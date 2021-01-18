The 9 Best Milk Frothers for Creamy Coffee

If you’re looking to treat yourself this year, we suggest buying a not so necessary kitchen gadget, like a milk frother. After all, we deserve to have a delicious, rich latte or flat white in the comfort of our homes. Or, if coffee isn’t your cup of tea, a nice, creamy hot chocolate. If you have zero knowledge of what to look for in a milk frother or how they work, we’re here to help. Ahead is our roundup of the best ones in 2021.

Best Overall Milk Frother: Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer

This automatic frother from Microco is excellent all-around. It has straightforward controls for hot and cold frothed milk, as well as steamed milk. It’s whisper-quiet and gives you lovely, thick frothed milk in under two minutes, and has an auto shut-off feature, so you don’t scorch your milk. The whisks are metal instead of plastic (as can be found in some automatic frothers), so there are no concerns about heating plastic. Plus, they give you two extra whisks in case you happen to lose small parts quickly. This milk frother is middle-of-the-road in terms of price but top-of-the-line in terms of quality.

Best Handheld Milk Frother: Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker

If you don’t mind heating your own milk, this hand frother from Zulay is an excellent option. You control the duration and thickness of your foam. Handheld frothers like these are also great for homemade milkshakes and smoothies. Clean-up is easy by sticking the wand in some soapy water, turning it on, and rinsing. Zulay offers this frother in 27 different colorways, so you should be able to find one that matches your kitchen’s color scheme.

Best Manual Milk Frother: Bodum Latteo Manual Milk Frother

Bodum is known for its high-quality coffee products. This manual frother takes on the same design of the brand’s famous French press. Just plunge the frother 60-90 times and then enjoy the fruits of your labors. The borosilicate glass is microwave safe. So if you want your foam warm, just pop it in the microwave.

Most Versatile Milk Frother: Souvia Automatic Milk Frother and Steamer Machine

If you have a household full of people demanding heated, frothy milk, this automatic milk frother from Souvia is the one for you. This frother has the largest capacity we could find, making up to 11.83 ounces of frothed milk and 23.67 ounces of heated milk. Many automatic frothers don’t allow you to control your milk’s temperature; however, this one does. So, if you like your milk just a little warm or roaring hot, it’s up to you. This frother comes with two different whisking disks, a cappuccino whisk for frothier milk and a latte disc for a silkier result. Both of which can be stored in the machine while not in use.

Best Value Milk Frother: GRUNEN WOLKEN Milk Frother Handheld

This handheld frother is pretty much the same as the one from Zulay except cheaper. The main difference is this model only comes in blue and matte black. However, it still performs just as well.

Best Single Button Milk Frother: Secura 4-in-1 Electric Automatic Milk Frother

If you like simplicity, this automatic milk frother from Secura is perfect. Just one button controls all four settings. Press once for hot milk or hot milk foam (depending on the whisk). Press twice for hot chocolate. Press three times for cold milk foam.

Best Retro Milk Frother: Smeg Milk Frother

Did automatic milk frothers even exist in the 50s and 60s? We’re not sure, but if they did they probably would look something like this Smeg milk frother. Smeg’s niche is people who long for a time once passed. If you fall into this category, this is the frother for you. Plus, it’s also a really great frother. It has a hidden cord wrap feature and has seven preset options; hot chocolate, hot milk, hot froth – light, hot froth – thick, cold froth – light, cold froth – thick, and manual.

Best Travel Milk Frother: Basecent Travel Milk Frother

This Basecent travel milk frother is excellent for coffee snobs on the go. What makes this one different from a regular handheld frother is its handy cover and rechargeable battery that can be plugged into any USB power source.

Best Steam Wand Milk Frother: Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Grinder and Steam Wand

We threw in this Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine because we didn’t want you to miss out on the opportunity to have the best milk frothing experience. Now, you can buy commercial beverage steaming systems that are essentially steam wands without the espresso machine. But, those are way more expensive than this excellent espresso machine, and if you’re spending money, why not have both? We’ve heard from baristas that this model from Calphalon is the closest thing you can get to coffee shop quality in your home.

Types of Milk Frothers

Steam Wands: Steam wands are the best ones out there because the steam-infusion makes the richest, creamiest frothed milk. You can adjust the level of foam for different coffee drinks. Unfortunately, steam wands are always attached to espresso machines. So, unless you’re ready to throw down a serious chunk of change on one, these are out of the question.

Automatic Frothers: The next best thing to a steam wand is an automatic frother. Auto-frothers vary in their features, but for the most part, all do the same three things: They froth hot milk, froth cold milk, and steam milk. Automatic milk frothers give you a thicker foam than handheld, but there’s more cleanup on the back end.

Handheld Frothers: Handhelds have their advantages, like being light, transportable, and easy to clean. Some disadvantages are they don’t heat the milk, the froth is typically more delicate (great for cappuccinos), and they go through a lot of batteries.

