 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Find your new favorite distillery with the Women in Distilling inclusive map

The map shows diverse-run distilleries across the U.S.

By
women in distilling map ourwhisky foundation zd5nqf sbpw unsplash 1
Jo Hanley and the OurWhisky Foundation

Distilling has long been dominated by white men, but that’s changing as a new generation of diverse distillers is becoming more visible. If you’re interested in finding distilleries which are run by women, people of color, or queer people, then a map of distilleries from Women in Distilling aims to highlight distilleries run by marginalized people.

The Women in Distilling map recently added its 250th location in the U.S., showing everything from women-owned gin distilleries to BIPOC-led cachaça distilleries. The map also shows whether the distilleries are open to the public, so you can look for distilleries to visit in your area.

Recommended Videos

The project was started by Karen Locke, who was a freelance writer who found it difficult to locate places led by women and people of color for her stories. “Anecdotally, I heard people in the industry say there weren’t many women in distilling, but in a decade writing about craft spirits, I knew it was more likely these people weren’t getting the exposure and recognition they deserved,” Locke said.

Since the map launched in 2019, Women in Distilling has helped to promote the work being done by many marginalized people in the spirits industry who have been overlooked.

Trailblazing figures like Vanessa Braxton of Black Momma Vodka, the first African American woman to serve as Master Distiller or Master Blender in the state of New York, spoke about the impact of the map: “Women in Distilling is at the forefront of the spirit industry, exposing woman Distillers passionate about the skills and artistic side of Distilling. What an honor to be featured in a prestigious editorial among my peers! Period!”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Raid your garden and make a gin basil smash
Herbs aren't only for cooking - try them out in your cocktails too
High angle view of basil In a bowl

Every summer, I tell myself that this year it's going to be different. This year, I am going to grow my own herbs, and I'm going to make it a success. You can probably guess where this is going, and it ends with me looking sadly at dried up pots of sage and coriander wilting pathetically on my balcony.

There is one herb that even I have managed to grow, though, and it's basil. Fresh, juicy, and pungent, basil smells divine and adds wonderful flavor to dishes from pasta to salads. But it needn't be limited to your meals -- basil can also be put to great use in your cocktails.

Read more
Glenmorangie’s new Signet Reserve is inspired by the flavors of coffee
It's the latest relase from the darker, more chocolately Signet line
glenmorangie signet reserve webp

Revered Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie is releasing a new take on its popular Signet expression, inspired by the flavors of coffee. Consistently among our picks for top single malt Scotches and top affordable whiskys, Glenmorangie has a strong core range plus some intriguing special editions, including this rare new Signet Reserve.

This once-yearly distillation is designed to have chocolately, espresso-type flavors that come from aging in bourbon, sherry, and new oak casks. With finishing in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks, this expression takes the Signet style to the next level. Signet has been released yearly since 2008, playing with darker flavors compared to Glenmorangie's more typical fruity offerings.

Read more
This unique ancestral mezcal is distilled with Wagyu beef
Paquera's Mezcal Ancestral with Wagyu is distilled with beef for a rich flavor and buttery texture

You know Wagyu beef as a high-end food ingredient -- but how about using it in a liquor? That's the idea of a unique new mezcal which brings real Wagyu into the distillation process to add a rich, savory note to the agave spirit.

The invention comes from brand Paquera, an artisanal mezcal cooperative out of Oaxaca. Paquera makes mezcal which is categorized as ancestral, a strict certification which requires the spirit to be prepared using traditional methods. The agave must be crushed by hand using mallets or using a mule-driven stone mill, and it must be cooked in an underground pit oven using rocks or firewood. The agave juices are left in vats made of wood, stone, clay, or animal skin to ferment naturally, and the distillation includes both the fibers and the juice of the agave.

Read more