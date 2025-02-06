3 indulgent latte recipes for when you need a sweet treat

Table of Contents Table of Contents Caramel latte Cinnamon dolce latte Iced vanilla latte Experimenting with latte recipes

You can’t go wrong with a traditional latte with three simple components: espresso, steamed milk, and milk froth. A latte is slightly sweet from the naturally occurring sugars in whole milk. However, a classic latte might not hit the spot when looking for something with extra flair. If you ask me, there’s a time and a place for a sweetened coffee.

When it’s time to indulge in a sweet treat, I love to experiment with making fun variations of lattes. Using flavored coffee syrups, the options for indulgent latte recipes are truly endless — from tried-and-true classics to seasonal variations. Try one of these three indulgent latte recipes next time you’re in the mood to switch up your classic latte.

Recommended Videos

Caramel latte

A caramel latte is my favorite must-try of latte recipes. It’s truly delicious, whether you serve it hot or iced. Plus, it’s super simple, even if you’re new to making homemade lattes. If you plan on making an iced version, follow the same steps, but allow the espresso to cool before pouring it over ice. This recipe uses caramel syrup, which can be either store-bought coffee syrup or homemade. Recipe enthusiast and blogger Fork in The Kitchen offers a great demonstration of how to make homemade caramel syrup if you want to go this route.

Ingredients

2 shots of freshly brewed espresso

6 ounces of any milk (whole milk preferred)

2 tablespoons of caramel syrup (I like Jordan’s skinny mixes syrup, if making a sugar-free caramel latte)

Optional: whipped cream

Method

Start by brewing your espresso (you can use any brewing method, such as Nespresso or regular espresso maker) Heat the milk in the microwave or on the stovetop. The milk should be hot but not boiling. Stir the caramel sauce into the milk jar, add the lid, and shake vigorously. Alternatively, you can skip this step if you use a milk frother. Drizzle caramel into your mug, then pour espresso into the mug. Then, add the milk on top and allow all of the foam to rise to the top. Top with whipped cream, if desired. Serve and enjoy.

Cinnamon dolce latte

The cinnamon dolce latte is another classic latte recipe inspired by the popular Starbucks variation. I especially love making this latte recipe in the wintertime, but it’s delicious and enjoyable any time of the year. During the warmer months of the year, you can also make this version into a refreshingly sweet iced latte. You can use any variation of cinnamon coffee syrup for this recipe. Homemade coffee enthusiast Katerina Diaz recommends using Torani’s Brown Sugar Cinnamon syrup in her variation of this recipe.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of cinnamon-flavored syrup

2 to 3 shots of freshly brewed espresso

8 to 10 ounces of steamed, warmed milk

Optional: whipped cream

Optional: ground cinnamon or cinnamon sprinkles for garnish

Method

Brew 2 to 3 shots of espresso. Add 1 tablespoon of cinnamon syrup to the mug and pour the espresso on top. Mix well. Steam and warm milk using the desired method (steam wand, frother, etc.) and pour on top of espresso. Top with whipped cream, ground cinnamon, and/or cinnamon sprinkles, if desired. Pour over ice if making an iced cinnamon dolce version. Enjoy your cinnamon dolce latte.

Iced vanilla latte

If you seek a sweeter latte than usual but not quite as sweet as a cinnamon dolce latte, look to this vanilla latte recipe. Vanilla is a year-round coffee flavor combination I’ll never get tired of. It’s also a very neutral coffee flavor, so you can pair it with other syrups to make interesting latte variations. For example, I’ve tried mixing pumpkin syrup and vanilla syrup to make a half-pumpkin-half-vanilla iced latte. Or, you can keep it classic with a traditional vanilla iced latte (or make it a hot version).

Ingredients

1 to 3 tablespoons of vanilla syrup (based on desired sweetness)

2 to 3 shots of freshly brewed espresso (or use espresso concentrate if you don’t have an espresso machine).

1 cup of desired milk

Ice

Optional: whipped cream

Optional: vanilla bean for garnish

Method

Fill a tall cup or glass with ice. Brew your espresso shots and allow them to cool to room temperature. Add the desired amount of vanilla syrup to the cup. Add milk to the glass, and then pour espresso on top. Mix and add whipped cream, if desired. Enjoy your vanilla iced latte.

Experimenting with latte recipes

There’s virtually no end to the creations you can craft when experimenting with latte recipes. From sugar-free and low-sugar variations to dairy-free and vegan lattes, making a latte at home allows you to customize your beverage to your dietary needs and coffee preferences.

Whether you start your day with a sweet latte or use these recipes as an occasional treat, there’s a variation of the latte for every coffee drinker to enjoy out there. As much as I love seasonal recipes like the pumpkin spice latte, I always return to my all-time favorite: the cinnamon dolce latte.