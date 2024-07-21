 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

No, the red juice in steak isn’t blood – here’s what it really is

The squeamish among us can rest easy

By

We’ve all heard it said — “the bloodier, the better.” While we may agree with the sentiment, the delivery has always seemed a bit crass. What you might not have realized, though, is that it’s also incorrect. That delicious flavor juice that makes our favorite steaks and burgers oh-so-moist and tender is not actually blood at all. So, what is the red juice in steak? Contrary to popular belief, this red, juicy, savory magic is actually something called myoglobin, or “purge” to those in the biz.

In both raw and cooked red meats, myoglobin and water combine inside meat to create a blood-red liquid substance that can admittedly look, well, bloody. There can be more or less “purge” present depending on the beef’s particular cut, age, how it’s packaged, whether or not it’s been previously frozen, and a number of other factors. Myoglobin/purge is also what you find all over your hands and grocery cart if you’ve forgotten to bag your ground beef. It’s also what can be found all over your cutting board if you slice your steak too early.

Recommended Videos

What is myoglobin?

Sliced steak on a white plate
David B Townsend / Unsplash

Myoglobin is a protein in red meat that carries oxygen and stores it in muscle cells. It’s a necessary element for muscles that get frequent use, and therefore, need a lot of oxygen. Myoglobin is also the element that separates red meat from white meat. The more myoglobin cells that are present in meat, the redder it is. Animals that are considered “white meat” in the culinary world, like poultry and seafood, are named so because of their low levels of myoglobin.

While this protein may resemble blood in appearance, it isn’t related to blood at all. In fact, during the slaughter process, all of the blood is drained from the animal. So, even in the freshest of red meat, no blood should be present. It’s also worth noting that myoglobin is the reason steak looks different according to how it’s cooked. Myoglobin darkens as it cooks away, becoming hemichrome, a substance that results in a tan color when cooked to medium. At well-done levels of heat, hemichrome and myoglobin become metmyoglobin, which turns the meat a gray color. When red meat is cooked to (correct) levels of medium rare to medium, the myoglobin remains bright red, flavorful, and juicy.

So, for those who’ve always been somewhat squeamish about rare or medium rare steaks due to their “bloodiness,” you can rest assured that you have nothing to fear and can now start ordering your steaks correctly. As for the others, while it may be fun to request that your steak remain “bloody” when ordering it rare, it is quite incorrect. Of course, you could always order it extra “myoglobin-y,” but that doesn’t really have the same ring to it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Here’s what people are drinking for the Fourth of July
From hard seltzers to rum punch - what's hot this holiday
Fourth of July sparkler and flag

With Fourth of July coming next week, everyone is getting ready for grilling, picnicking, and, of course, drinking. As people get ready to toast to the start of the summer, restaurant technology company Toast has analyzed it platform data to highlight what the top trends are for eating and drinking this July 4. So if you're looking for some inspiration, or wondering what drinks you should pick up to keep the crowd happy, then have a look at the drinks data below.

One trend that has climbed to great new heights over the last decade is hard seltzers, with many people opting to sip an alcoholic lemonade or other simple, pre-made beverage whether they are going out or staying in. That trend is rocketing on up toward summer, so if you want a simple and crowd-pleasing option for drinks then a bucket of ice with a bunch of hard seltzers is an easy win. If you're feeling fancy though, you can mix your own sparkling water cocktails to get that bubbly, refreshing drink experience but with your own choices of flavoring.

Read more
Aperol isn’t only for spritzes — try an Aperol Mist
Aperol and wheat beer? It's better than you think
Bartender making an Aperol spritz

With its distinctive orange color and crowd-pleasing flavors, Aperol is everywhere in the summer. And while the Aperol Spritz is the favorite way to drink this amaro by miles, it's not the only way to enjoy the bitter-sweet flavors. We've talked about alternative spritz recipes recently, but what about another alternative -- like an Aperol cocktail for the beer lovers out there?

Enter the Aperol Mist. Beer cocktails can be difficult to do well, because the lower abv of beer tends to carry less flavor than high-abv spirits, so mixed drinks with beer can taste watery or too sweet. But this genius recipe uses a hearty, substantial wheat beer rather than a lighter and more classic lager. Wheat beers have a thick, almost chewy texture and a heavy dose of yeast flavor, so they are almost like a liquid bread. And to me, that's no bad thing, as they add a hefty savory quality to this drink that balances out the sweetness of the Aperol.
How to make an Aperol Mist
The Aperol Mist isn't a fussy cocktail to make. In fact, you don't even need to shake or stir it with ice, because there is already plenty of water in the beer to carry the other flavors. You simply need to combine 1 oz of Aperol with 1 oz of freshly squeezed lemon juice for some zing, and pour these into a pint glass filled with a generous amount of ice cubes. Then top up with wheat beer.

Read more
Cask finishing isn’t only for whiskey, as this new gin release shows
Copperworks has a new cask finished gin to release
copperworks cask finished gin spanish brandy 1

While you might think of cask finishing as something primarily used for bourbons and other whiskeys, the same principle can be applied to other spirits too, including gins. Leaving any spirit in a wooden barrel for a period of months will add in woody, spicing flavors that can be a beautiful addition to a more complex drinking experience. That's the principle behind a new release of cask finished gin from the Copperworks Distilling Co.

The new Copperworks Spanish Brandy Cask Finished Gin has been aged in brandy and whiskey casks, which gives it a rich copper color that makes it look more like a whiskey than what you'd expect from a gin. But it has the flavors of juniper and pine that you'd expect from a gin, along with woody notes and hints of lime and cinnamon.

Read more