 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Glengoyne whisky departs from sherry and explores the world of white oak

The Glengoyne White Oak series will see a regular release and a limited edition 24YO

By
glengoyne white oak screenshot 2024 07 11 at 19 47 17 1536x1037 jpg
Glengoyne

Scottish whisky brand Glengoyne is best known for its sherry cask releases, in which whisky is matured in sherry casks for rich, fruity flavors. But now the brand is trying out a new style with its Glengoyne White Oak release, which is matured in American white oak bourbon and virgin casks.

The range will include both a core expression, Glengoyne White Oak, and a more aged version, Glengoyne White Oak 24 Years Old. The pair keep the fruity style that the brand is known for, but have notes of citrus, apple, and ginger that are developed from their time in the white oak casks.

Recommended Videos

“Releasing two exceptional Glengoyne whiskies, fully matured exclusively in American white oak, including a remarkable limited 24 Years Old, marks a significant first for Glengoyne,” said Gordon Dundas, brand advocacy director. “These whiskies showcase our slow distillation process producing our signature fruity house style and our commitment to using the finest casks. We’re thrilled for both long-time Glengoyne lovers and new enthusiasts to experience these pioneering drams.”

The 24 Year Old will be a limited release, and Glengoyne has warned that it’s a one-time only availability. It will sell for £430 (€555), while the regular expression will sell for £55 ($70).

“Our dedication to the best quality wood imparts itself in every expression from Glengoyne, and the White Oak range is a celebration of exactly that,” said John Glass, Glengoyne master blender. “I love Glengoyne in bourbon wood — the distillery character balances wonderfully with the vanilla, coconut, and spice from the casks — so have been eager to create expressions that showcase this style.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Chenin Blanc is the summer white wine you’ve been waiting for
Chenin blanc wine guide
Chenin blanc wine

 

Chenin blanc has lurked in the shadows for some time. When it’s on the verge of a breakout, something else eclipses the trend, like funky orange wine a decade or so ago and chardonnay’s recent rebound.

Read more
A 25-year aged rum from the heart of Jamaica, from Appleton Estate
The Hearts Collection 1998 is a limited edition from the renowned Jamaican rum distillery
appleton estate hearts collection 1998

Appleton Estate, one of the top Jamaican rum brands, is coming out with a new release in its annual series that has been aged for 25 years. Rum is typically aged for a few months or a few years at most, so a rum aged for decades is a special thing indeed. The Hearts Collection 1998 is named for the vintage, using rum which was distilled in 1998 and has been aged since then at the Appleton Estate in Nassau Valley before being bottled in 2023.

"The 1998 release is very special, not only for its incredible depth and age, but also because it pays homage to one of the most cherished releases of my career," Master Blender Joy Spence said. "Hearts Collection 1998 closely replicates one of the rare marques used in the Appleton Estate Joy Anniversary Blend. Its striking vanilla notes and silky finish make this an ideal rum for sipping and savoring."

Read more
Top small batch whisky producer Copperworks Distilling Co has a permanent trio
Copperworks Distilling Co. will offer an always available trio as well as its batch-based releases
copperworks permanent trio whiskey lineup

A trio of new single malt whiskies is being announced by Copperworks Distilling Co., one of our favorite distillers of small batch American whiskies. Previous releases from the brand, based in Seattle, have been individually numbered and batch based, so you could buy them as they became available and try different expressions. But now the brand is coming out with three permanent additions to its lineup, so you'll be able to pick and favorite and buy it whenever you want.

“Our new permanent Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey lineup celebrates and solidifies the concepts we've been refining since our founding,” said Copperworks Co-Founder, Co-Owner, and President Jason Parker.

Read more