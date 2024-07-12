 Skip to main content
Make a party punch in a snap with this Fancy Long Island Iced Tea recipe

Julianna McIntosh's Fancy Long Island Iced Tea with Boozy Ice Cubes

By
Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea

Here at The Manual, we love a big bowl of punch for a summer party when you have a bunch of friends coming round and you want to serve tasty drinks to everyone without any fuss. And with a few extra flourishes, like fresh fruit and fancy ice cubes, you can turn any simple punch recipe into something really special.

A new recipe from Julianna McIntosh, aka join_jules, makes use of ready to drink cans of Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea to make creating a punch even easier. McIntosh shows off her punch recipe in a new Instagram Reel, which includes making boozy ice cubes with edible flowers ahead of time. These cool the drink but don’t water it down as they melt, which is a genius hack especially for hot summer parties.

The recipe includes plenty of fresh fruit and herbs to add some freshness to the classic Long Island Iced Tea, and these also act as attractive garnishes to make the punch look great in a bowl or in a glass.

Fancy Long Island Iced Tea with Boozy Ice Cubes

Created by: Julianna McIntosh

Ingredients:

  • Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea
  • Bubbles of choice (recommended: lemon or raspberry flavored sparkling water)
  • Orange
  • Blackberry
  • Mint
  • Thyme
  • Ice Cubes Infused with Edible Flowers

Method:

Fill pitcher with infused ice cubes and pour in the Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea. Top with your favorite sparkling water of choice. Garnish with fresh blackberries and an orange slice. Top with fresh mint or thyme for an added twist.

