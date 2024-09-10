 Skip to main content
An ultra rare 54 year old whisky release from Duncan Taylor

The 1970 Scotch comes from storied distiller Highland Park

duncan taylor highland park 54yo lifestyle 54 year old 1
Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

Independent bottler Duncan Taylor is back with another ultra-exclusive whisky release. It marks the oldest ever release from Scotch luminaries Highland Park by an independent bottler, coming it at a mighty 54 years old.

Known as The Accolade Highland Park 1970, this marks the start of a new series from Duncan Taylor which will celebrate some of the best and rarest spirits in its collection. This release is from a single cask, number #3254, which held enough whisky for 158 bottles at 42.9% abv. Made from 100% malted barley, as all traditional Scotches must be, the long aging process this whisky has been through has created a complex spirit with hints of spice and a creamy finish.

The notes on the nose include layers of leather, caramel, and red fruits, with cherries and apricots and peat on the palate, followed by sweet wood and wet stones, all finished with a hint of crème brûlée.

“This is the last collection for our rare and aged whiskies this year,” said Duncan Taylor CEO Shawn Smith. “It is an honor to launch one of the oldest Highland Park whiskies to reach the market and present it within the luxurious packaging befitting the rare spirit inside.”

The release is presented in a hand-crafted dagger decanter, with a copper plinth to sit it in as a gorgeous display piece. You’ll get the impression of how high-end this release is when you learn that the package comes with a certificate of authenticity and a handling kit including gloves, so that not so much as a fingerprint will besmirch the beautiful bottle.

It carries an appropriately hefty price tag of £22,000 (around $29,000) and will be sold online via The Spirits Embassy.

