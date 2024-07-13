Have memorable barbecue meals by smoking these beef cuts

When it comes to smoking beef, not all cuts are created equal. While pro-level brisket and beef ribs each have their many merits, pulling off each is a unique objective with varying degrees of excellence required.

So, as we approach the heart of outdoor grilling season, we’ve simplified things for you and found the best beef to smoke, ranging in cooking difficulty, but all yielding heaping servings of deliciousness. After all, as anybody with even an ounce of experience knows, smoked meat does not make itself. It requires attention to detail, and at least for some cuts, some level of talent. You don’t just inherit the name Pitmaster; you earn it.

A lot goes into what makes certain cuts easier to smoke than others, like the fat-to-muscle ratio, the volume of the cut, whether you’re working with bone, and much more. The following will be of use as you embark on your smoking journey, improving along the way and logging some memorable meals en route.

What is the best cut of beef to smoke?

The top dog in the department of smoking beef is brisket. Frankly, nothing beats a well-made version of this legendary cut. As you work your way from skin to tender center, you experience everything that’s great about cooking meat over flames. A steady temperature is paramount, and it helps a lot to check the internal temperature of the meat often as it cooks.

Why is brisket the best? Beyond the tremendous flavor and unrivaled texture, brisket offers versatility, too. The smoked meat keeps well and fits in just about anywhere, from on a plate with some macaroni salad to in a sandwich or used in a good soup.

What is the tastiest meat to smoke?

This question is subjective, so follow your palate. But while we’re on the subject, we’ve got a few solid ideas. We’re die-hard brisket fans, so that’s a fair choice, but we also love the intense richness offered by Wagyu beef steaks, which work great on their own or thrown into a Cobb salad or some tacos. Pork shoulder smokes wonderfully, as does flank steak, with its ideal tenderness.

Beef is king, and with the many cuts available, there’s something for everybody. Chances are good that if you like the cut cooked under normal conditions, you’ll like it smoked, too. The smoker itself or the type of wood you select can make a bigger difference.

What is the best beef for pulled smoked beef?

Chuck roast is a good pulled protein. This one is pretty easy to prepare and delivers fall-apart beef that’s great in sandwiches, mixed with mac and cheese, or topped with chile. Affordable and not too time consuming when it comes to smoking the stuff, chuck roast is a great entry point for those looking to dabble in smoked beef and not run away because the task is too much of a commitment.

What are the hardest meats to smoke?

The jury is out on this one, but we have a few informed ideas. Brisket may be king, but perfecting the style is very difficult (people spend generations dialing in their approaches and often keep full philosophies under lock and key). Getting that ideal mix of flavor and texture is tricky, as brisket takes a while and the meat itself can be quite thick.

Poultry is challenging, too, as the shapes can be quite different and you’re often working with bone-in flesh. Whole chicken, for example, is delicious, but getting an even cook takes some practice. Gauging dryness can be difficult with proteins like chicken and turkey, making striking that moisture target a task.

Other beef cuts to consider

Brisket and flank steak are great, but don’t stop there. You can pretty much smoke anything. There are some other beef cuts we are fond of that do exceptionally while when smoked. Tri-tip is a great option, which offers a one-of-a-kind flavor and is all the better smoked minimally, with a nice sear on the grill. Top sirloin is fun to play around with, but just remember to incorporate some added moisture in the form of a good marinade or sauce basting. And there are beef ribs, a summer classic and a bit more filling and rustic than their pork counterparts.

Don’t forget to consider wine as you look for barbecue and drink pairings. Also, check out our barbecued ribs guide and some of our favorite grill and smoker recipes. Just don’t forget the apron and moist towelettes.