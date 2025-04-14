 Skip to main content
If you aren’t drinking Chattanooga Whiskey, you should start with this new release

Chattanooga Whiskey is launching a new blend of solera-ageed whiskeys

Chattanooga Whiskey
Chattanooga Whiskey

If you aren’t already drinking Chattanooga Whiskey, what are you waiting for? This innovative distillery in Tennessee has crafted memorable, award-winning expressions since the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery opened in 2012. If you’re ready to dip your toe into the world of Chattanooga Whiskey, we suggest trying with its newest release.

Chattanooga Whiskey Founder’s 13th Anniversary Blend

Chattanooga Whiskey
Chattanooga Whiskey

Curated every year by the company’s founder, Tim Piersant, this new whiskey release is a blend of three solera-aged whiskeys. The first whiskey included is 1816 (23% of the blend), the smallest of the brand’s solera barrels. This high-rye bourbon is matured between four and six years and is known for its wood and spice flavors.

The second whiskey included is Barrel 91 (58% of the blend), a high-malt whiskey known for its high malt depth and complexity. The last whiskey included is Infinity Barrel (19% of the blend), a blend of malt and rye whiskeys known for their toasted rye malt flavor.

According to the brand, blending these three solera-aged whiskeys results in a multilayered, complex whiskey known for its flavors of red rope licorice, grilled peaches, brown sugar, cherry cola, and toasted marshmallows.

“Those who make it to our Founder’s Party each year know firsthand how different each solera barrel is from one another. From the traditional essence of ‘1816’ to the high-malt heritage of ‘91’ to the expressive and ever-changing  ‘Infinity,’ each barrel provides Tim a range of options for blending.” – Grant McCracken, Founding Distiller, CPO says.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Founder’s 13th Anniversary Blend is available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental  Distillery. It’s also available in select retailers in Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750 ml bottle

