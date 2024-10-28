 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

La Marzocco and Porsche launch a new, limited-edition espresso maker

There's only 911 makers available

By
Porsche La Marzocco
Porsche La Marzocco / Porsche La Marzocco

Car and coffee lovers can now embark on a journey guided by the taste of excellence with the newest collaboration between Porsche and La Marzocco. The newest Linea Micra portafilter model is born from a shared dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and design. Hand-crafted in Florence, this limited-edition espresso maker reflects the perfect blend of Italian artistry and German engineering.  However, this exclusive maker is limited to only 911 units, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to get your hands on this maker with the latest brewing technology.

The Porsche La Marzocco Linea Micra portafilter model was available in The original Porsche Slate Grey Neo color or the Martini Racing design. However, the Martini Racing design is now sold out. Act quickly if you still want the Slate Grey color, which is still available. Derived from the Drive Mode button, the knobs are made of aluminum with soft touch finishes; the Porsche GT3 Touring Package inspires the drip tray and the cup tray, and the pressure gauges reflect the Porsche speedometer style.
Recommended Videos

In addition to releasing the Linea Micra portafilter model, the Porsche and La Marzocco collaboration also launched the Porsche x La Marzocco Pico Espresso Grinder. This luxury espresso grinder is still available, offering simple operation and a top-quality guarantee for the perfect coffee grind for any espresso shot or beverage. lity. Equipped with a noise-reduction brushless induction motor, the Pico coffee grinder grinds beans with the utmost precision and quietness. The three-button programmable dosing selection ensures the ideal supply quantity for consistent enjoyment.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
Dunkin’s new 2024 holiday drink menu just leaked (with new festive flavors)
Get into the holiday spirit early
Dunkin

Even though we're only halfway through October, holiday lovers are already buzzing about Dunkin's latest announcement, which just leaked. Starting November 1st, coffee lovers can begin ordering winter-time coffee favorites on the menu again, such as the Toasted White Chocolate Latte or the Cookie Butter Cold Brew. Other returning favorites from past year's menus include the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and the White Hazlenut Bark Coffee. Dunkin's seasonal winter drinks can be ordered as hot or iced beverages.

While you may have waited all year for your favorite holiday drink to return to Dunkin', their newest release is also quite enticing. Based on the newest drink's name alone -- the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte -- there's a good chance this drink will get you into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Cookie Signature Latte will be made with brown sugar cookie syrup and toasted almond flavor, then topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a scoop of cookie butter crumbles. Pair this with one of Dunkin's holiday food offerings, like the Cookie Butter Specialty Donut, for the perfect sweet treat.

Read more
Highland Park Whisky launched a new product design inspired by its archipelago home
The new labels pay tribute to the history and geography of Orkney
Highland Park

Highland Park Distillery is entrenched in history. It was founded more than 220 years ago in Orkney, an archipelago off the coast of Scotland. Thanks to the harsh, unforgiving North Atlantic weather, it’s well-known for its award-winning, complex range of smoky whiskies made with the floral, heather, and woody peat found on the archipelago.
Paying tribute to Highland Park’s home

In a nod to the natural beauty, neolithic art, and spirit of its home of Orkney, Highland Park has announced new packaging for its 12, 15, and 18-year-old expressions. Previously, the bottles had intricate designs, but the labels were black and rather dismal compared to the bright, updated logos and designs. Instead of dark and moody, the new packaging features heather-flecked labels with the latest, updated logo. There’s also a subtle wood-grain pattern that pays homage to its use of sherry-seasoned oak barrels.

Read more
CUCKOO releases a new coffee brewer for solo coffee drinkers
Choose your preferred type of brew
3-in-1 K-Cup Single Serve Coffee Maker

CUCKOO has recently launched another innovative kitchen device, making its way into the coffee-maker industry. The brand, more known for its other kitchen tools like breadmakers and blenders, has now released the CUCKOO’s K-Cup Single Serve Coffee Maker. This exciting release offers a versatile coffee maker, directly bringing a premium café experience into your home or office.

Designed in South Korea, this coffee maker's 3-in-1 functionality sets it apart from other single-serve brewers on the market. Ideal for solo coffee drinkers who like to make only one cup at a time, this coffee maker is compatible with K-cups, regular coffee grounds, and loose-leaf tea. This innovative design gives you more flexibility in new ways to brew coffee using only one device. With the inclusion of capsule or ground coffee adaptors, users enjoy a more customized brewing experience.

Read more