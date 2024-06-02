 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Don’t muddle mint for your next mojito — do this instead

There are better alternatives to muddling

By
Mojito on a bar ready to serve
Tatyana Vega / Unsplash

If you’re a cocktail fan (even if you simply order them at a bar instead of making them at home), you’re probably well aware of the act of muddling. It’s a popular way to extract flavor, and it’s a technique that is used in drinks like the classic Old Fashioned, the Mojito, and many more. But what exactly is muddling? Also, perhaps you’re just better off doing something else instead to get that much-needed flavor.

What is a muddler?

Muddler
iStock

There are a lot of tools that are extremely important to bartenders. This includes a shaker, strainer, bar spoon, jigger, and a muddler. Today, we’re most interested in the latter.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve made cocktails at home or your frequent cocktail bars, you’ve seen a muddler. This long-handled tool is usually wooden or is either metal, plastic, or some other material and has a rubber end for muddling. It’s used for (you guessed it) muddling and is a must-have for any bartender. You can’t make some of the most iconic cocktails without it.

Related

What is muddling?

Mojito
Tata Zaremba/Unsplash

Now that you know what a muddler is, it’s time to learn what it’s used for. Muddling is a technique used by bartenders and mixologists to smash various herbs, granulated sugar, and other ingredients to extract flavors. In an Old Fashioned, bitters, water, and sugar are muddled before ice and rye or bourbon whiskey are added.

When preparing a Caipirinha (the official drink of Brazil), lime wedges and granulated sugar are muddled together before ice and Cachaça are added to complete the drink. We can’t forget possibly the most well-known muddled cocktail: the iconic, flavorful Mojito.

To make this popular cocktail, sugar, lime juice, and mint are muddled before rum, soda water, and ice are added to complete this fresh, refreshing, summery drink. But, when it comes to the mojito specifically, some bartenders believe that there’s a better way to extract the mint flavor without creating a mushy paste of lime, sugar, and leaves.

Alternatives to muddling

Mojito garnished with mint and limes
Alejandro Photography / Getty Images

Muddling is very common in the cocktail world, but using this technique might mean you’re missing out on some flavor. Proper muddling is a game of tempered patience. If you’re just haphazardly mashing sugar and mint leaves, you’re going to just create a granulated, minty mess.

While aggressively smashing herbs and leaves will extract more beneficial flavors, it also brings forth vegetal, bitter, organic, and downright bad flavors as well. Luckily, there are alternatives. You can use a rolling pin to extract flavor without absolutely pulverizing the herbs. You can also use a spoon to gently crush the leaves and stop before they’re destroyed.

There’s also the alternative of infusing your spirit with the ingredient you plan to muddle. In this case mint. It won’t be as fresh, but you’ll get a heavy dose of mint in your Mojito. Another option is adding everything to a cocktail shaker and shaking it vigorously. This will combine all the ingredients while extracting the flavors without adding grassy, bitter, earthy flavors.

The best alternative

Making cocktails.
NA

While all the other non-muddling techniques work well if you don’t want to muddle your mint or other herbs, they don’t extract as much flavor as muddling. There is one more alternative though and it’s to add all of your cocktail ingredients to a blender and blend them for a few seconds to combine everything and then strain it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
9 delicious drink recipes for Cinco de Mayo (that aren’t all margaritas)
Want something besides a margarita this May 5? Whip up one of these essential drinks
Diablo Don Papa cocktail

Cinco de Mayo has become a global celebration. From Mexico City to Montreal, people embrace the holiday with festive Cinco de Mayo drinks in hand. And to do it right, you'll need the appropriate cocktail.

While most Cinco de Mayo cocktails hover around tequila and other agave spirits, it doesn't mean you have to be sipping the usual suspects like margaritas and Palomas. No, holidays require creativity and flair, and these nine drinks offer that and more. And if tequila is not your thing, try something new, like Sotol. It's an age-old Mexican spirit that locals love and is just becoming popular north of the border.

Read more
Secrets revealed: Easy ways to elevate your cocktail game from a pro mixologist
How to improve your home mixology game
grasshopper cocktail

Making a top-notch cocktail is not implied. Even if you're working with a great drink recipe or all the necessary ingredients, you still have to execute. Fortunately, we know some people in the trade who have been turning out incredible cocktails for years.

That's certainly the case with Mike Milligan. He's the lead barkeep at Four Seasons in Oahu. From twists on classic cocktails to nailing a good egg white drink, he's the man for the job.

Read more
How to make a mojito: The ultimate cocktail recipe
Let us show you how to make the perfect version of this well-known cocktail
A mojito cocktail sitting on the bar

The mojito is a staple summer drink around the world thanks in part to its simplicity (also thanks in part to just how damn tasty it is when made properly). Rum, lime, mint, soda, and sugar is how to make a mojito. You’ve got some tropical power in the rum, a burst of crisp freshness in the mint, a zesty pick-me-up from the lime and the bubbles, and just enough extra sweetness thanks to the sugar — all of which, when put together, make a pretty perfect drink that can be enjoyed at just about any time of the day (especially in tropical climates). What we're saying is we're not going to stop you if you decide to make a breakfast mojito while you're on vacation.

Created in Havana, Cuba, the mojito has gone through waves of popularity in the decades since it first made its appearance (the year is debated, but written sources show its existence as early as the late 1920s). The drink saw a resurgence in popularity in the early 2000s thanks to a certain super spy, Bond, James Bond. Even though Bond is known for his Vespers and martinis, he does drink this potent potable in Die Another Day while on a beach in Cuba.

Read more