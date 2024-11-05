 Skip to main content
Benromach is collaborating with clothing brand Reworked 348 to make a distillery jacket

Benromach is pairing with a clothing brand to make a stlylish distillery jack

If you’ve ever been to a distillery, particularly those in Scotland, you might have seen the workers wearing comfortable jackets adorned with the distillery’s name. If you’re anything like us, you probably wish that you could purchase one. Now you can, thanks to a collaboration between famed Scotch whisky distillery Benromach and British clothing brand Reworked 348.

Benromach x Reworked 348 Distillers Jacket

Influenced by the attire worn by the distillery crew at Benromach, Reworked 348 designed this “coverall” jacket for fans of single malt Scotch whisky and stylish, comfortable outerwear. For those unaware, Reworked 348 is a Derby, England-based brand that uses recycled materials to make its clothing. In the case of this jacket, they even incorporated workwear from the 1990s.

The jacket itself is made from 100% cotton herringbone, and it comes in black with accents of Benromach red. It’s durable and breathable, and it’s the perfect jacket for a cool evening spent on a patio, porch, or deck sipping a glass of single malt Scotch whisky (preferably Benromach).

“Reworked 348’s approach aligns perfectly with ours in terms of using traditional handmade skills to create something special. It was great for them to come up and see us at work in Speyside, and then for me to visit their studio to create a product of great quality and character – just like our whisky,”  Murdo Mackenzie, Production Manager at Benromach, said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

If the idea of dressing like a stylish distillery worker appeals to you, this limited-edition jacket is available for purchase at the Reworked 348 website for $173.

Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
