Take your G&T up a notch by adding a splash of cold espresso

We’re still happily vibing with the classic G&T for National Gin & Tonic day, and I am always on the lookout for ways to upgrade my favorite drink. Hendrick’s Gin has some fun suggestions, incorporating ingredients like cold espresso coffee of using distinctive gins to add a bit of extra flair to this classic drink.
Oasium & Tonic
Ingredients:
- 1 part Hendrick’s OASIUM
- 3 parts tonic water
- Cucumber slice for garnish
-
Method:
Build in a highball glass over ice, and garnish with a slice of cucumber to create this refreshingly curious G&T with NEW Hendrick’s OASIUM.
The Hendrick’s & Tonic
Ingredients:
- 1 part Hendrick’s Gin
- 3 parts Premium Tonic Water
- 3 rounds of Cucumber
- Cucumber to Garnish
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and serve. There’s a good reason the Hendrick’s & Tonic, with its cucumber garnish, is so loved. Try the refreshing cocktail and experience the wonder of its rose and cucumber essence for yourself!
Supersonic Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
- 1 bar spoon Simple Syrup
- 1 part Fresh Espresso (left to go cold)
- 2 parts Premium Tonic Water
- Cucumber to garnish
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and serve for a curious Hendrick’s twist on this classic G&T.
Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic
Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret
- 5 parts Premium Tonic*
- Cucumber for garnish
Method:
Build in a highball glass over ice and garnish with cucumber slices. Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic is a fruitier variation of the classic G&T
*For a Cabaret & Sonic, replace half of the tonic with club soda.