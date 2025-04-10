Take your G&T up a notch by adding a splash of cold espresso

Table of Contents Table of Contents Oasium & Tonic The Hendrick’s & Tonic Supersonic Gin & Tonic Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic

We’re still happily vibing with the classic G&T for National Gin & Tonic day, and I am always on the lookout for ways to upgrade my favorite drink. Hendrick’s Gin has some fun suggestions, incorporating ingredients like cold espresso coffee of using distinctive gins to add a bit of extra flair to this classic drink.

Oasium & Tonic



Ingredients:



1 part Hendrick’s OASIUM

3 parts tonic water

Cucumber slice for garnish



Method:

Build in a highball glass over ice, and garnish with a slice of cucumber to create this refreshingly curious G&T with NEW Hendrick’s OASIUM.



The Hendrick’s & Tonic



Ingredients:



1 part Hendrick’s Gin

3 parts Premium Tonic Water

3 rounds of Cucumber

Cucumber to Garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and serve. There’s a good reason the Hendrick’s & Tonic, with its cucumber garnish, is so loved. Try the refreshing cocktail and experience the wonder of its rose and cucumber essence for yourself!



Supersonic Gin & Tonic



Ingredients:



2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 bar spoon Simple Syrup

1 part Fresh Espresso (left to go cold)

2 parts Premium Tonic Water

Cucumber to garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and serve for a curious Hendrick’s twist on this classic G&T.



Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic



Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson

Ingredients:



2 parts Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret

5 parts Premium Tonic*

Cucumber for garnish

Method:

Build in a highball glass over ice and garnish with cucumber slices. Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic is a fruitier variation of the classic G&T



*For a Cabaret & Sonic, replace half of the tonic with club soda.