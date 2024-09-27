 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Expert tips on garnishing cocktails from Cutwater drinks innovator Gwen Conley

By
most popular cocktails friends toasting with
Cabeca de Marmore / Shutterstock

Go to any party or gathering recently and you’re bound to see cutwater spirits as a drink of choice, one of the newest brands to emerge in the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail category. For the past three years, Cutwater has continued to grow in popularity, now holding the spot as the current leader in ready-to-drink spirits-based cocktails. These innovative drinks are ideal for nearly any scenario where you want to enjoy your favorite cocktails without the fuss.

From vodka mules to Long Island iced teas, Cutwater has all of your favorites. To keep you in the loop, we interviewed Cutwater drinks innovator Gwen Conley to gather tips and learn new ways to garnish these drinks for your next event or gathering.

Recommended Videos

How Cutwater stays ahead of the trends

Cutwater / Cutwater

The ready-to-drink canned beverages industry has lots of competition, but Cutwater knows how to stay ahead of trends with innovations. When asked about recent trends in cocktails and garnishes, Gwen noted, “Trends that I find inspiring include flavor fusions, like spicy combinations, as well as flavors that evoke nostalgia.” Cutwater’s new canned Spicy Pineapple Margarita is just one example of this.

Related

With new competitors popping up at every turn, Cutwater keeps its momentum and continues to expand the RTD category by focusing on innovating. They focus on shaking things up with innovative cocktails that taste just as good as your favorite bartender’s creations, offering a choice of various spirits, such as canned tequila cocktails and canned vodka cocktails. Cutwater delivers on this promise, committed to bringing a high-quality bar experience straight to your home and offering convenience — a trend that here’s to stay.

Expert garnishing tips

Two Long Island iced tea cocktails
Sunny Forest / Shutterstock

A garnish on a cocktail is part of the complete experience, bringing an average drink to an excellent drink. We asked Gwen her favorite tips for garnishing to help you create bar-worthy cocktails right from the comfort of your own home.

Botanical elements

Incorporating botanical elements is one way to enhance your drink with a garnish. Gwen noted she loves to use options such as “edible flowers, dehydrated and candied fruits, and any kind of fun accessories such as quirky straws.”

Fruit garnishes

For Gwen, fruit garnishes are a no-brainer, especially in sliced form. Instead of using wedges, which many traditional cocktail garnishes use, she recommends trying wheels or twist, such as a lemon wheel or lemon twist. These fruit garnishes give your drink a stylish upgrade and help complete your Cutwater drink. She notes that lemon garnishes pair wonderfully with Cutwater’s Long Island Iced Tea. Of course, a lemon is just one of many fruits that can be used as a garnish, so get creative. Cutwater’s Strawberry Margarita or Ranch Water Watermelon are other options that pair great with fruit garnishes.

Use your senses

Gwen’s background in sensory science has inspired her love for a great flavor experiment! When choosing garnishes for cocktails, consider mixing different herbs and spices into sugar or salt rims or even sprinkled into the cocktail itself. This is a fun way to add a unique touch to your drink and stumble upon a surprisingly delicious flavor combination. According to Gwen, “Not only does it look impressive, but you might just stumble upon a flavor combo so surprising it makes your guests do a double-take.”

Keep it simple

It’s easy to get carried away in the world of garnishing with so many possibilities on the table. Gwen recommends using a simple garnish like mint leaves or lime wedge — keeping things cool and classic. Trying something too complex might just take more energy and time than it’s worth or not end up looking as great as you imagined it in your head. Gwen recommends skipping the kitchen chaos and spending more time focused on enjoying the party with your guests Gwen’s recommendations for garnishing tips don’t end here. Learn more fun tips about garnishing Cutwater’s cocktails on her latest social series, Stirring it Up with Gwen.

Using Cutwater drinks to elevate your next gathering

 Implementing Gwen’s suggestions for garnishing is easier than you’d think. The quality of these beverages is of top priority to the brand, which has spent countless days perfecting its canned cocktails. As a result, you can trust these cocktails when you want to skip the mixing and dive straight into enjoyment. Each canned drink allows you the freedom to get creative with garnishes without stressing about the recipe. Your guests might just think you’re the world’s greatest bartender.

Editors’ Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
Two iconic coffee cocktails for Hispanic Heritage Month
Tequila brand Cazadores and coffee brand Café Bustelo offer two cocktails combining their flavors
hispanic heritage month coffee cocktails unnamed 6 2

With Hispanic Heritage Month underway, two iconic Hispanic brands are teaming up to celebrate with a pair of delicious cocktails. Mexican tequila brand Cazadores and Cuban-style coffee brand Café Bustelo have come up with two recipes bringing together the flavors of agave and coffee to show how these two bold flavors can complement each other.

"After the successful launch last year of our first tequila-based coffee liqueur, Cazadores Café, we saw how cocktail lovers gravitated towards the perfectly smooth pairing of coffee and tequila," said Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores Brand Director. "Now, just in time for National Coffee Day, we're excited to partner with one of the most popular coffee brands -- Café Bustelo -- to celebrate both cafecito and cocktail culture with fan favorites like the Espresso Martini, one of the most popular cocktails in the country, and the trendy Carajillo."

Read more
Make these easy fall cocktails this weekend
We're all about ease when it comes to fall cocktails
Hot Toddy

Autumn is a great season to be a fan of malty, warming beers (like pumpkin ales and barrel-aged stouts) and robust red wines. It’s also a great time of year for anyone who enjoys a well-made, complex, seasonal cocktail. This is because as the days grow shorter and colder, we’re all looking for something boozy to warm our bones.

When it comes to base spirits, there’s a lot to choose from when mixing up fall cocktails. From whiskey to dark rum, to mezcal, and every warming spirit in between, there’s something for all alcohol palates when it comes to autumnal mixed drinks.

Read more
Farewell to the last of the summer raspberries with the Clover Club cocktail
Don't let the delicate pink color fool you, this drink packs a delicious punch
clover club cocktail recipe alex 0101 fp8hzupurrs unsplash

As summer is fast disappearing, now is the last chance to enjoy some delicious summer produce like raspberries. And to my mind there's no greater raspberry cocktail than the Clover Club, a pre-Prohibiton drink which continues to delight to this day.

Don't judge this drink by its pretty pink color. It's not froofy or sweet at all when made well -- rather it's sharp, fruity, and well balanced. If you like the sharp tang of a fresh raspberry, then you'll love the Clover Club.
How to make a Clover Club
Ingredients:

Read more