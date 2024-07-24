The Glengoyne White Oak series will see a regular release and a limited edition 24YO

Scottish whisky brand Glengoyne is best known for its sherry cask releases, in which whisky is matured in sherry casks for rich, fruity flavors. But now the brand is trying out a new style with its Glengoyne White Oak release, which is matured in American white oak bourbon and virgin casks.

The range will include both a core expression, Glengoyne White Oak, and a more aged version, Glengoyne White Oak 24 Years Old. The pair keep the fruity style that the brand is known for, but have notes of citrus, apple, and ginger that are developed from their time in the white oak casks.

“Releasing two exceptional Glengoyne whiskies, fully matured exclusively in American white oak, including a remarkable limited 24 Years Old, marks a significant first for Glengoyne,” said Gordon Dundas, brand advocacy director. “These whiskies showcase our slow distillation process producing our signature fruity house style and our commitment to using the finest casks. We’re thrilled for both long-time Glengoyne lovers and new enthusiasts to experience these pioneering drams.”

The 24 Year Old will be a limited release, and Glengoyne has warned that it’s a one-time only availability. It will sell for £430 (€555), while the regular expression will sell for £55 ($70).

“Our dedication to the best quality wood imparts itself in every expression from Glengoyne, and the White Oak range is a celebration of exactly that,” said John Glass, Glengoyne master blender. “I love Glengoyne in bourbon wood — the distillery character balances wonderfully with the vanilla, coconut, and spice from the casks — so have been eager to create expressions that showcase this style.”