Two bottles in the Rarest Reserve series are 52 and 33 years old respectively

Renowned Scottish whisky brand The Macallan will be celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, and in time for the celebrations, independent bottler Duncan Taylor is releasing two exceptional whiskies from the distillery. The releases are 52 and 33 years old respectively, marking them out as unique collector’s items straight away.

Not only is the whisky itself storied and rare, but the packaging matches the pedigree of the release, being presented in gold bars. The 52 year old release is particularly unusual in that it is aged in a bourbon barrel, unlike the vast majority of Scotch whiskies which are aged in sherry casks. The release series is appropriately named Rarest Reserve, as just 500 bottles of each will be on sale.

Duncan Taylor is known for its collection of rare whiskies, as well as acting as a blender and bottler. It was able to acquire this unusual 1969 release from The Macallan, and it will be the company’s oldest release to date.

“We continue to launch whiskies from our vaults that go as far back as the 1960s,” said Duncan Taylor’s director, Shawn Smith. “We are very proud of the unique packaging that was created for these rare drams and know that fans of the Macallan may want the opportunity to taste these incredible malts or treasure them and keep as collector pieces.”

The 52 year old expression comes at the enormous collector’s price tag you would expect, being offered at £7,850 (around $10,000), while the younger 33 year old is a comparatively affordable £630 ($800). If you have the cash to spare, you can purchase them from The Spirits Embassy.