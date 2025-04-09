 Skip to main content
Give your G&T a twist with these fun variations

By
Spanish gin tonic
Jez Timms / Unsplash

Today is National Gin & Tonic day, so it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy one of the finest (and simplest) cocktails out there. A classic Gin & Tonic is just two ingredients — perhaps with the addition of a slice of lemon or lime — but you can add endless extras to the drink to give it a personal twist.

One aspect of a G&T you shouldn’t overlook is the tonic water, as not all tonic waters are created equal and a high quality option really does make for a better drink. These recipes come from Badger Bevs, a brand which produces a premium tonic water perfect for mixing. And the Badger Bevs Brand Ambassador, Jillian Vose, has come up with suggestions to give your G&T a bit of a special twist.

Porch with a View

Badger Bevs
Screenshot Badger Bevs

Created by Jillian Vose

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth
  • 1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • Badger Tonic

Glassware: Highball glass
Garnish: Manicured Grapefruit Wedge

Method:

In a highball glass, add ice and build the drink. Add Dolin Blanc Vermouth (or other light-fortified wine) and grapefruit juice. Top with Badger Bevs Tonic Water. Garnish with a manicured grapefruit wedge.

Don’t Look Up

Created by Jillian Vose

Ingredients:

  • 0.25 oz Pineapple Syrup
  • 0.5 oz St. George Green Chili Vodka
  • 1.5 oz Ford’s Gin
  • Badger Tonic

Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Dried Pineapple

Method:

Add all ingredients to highball glass (10 oz) except the Badger Tonic. Add ice, stir well to chill and mix. Add Badger Tonic, then give a light stir.

