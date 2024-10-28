There's only 911 makers available

Car and coffee lovers can now embark on a journey guided by the taste of excellence with the newest collaboration between Porsche and La Marzocco. The newest Linea Micra portafilter model is born from a shared dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and design. Hand-crafted in Florence, this limited-edition espresso maker reflects the perfect blend of Italian artistry and German engineering. However, this exclusive maker is limited to only 911 units, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to get your hands on this maker with the latest brewing technology.

The Porsche La Marzocco Linea Micra portafilter model was available in The original Porsche Slate Grey Neo color or the Martini Racing design. However, the Martini Racing design is now sold out. Act quickly if you still want the Slate Grey color, which is still available. Derived from the Drive Mode button, the knobs are made of aluminum with soft touch finishes; the Porsche GT3 Touring Package inspires the drip tray and the cup tray, and the pressure gauges reflect the Porsche speedometer style.

Recommended Videos