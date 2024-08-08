 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Ultra-rare 52-year-old The Macallan whisky goes on sale for $10,000

Two bottles in the Rarest Reserve series are 52 and 33 years old respectively

By
CasksTheMacallan
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Renowned Scottish whisky brand The Macallan will be celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, and in time for the celebrations, independent bottler Duncan Taylor is releasing two exceptional whiskies from the distillery. The releases are 52 and 33 years old respectively, marking them out as unique collector’s items straight away.

Not only is the whisky itself storied and rare, but the packaging matches the pedigree of the release, being presented in gold bars. The 52 year old release is particularly unusual in that it is aged in a bourbon barrel, unlike the vast majority of Scotch whiskies which are aged in sherry casks. The release series is appropriately named Rarest Reserve, as just 500 bottles of each will be on sale.

Duncan Taylor
Duncan Taylor

Duncan Taylor is known for its collection of rare whiskies, as well as acting as a blender and bottler. It was able to acquire this unusual 1969 release from The Macallan, and it will be the company’s oldest release to date.

Recommended Videos

“We continue to launch whiskies from our vaults that go as far back as the 1960s,” said Duncan Taylor’s director, Shawn Smith. “We are very proud of the unique packaging that was created for these rare drams and know that fans of the Macallan may want the opportunity to taste these incredible malts or treasure them and keep as collector pieces.”

The 52 year old expression comes at the enormous collector’s price tag you would expect, being offered at £7,850 (around $10,000), while the younger 33 year old is a comparatively affordable £630 ($800). If you have the cash to spare, you can purchase them from The Spirits Embassy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Scotch whisky found in 800-year-old castle — believed to be the oldest Scotch in the world — will soon be for sale
This scotch was distilled in the early 1800s
glass of whiskey

 

 

Read more
10 fantastic single malt Scotch whiskies to warm you this fall
These Scotch whisky brands have some wonderful single malts
Whisky

Regardless of whether you enjoyed everything summer had to offer, it’s over. While most of us finished up endless days of kayaking, tubing, and boat drinks at the end of August, technically, summer didn’t end until the end of September. But it’s now fall with everything this season entails. Pumpkin-spiced lattes (and pumpkin-spiced everything), brightly hued leaves, and pullover sweaters aplenty. It’s a season of reasonably warm days and chilly evenings. It’s also the perfect time of year to enjoy a warming dram (or three) of single malt Scotch whisky (note that it’s ‘whisky’ not ‘whiskey’ like we use for its U.S. and Irish counterparts).

For those unaware, single malt Scotch whisky is a term used to define whisky from Scotland that was distilled at a single distillery (hence the name), made from barley, and aged in oak barrels for at least three years (although usually much longer). Unlike some other Scotch whiskies (like Johnnie Walker, Famous Grouse, and Chivas), it’s not blended with grain or other whiskies.

Read more
10 smoky scotch whisky options to make those fall campfires magical
Our favorite smoky scotch whisky brands for late-summer drinking
Campfire whisky

The end of summer is barreling toward us like a pumpkin spice-fueled locomotive. Depending on where you live, you’re likely already seeing some signs of fall. The leaves are beginning to change color, the days are getting shorter, and Halloween candy is already on grocery store shelves. Fear not, even with the eventuality that is the end of summer, we still have until September 23 to enjoy all that the season has to offer. For us, it means as many backyard campfires as possible before the weather grows colder. It also means we only have weeks left to pair our fires with a glass of warming Scotch whisky.

Nobody will blame you for complimenting the smoky fire by drinking a complex, non-peated single malt Scotch whisky. For those confused about the spelling, most of the world omits the 'e' when referring to whisky. You also might be wondering the difference between Scotch and whiskey. Well, in the simplest terms, Scotch is a kind of whisky (Americans and the Irish still use the 'e'). So that should put an end to the Scotch vs. whiskey debate once and for all.

Read more