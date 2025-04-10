 Skip to main content
Take your G&T up a notch by adding a splash of cold espresso

By
Hendrick’s Gin
Andrea Grujic (@by__dre)

We’re still happily vibing with the classic G&T for National Gin & Tonic day, and I am always on the lookout for ways to upgrade my favorite drink. Hendrick’s Gin has some fun suggestions, incorporating ingredients like cold espresso coffee of using distinctive gins to add a bit of extra flair to this classic drink.

Oasium & Tonic

Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

Method:

Build in a highball glass over ice, and garnish with a slice of cucumber to create this refreshingly curious G&T with NEW Hendrick’s OASIUM.

The Hendrick’s & Tonic

Hendrick’s Gin
Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Hendrick’s Gin
  • 3 parts Premium Tonic Water
  • 3 rounds of Cucumber
  • Cucumber to Garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and serve. There’s a good reason the Hendrick’s & Tonic, with its cucumber garnish, is so loved. Try the refreshing cocktail and experience the wonder of its rose and cucumber essence for yourself!

Supersonic Gin & Tonic

Hendrick’s Gin
Hendrick’s Gin


Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1 bar spoon Simple Syrup
  • 1 part Fresh Espresso (left to go cold)
  • 2 parts Premium Tonic Water
  • Cucumber to garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and serve for a curious Hendrick’s twist on this classic G&T.

Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic

Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

Method:

Build in a highball glass over ice and garnish with cucumber slices. Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic is a fruitier variation of the classic G&T

*For a Cabaret & Sonic, replace half of the tonic with club soda.

