 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These are the absolute best beef cuts to smoke

Have memorable barbecue meals by smoking these beef cuts

By
Smoked meat brisket
NadzeyaPhoto / Getty Images

When it comes to smoking beef, not all cuts are created equal. While pro-level brisket and beef ribs each have their many merits, pulling off each is a unique objective with varying degrees of excellence required.

So, as we approach the heart of outdoor grilling season, we’ve simplified things for you and found the best beef to smoke, ranging in cooking difficulty, but all yielding heaping servings of deliciousness. After all, as anybody with even an ounce of experience knows, smoked meat does not make itself. It requires attention to detail, and at least for some cuts, some level of talent. You don’t just inherit the name Pitmaster; you earn it.

Recommended Videos

A lot goes into what makes certain cuts easier to smoke than others, like the fat-to-muscle ratio, the volume of the cut, whether you’re working with bone, and much more. The following will be of use as you embark on your smoking journey, improving along the way and logging some memorable meals en route.

What is the best cut of beef to smoke?

Brisket
Luis Santoyo / Unsplash

The top dog in the department of smoking beef is brisket. Frankly, nothing beats a well-made version of this legendary cut. As you work your way from skin to tender center, you experience everything that’s great about cooking meat over flames. A steady temperature is paramount, and it helps a lot to check the internal temperature of the meat often as it cooks.

Why is brisket the best? Beyond the tremendous flavor and unrivaled texture, brisket offers versatility, too. The smoked meat keeps well and fits in just about anywhere, from on a plate with some macaroni salad to in a sandwich or used in a good soup.

What is the tastiest meat to smoke?

Person smoking meat
EyeEm / Adobe Stock

This question is subjective, so follow your palate. But while we’re on the subject, we’ve got a few solid ideas. We’re die-hard brisket fans, so that’s a fair choice, but we also love the intense richness offered by Wagyu beef steaks, which work great on their own or thrown into a Cobb salad or some tacos. Pork shoulder smokes wonderfully, as does flank steak, with its ideal tenderness.

Beef is king, and with the many cuts available, there’s something for everybody. Chances are good that if you like the cut cooked under normal conditions, you’ll like it smoked, too. The smoker itself or the type of wood you select can make a bigger difference.

What is the best beef for pulled smoked beef?

Smoking meats
Valerio Gualandi / EyeEm / Getty Images

Chuck roast is a good pulled protein. This one is pretty easy to prepare and delivers fall-apart beef that’s great in sandwiches, mixed with mac and cheese, or topped with chile. Affordable and not too time consuming when it comes to smoking the stuff, chuck roast is a great entry point for those looking to dabble in smoked beef and not run away because the task is too much of a commitment.

What are the hardest meats to smoke?

Slow cooked beef brisket on the grill grates of a smoker barbecue, in a cooking background
VDB Photos / Shutterstock

The jury is out on this one, but we have a few informed ideas. Brisket may be king, but perfecting the style is very difficult (people spend generations dialing in their approaches and often keep full philosophies under lock and key). Getting that ideal mix of flavor and texture is tricky, as brisket takes a while and the meat itself can be quite thick.

Poultry is challenging, too, as the shapes can be quite different and you’re often working with bone-in flesh. Whole chicken, for example, is delicious, but getting an even cook takes some practice. Gauging dryness can be difficult with proteins like chicken and turkey, making striking that moisture target a task.

Other beef cuts to consider

Adding salt to center of grilled steak with flames and smoke dark background
user10113695 / Freepik

Brisket and flank steak are great, but don’t stop there. You can pretty much smoke anything. There are some other beef cuts we are fond of that do exceptionally while when smoked. Tri-tip is a great option, which offers a one-of-a-kind flavor and is all the better smoked minimally, with a nice sear on the grill. Top sirloin is fun to play around with, but just remember to incorporate some added moisture in the form of a good marinade or sauce basting. And there are beef ribs, a summer classic and a bit more filling and rustic than their pork counterparts.

Don’t forget to consider wine as you look for barbecue and drink pairings. Also, check out our barbecued ribs guide and some of our favorite grill and smoker recipes. Just don’t forget the apron and moist towelettes.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
How to cook steak: Your guide to the 6 best methods
Which is your favorite?
Sirloin steak

If you love a good steak (who doesn't?), you probably have a tried-and-true method of preparing your favorite cut. Perhaps you're a grill master who swears by the charred and blackened grill marks that can only come from firey, open flames. Or maybe you're committed to your cast iron, devotedly basting your beautiful steak in garlic-infused butter as it sizzles on the stovetop. No matter what your favorite steak-cooking method, there's something for everyone and more than a few ways to get absolutely delicious results every time. These are the best methods of cooking steak.
Grilling

Ah, the grill. Who doesn't love the smoky, sweet scent of summertime in the air? Grilled steaks are something truly special—not just for their chargrilled, mouth-watering flavor but also because of the nostalgia and good times they inevitably bring with them. A truly great grilled steak is arguably one of the most classic summertime dishes, and we absolutely love steaks prepared this way. Cooking steaks over an open fire is easy, simple, and a hell of a good time.

Read more
These are the absolute best sides for steak
Because sometimes, your steak needs a buddy
Grilled steak with glass of red wine

On steak night, you may just have one thing on your mind - that beautifully marbled, perfectly thick, meaty, juicy, succulent steak that you can't wait to enjoy. We get it. The thought makes our eyes glaze over, and our mouths water with lusty hunger, too. As miraculous as a great steak is, though, generally, it needs a little something to go with it. And while a glass of wine and a smile are sometimes all we need for a steak pairing, it is nice to have something else on the plate.

These are our five favorite sides for steak when you're craving a little something extra.
Grilled vegetables

Read more
Lost Andy Warhol painting inspires an Absolut Vodka limited edition
Warhol painted a bottle for the brand's iconic ad campain in 1985
absolut vodka warhol 0bc48de8 dd43 4fbd bfbe a85d839f6fec 1220x686 jpg

Swedish brand Absolut is a mainstay of the vodka market and is one of our picks for best budget vodka bottles, giving decent quality for its relatively low price. If you're looking to pick up a classic vodka for mixed drinks like a screwdriver or a vodka and coke, then Absolut is an easy go-to -- and as well as its quality vodka, the brand is also known for its fun and creative packaging. Absolut generally comes in bottles of the same shape and size, but there are colorful options for different flavored vodkas, and also striking and unique bottle designs for special releases and limited editions.

Now, the brand is debuting a new limited edition bottle, inspired by the work of Andy Warhol.  Warhol was commissioned to paint an Absolut bottle in 1985, creating an iconic image for the Absolut Warhol ad campaign. But while working on that image, Warhol also created a second painting called Absolut Blue, which was only recently rediscovered.

Read more