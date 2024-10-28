There's only 911 makers available

Car and coffee lovers can now embark on a journey guided by the taste of excellence with the newest collaboration between Porsche and La Marzocco. The newest Linea Micra portafilter model is born from a shared dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and design. Hand-crafted in Florence, this limited-edition espresso maker reflects the perfect blend of Italian artistry and German engineering. However, this exclusive maker is limited to only 911 units, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to get your hands on this maker with the latest brewing technology.
In addition to releasing the Linea Micra portafilter model, the Porsche and La Marzocco collaboration also launched the Porsche x La Marzocco Pico Espresso Grinder. This luxury espresso grinder is still available, offering simple operation and a top-quality guarantee for the perfect coffee grind for any espresso shot or beverage. lity. Equipped with a noise-reduction brushless induction motor, the Pico coffee grinder grinds beans with the utmost precision and quietness. The three-button programmable dosing selection ensures the ideal supply quantity for consistent enjoyment.