Tamdhu is releasing an extremely rare whisky that matured for more than four decades

If you love very mature whiskies and have a ton of extra cash lying around, you can purchase a bottle of Tamdhu’s newest expression. Matured for more than four decades, Tamdhu 43-year-old is the first release in The Dedication Collection.

There’s no disputing the appeal of a long-aged whisky, especially if it’s a single malt Scotch whisky. But unless you’re independently wealthy, there’s a limit to the age at which you can justify handing over your hard-earned cash. It’s likely not forty-three years.

Tamdhu 43-year-old

Entirely aged in Oloroso sherry casks, this unique non-chill-filtered expression is known for its nuanced, complex flavor profile. According to Tamdhu, it begins with a nose of sweet sherry, treacle, dried coriander, berries, citrus peels, and dried spices. The palate is a mix of sherry, candied orange peels, blackcurrant, molasses, chocolate, coconut, and coffee. The finish is long and filled with flavors like sherry oak, lemon zest, and dried berries.

“Tamdhu 43-Year-Old’s release is a landmark moment for our distillery. To have a whisky this age, matured exclusively in three exceptional Sherry oak casks, is a true gem that exemplifies the amazing depth and complexity that only time can create,” Distillery Manager Sandy McIntyre says.

“This is an incredibly limited release, with only a select number of bottles available in the U.S., making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We’re incredibly proud to offer this extraordinary whisky to those who appreciate the finest sherried single malts.”

Where can I buy it?

To say that Tamdhu 43-Year-Old is a limited release is a significant understatement. Only 100 bottles of this limited whisky are available for purchase at select whisky retailers for the suggested retail price of $15,999.