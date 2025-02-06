 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

3 indulgent latte recipes for when you need a sweet treat

Sweeter variations of a classic latte

By
Latte with design in the foam
Y Cai / Unsplash

You can’t go wrong with a traditional latte with three simple components: espresso, steamed milk, and milk froth. A latte is slightly sweet from the naturally occurring sugars in whole milk. However, a classic latte might not hit the spot when looking for something with extra flair. If you ask me, there’s a time and a place for a sweetened coffee.

When it’s time to indulge in a sweet treat, I love to experiment with making fun variations of lattes. Using flavored coffee syrups, the options for indulgent latte recipes are truly endless — from tried-and-true classics to seasonal variations. Try one of these three indulgent latte recipes next time you’re in the mood to switch up your classic latte.

Recommended Videos

Caramel latte

Caramel, iced coffee
Kari Shea / Unsplash

A caramel latte is my favorite must-try of latte recipes. It’s truly delicious, whether you serve it hot or iced. Plus, it’s super simple, even if you’re new to making homemade lattes. If you plan on making an iced version, follow the same steps, but allow the espresso to cool before pouring it over ice. This recipe uses caramel syrup, which can be either store-bought coffee syrup or homemade. Recipe enthusiast and blogger Fork in The Kitchen offers a great demonstration of how to make homemade caramel syrup if you want to go this route.

Related

Ingredients

  • 2 shots of freshly brewed espresso
  • 6 ounces of any milk (whole milk preferred)
  • 2 tablespoons of caramel syrup (I like Jordan’s skinny mixes syrup, if making a sugar-free caramel latte)
  • Optional: whipped cream

Method

  1. Start by brewing your espresso (you can use any brewing method, such as Nespresso or regular espresso maker)
  2. Heat the milk in the microwave or on the stovetop. The milk should be hot but not boiling.
  3. Stir the caramel sauce into the milk jar, add the lid, and shake vigorously. Alternatively, you can skip this step if you use a milk frother.
  4. Drizzle caramel into your mug, then pour espresso into the mug. Then, add the milk on top and allow all of the foam to rise to the top.
  5. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
  6. Serve and enjoy.

Cinnamon dolce latte

Cinnamon Dolce latte
Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

The cinnamon dolce latte is another classic latte recipe inspired by the popular Starbucks variation. I especially love making this latte recipe in the wintertime, but it’s delicious and enjoyable any time of the year. During the warmer months of the year, you can also make this version into a refreshingly sweet iced latte. You can use any variation of cinnamon coffee syrup for this recipe. Homemade coffee enthusiast Katerina Diaz recommends using Torani’s Brown Sugar Cinnamon syrup in her variation of this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon of cinnamon-flavored syrup
  • 2 to 3 shots of freshly brewed espresso
  • 8 to 10 ounces of steamed, warmed milk
  • Optional: whipped cream
  • Optional: ground cinnamon or cinnamon sprinkles for garnish

Method

  1. Brew 2 to 3 shots of espresso.
  2. Add 1 tablespoon of cinnamon syrup to the mug and pour the espresso on top. Mix well.
  3. Steam and warm milk using the desired method (steam wand, frother, etc.) and pour on top of espresso.
  4. Top with whipped cream, ground cinnamon, and/or cinnamon sprinkles, if desired.  Pour over ice if making an iced cinnamon dolce version.
  5. Enjoy your cinnamon dolce latte.

Iced vanilla latte

Vanilla latte
Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels

If you seek a sweeter latte than usual but not quite as sweet as a cinnamon dolce latte, look to this vanilla latte recipe. Vanilla is a year-round coffee flavor combination I’ll never get tired of. It’s also a very neutral coffee flavor, so you can pair it with other syrups to make interesting latte variations. For example, I’ve tried mixing pumpkin syrup and vanilla syrup to make a half-pumpkin-half-vanilla iced latte. Or, you can keep it classic with a traditional vanilla iced latte (or make it a hot version).

Ingredients

  • 1 to 3 tablespoons of vanilla syrup (based on desired sweetness)
  • 2 to 3 shots of freshly brewed espresso (or use espresso concentrate if you don’t have an espresso machine).
  • 1 cup of desired milk
  • Ice
  • Optional: whipped cream
  • Optional: vanilla bean for garnish

Method

  1. Fill a tall cup or glass with ice.
  2. Brew your espresso shots and allow them to cool to room temperature.
  3. Add the desired amount of vanilla syrup to the cup.
  4. Add milk to the glass, and then pour espresso on top. Mix and add whipped cream, if desired.
  5. Enjoy your vanilla iced latte.

Experimenting with latte recipes

Latte on a saucer with a spoon
Chevanon Photography / Pexels

There’s virtually no end to the creations you can craft when experimenting with latte recipes. From sugar-free and low-sugar variations to dairy-free and vegan lattes, making a latte at home allows you to customize your beverage to your dietary needs and coffee preferences.

Whether you start your day with a sweet latte or use these recipes as an occasional treat, there’s a variation of the latte for every coffee drinker to enjoy out there. As much as I love seasonal recipes like the pumpkin spice latte, I always return to my all-time favorite: the cinnamon dolce latte.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Flat white coffee vs. latte: Which drink is creamier?
Flat white coffee

Even though I have learned the distinctions between different espresso-style beverages, it's still easy to forget. Coffee shop menus leave us with dozens of choices that make it challenging to narrow down an order. Amongst the creamy espresso drinks on coffee shop menus, subtle differences in milk-to-espresso ratios and the types of milk used set each drink apart. Two drinks that often confuse me are the flat white coffee and the latte. These two drinks are more similar than when comparing other types of espresso drinks, such as the bold Americano and a creamy cappuccino -- which means they are trickier to differentiate. Which is the creamier drink? Here's what to know about a flat white coffee vs latte.
Flat white coffee vs. latte

A big part of what makes a flat white coffee and a latte different is the type of milk used and the ratio of milk to espresso. Brett Habenicht, co-founder of Kerriston Coffee Roasters, says, "The main difference [between a flat white and a latte] is in the milk. A flat white uses micro-foamed milk, creating a velvety, less airy texture, whereas a latte typically has more frothy foam. The flat white complements the espresso rather than overpowering it.”

Read more
What time of day should you consume coffee? New study indicates timing matters for health
Why you should limit your coffee-drinking to the morning
Espresso cup

If you sip on coffee all day long, it may be time to reconsider the timing of your coffee consumption. In a new study published in the European Heart Journal, researchers found that drinking coffee only in the morning contributed to a lower mortality risk compared to drinking coffee later in the day. While several studies have suggested the health benefits of coffee, few studies have specifically looked at the timing of coffee.

This new study was based on a previous study from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which followed the habits of coffee drinkers from 1999 to 2018. Researchers broke down data into three subgroups: those who consume coffee in the early morning, afternoon, or evening hours. Compared with people who weren’t coffee drinkers, having coffee only in the morning was associated with a 16% lower risk of premature death from any cause and a 31% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Read more
How much protein is actually in an egg? What you need to know
The amount of protein you need differs based on several factors
White and brown eggs

Whether you are trying to build muscle or simply improve your health, there are many foods that claim to be the staple you need in your diet. As a nutritionist, I am always sharing the top list of foods I recommend with my clients to help them meet their high protein goals. While there are many protein sources to choose from, eggs are certainly one of the best, as they contain other nutrients as well.

How much protein in an egg? Keep reading to learn more about the delicious and versatile food, as well as other advice for hitting your goals.
How much protein is in an egg?

Read more