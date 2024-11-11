The Macallan is releasing a new whisky to celebrate its 200th anniversary

If you’re a fan of the Macallan, you probably eagerly await the limited-release expressions from this iconic single malt Scotch distillery. Well, you don’t have to wait any longer for one of the most popular releases. This is because The Macallan is releasing the release in its ‘A Night on Earth Series.’

The Macallan A Night on Earth in Jerez de la Frontera

The most recent ‘A Night on Earth’ expression is being released as part of The Macallan’s 200th anniversary. It pays tribute to the region in Spain where The Macallan procures its sherry-seasoned oak barrels, which it uses for aging and finishing its single malt whiskies.

Matured in a combination of American and European sherry-seasoned oak barrels, it’s known for its nose of dark chocolate, toasted vanilla beans, oak, and dried fruit. The palate is a mix of candied orange peels, toffee, candied nuts, sweet sherry, oak, and gentle wintry spices. The finish is a warming mix of sherry sweetness and light baking spices.

“Jerez plays a crucial role in The Macallan’s past, but also present and future,” Whisky Maker Steven Bremner said in a press release. “As a whisky maker, having been able to tell part of that story through a whisky has been wonderfully rewarding. A combination of European and American sherry seasoned casks has enabled us to capture the flavors, traditions, and María’s memories of New Year in Jerez de la Frontera, the home of sherry wine.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-release is available at online whisky retailers and select stores for a suggested retail price of $143. This is a must-have expression if you’re a fan of The Macallan’s sherry-seasoned single malt whiskies.

