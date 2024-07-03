 Skip to main content
No drinks ready for tomorrow? This last minute punch is here to save your party

Gin, sparkling wine, fruit juice, and fresh fruits - it's delicious and super quick

Aviation Gin Champagne Punch cocktail
Aviation Gin

If you’re hosting friends or family for a celebration tomorrow but you haven’t sorted out any drinks yet, then no judgment. We’ve all been there, when life gets in the way and you don’t have time to get everything prepared as much as you’d like.

These situations are where I like to lean on my go-to punch recipe. Punch is a great choice for a casual party drink as everyone can serve themselves and you don’t have to be running back and forth to the kitchen all day to fetch drinks. And this version is fruity but sharp, so it’s ideal to sip for summer.

Best of all, it can be thrown together in about 10 minutes so it’s the perfect for the last minute.

Gin punch for a crowd

The beauty of a punch is that it’s flexible. You’ll need the basics of some kind of sparkling wine (prosecco, cava, or even Champagne are all great options), gin, some kind of fruit juice (I like lemonade for its sharp zing), some kind of syrup to add sweetness (I love lychee syrup for its floral notes), and a bunch of fresh fruit to throw in there. But within those rules, you can use whatever you can get your hands on.

  • 2 bottles of Prosecco
  • 1 liter of lemonade
  • 250 ml of gin
  • Lychee syrup or simple syrup to taste
  • Citrus fruits: lemon, lime, and orange
  • Soft fruits: raspberries, blueberries, or apple
  • Generous handful of mint leaves

Slice the citrus into wheels and the other fruits into small pieces. If you have time, pour the gin over the fruit and leave it sitting for an hour or so to make a quick infusion. If not, just add plenty of ice and mix everything into a large punch bowl and let your guests help themselves.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
