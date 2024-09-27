Expert tips on garnishing cocktails from Cutwater drinks innovator Gwen Conley

Go to any party or gathering recently and you’re bound to see cutwater spirits as a drink of choice, one of the newest brands to emerge in the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail category. For the past three years, Cutwater has continued to grow in popularity, now holding the spot as the current leader in ready-to-drink spirits-based cocktails. These innovative drinks are ideal for nearly any scenario where you want to enjoy your favorite cocktails without the fuss.

From vodka mules to Long Island iced teas, Cutwater has all of your favorites. To keep you in the loop, we interviewed Cutwater drinks innovator Gwen Conley to gather tips and learn new ways to garnish these drinks for your next event or gathering.

How Cutwater stays ahead of the trends

The ready-to-drink canned beverages industry has lots of competition, but Cutwater knows how to stay ahead of trends with innovations. When asked about recent trends in cocktails and garnishes, Gwen noted, “Trends that I find inspiring include flavor fusions, like spicy combinations, as well as flavors that evoke nostalgia.” Cutwater’s new canned Spicy Pineapple Margarita is just one example of this.

With new competitors popping up at every turn, Cutwater keeps its momentum and continues to expand the RTD category by focusing on innovating. They focus on shaking things up with innovative cocktails that taste just as good as your favorite bartender’s creations, offering a choice of various spirits, such as canned tequila cocktails and canned vodka cocktails. Cutwater delivers on this promise, committed to bringing a high-quality bar experience straight to your home and offering convenience — a trend that here’s to stay.

Expert garnishing tips

A garnish on a cocktail is part of the complete experience, bringing an average drink to an excellent drink. We asked Gwen her favorite tips for garnishing to help you create bar-worthy cocktails right from the comfort of your own home.

Botanical elements

Incorporating botanical elements is one way to enhance your drink with a garnish. Gwen noted she loves to use options such as “edible flowers, dehydrated and candied fruits, and any kind of fun accessories such as quirky straws.”

Fruit garnishes

For Gwen, fruit garnishes are a no-brainer, especially in sliced form. Instead of using wedges, which many traditional cocktail garnishes use, she recommends trying wheels or twist, such as a lemon wheel or lemon twist. These fruit garnishes give your drink a stylish upgrade and help complete your Cutwater drink. She notes that lemon garnishes pair wonderfully with Cutwater’s Long Island Iced Tea. Of course, a lemon is just one of many fruits that can be used as a garnish, so get creative. Cutwater’s Strawberry Margarita or Ranch Water Watermelon are other options that pair great with fruit garnishes.

Use your senses

Gwen’s background in sensory science has inspired her love for a great flavor experiment! When choosing garnishes for cocktails, consider mixing different herbs and spices into sugar or salt rims or even sprinkled into the cocktail itself. This is a fun way to add a unique touch to your drink and stumble upon a surprisingly delicious flavor combination. According to Gwen, “Not only does it look impressive, but you might just stumble upon a flavor combo so surprising it makes your guests do a double-take.”

Keep it simple

It’s easy to get carried away in the world of garnishing with so many possibilities on the table. Gwen recommends using a simple garnish like mint leaves or lime wedge — keeping things cool and classic. Trying something too complex might just take more energy and time than it’s worth or not end up looking as great as you imagined it in your head. Gwen recommends skipping the kitchen chaos and spending more time focused on enjoying the party with your guests Gwen’s recommendations for garnishing tips don’t end here. Learn more fun tips about garnishing Cutwater’s cocktails on her latest social series, Stirring it Up with Gwen.

Using Cutwater drinks to elevate your next gathering

Implementing Gwen’s suggestions for garnishing is easier than you’d think. The quality of these beverages is of top priority to the brand, which has spent countless days perfecting its canned cocktails. As a result, you can trust these cocktails when you want to skip the mixing and dive straight into enjoyment. Each canned drink allows you the freedom to get creative with garnishes without stressing about the recipe. Your guests might just think you’re the world’s greatest bartender.