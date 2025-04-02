The Macallan and Roca Brothers partner to launch whisky honoring the flavors of Hong Kong

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Macallan Distil Your World Hong Kong Where can I buy it?

The single malt Scotch whisky world has few names that are more prominent than The Macallan. It’s well-known for its classic range of expressions like Sherry Oak 12 Years Old, Double Cask 12 Years Old, and more. It’s also popular for its limited releases. Recently, the brand announced the launch of a new limited-edition expression made to pay tribute to the city of Hong Kong.

The Macallan Distil Your World Hong Kong

Made to highlight the energy and culture of Hong Kong through a single malt whisky, The Macallan Distil Your World Hong Kong is the newest edition of the brand’s series of whiskies created to explore different areas of the world.

Recommended Videos

The Macallan Lead Whisky Maker, Euan Kennedy, partnered with the Roca brothers of three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca to create this unique whisky. This single malt whisky was first matured in sherry-season European oak barrels before being blended with whisky aged in American oak casks.

According to The Macallan, the result is complex, memorable whisky that flavors like ginger, cinnamon, honey, oak, tropical sweetness, grapefruit, and umami.

“This is a deeply personal whisky, inspired by my time with Joan Roca exploring Hong Kong. It is big and bold,” said Kenned.

“I wanted to develop the idea of structure in this whisky, reflective of the building environment rising from the sea to the green peaks behind. To create contrast within this whisky, in the same way Hong Kong is a city of contrast. A whisky with many layers, to be returned to again and again to find more stories to tell, its incredible complexity transporting you on a journey of flavor and memory.

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition release will be available in Asia Travel Retail and the Asia–Pacific regions this month for the suggested retail price of $4,750.