocktail maker makes sense in my head. Just like the easy-use K-Cup brewer for individual cups of coffee, who wouldn’t want a cocktail maker that takes the hassle out of making cocktails? Known as the world’s top-selling cocktail maker, the Bartesian easily crafts signature cocktails at the touch of a button. With personalized settings and a huge selection of drink capsules to choose from, it truly doesn’t get much better than this for your home bar.

With some trial and error, I discovered a few tips and tricks for making your Bartesian cocktails even better. While this machine is super intuitive to use right out of the box, there’s always room for improvement in my head. To get even more expert insight, I interviewed the CEO and Founder of Bartesian, Ryan Close, to learn his tips and tricks for using Bartesian to its full potential.

Tip 1: Explore seasonal offerings

One of the best parts about the Bartesian cocktail maker is that it never gets boring. There are many flavors to choose from, including unique ones like Maple Pecan Pie capsules. Standard flavors of classic cocktails, such as the Long Island Iced Tea or the Old Fashioned capsules, are always available. While these are tried and true, changing things up with seasonal capsule offerings is always fun. Ideal for hosting parties or even just getting in the seasonal spirit on your own, don’t forget to browse to see what seasonal offerings are in store.

When I asked Ryan to comment on Bartesian’s seasonal cocktail capsules, he noted that they incorporate the best ingredients and trends of the season. He said he loves experimenting with new seasonal flavors rather than sticking with his favorites.

I tried the Witches Heart capsules, a Halloween-inspired cocktail with a blend of green apple and berry flavors — a drink designed to be made with a vodka base. Bartesian has also recently released other seasonal varieties, such as the Peanut Butter Cup capsules and Candyman Margarita capsules.

Tip 2: Use quality spirits and ice

Every bartender understands that the quality of the spirits used can make or break the drink. Using high-quality and premium liquor will elevate the taste of your drink and help bring out the perfect flavor pairings. Yes, it’s worth the investment.

Ryan noted that his favorite brands to use include Botanist Gin, Breckenridge Bourbon, Grey Goose Vodka, Patron Silver, and Zacapa 23 Dark Rum. However, any premium brand will do the trick when using the Bartesian. I used Purity Organic Vodka in the Signature 34 Edition to make the Witches Brew.

Ryan also noted that the type of ice used can impact the drink, too. Standard ice is more than suitable, but for special entertaining experiences, it could be worth splurging on specialty ice. Specialty items like cubes, spheres, or spears add a “wow” factor to the presentation of your beverage. Making your cocktail right into a cocktail shaker filled with ice makes it easy to quickly shake and pour into a glass after the Bartesian is done.

Tip 3: Garnishes and glassware

If you’re using your Bartesian to make drinks for a gathering or party, don’t underestimate the power of a cocktail garnish or a fancy glass.

Glasses

A plain old or stemless wine glass (like I used when making the Witches Brew) is more than enough when you plan to consume the cocktail yourself. However, presentation is everything regarding the cocktail experience when serving beverages to guests. Playing around with beautiful glasses can elevate the experience drastically. Whether it’s a pumpkin-shaped glass or a fun martini glass, there are many ways to continue making Bartesian drinks different every time. But don’t stress, given that these cocktails taste delicious no matter what you drink from.

Rimmers

Choosing cocktail garnishes depends on your drink, but one of my favorites is a sugar or salt rim. Bartesian offers rimmers right from its website for all types of cocktails, from sweet to spicy. It even has rimmers that pair with its seasonal drinks, such as Candy Cane or Cranberry Cheer. Even though these rimmers create a sophisticated cocktail look, they’re easy to use and require no skill whatsoever. To use them, moisten the glass rim, spread the rimmer on a plate, and dip the glass in.

Part of the fun of using the Bartesian cocktail maker is that it takes the uncertainty out of making the cocktail itself and leaves the customization up to you. The maker allows you to select different drink strengths, depending on your preferences. Plus, using the Bartesian to make party drinks helps take that anxiety out of crafting the perfect drink, giving you more time to experiment with your personal creativity.