 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Macallan releases a limited-edition single malt scotch perfect for holiday gatherings

Check out a new single malt scotch from a trusted brand

Christopher Osburn
By
The Macallan
The Macallan

The holidays are officially here. That means we are all in for more festive gatherings, soirees, and parties than we’d ever want to attend. We’ll be donning myriad ugly sweaters eating heavy, fatty foods, and indulgent desserts. We’ll also be washing it all down with single malt Scotch whisky.

And if we were going to choose one brand to drink this year while we once again listen to the seemingly hours-long tale of the time Uncle Charlie almost caught a fish as big as his boat (but didn’t) or hear your co-workers gripe about all the work they do, it would be The Macallan. One of the most well-known Scotch whisky brands of all time, The Macallan is famous for its complex, nuanced, sherry-finished expressions.

Recommended Videos

While you can spend the whole holiday season sipping on The Macallan Double Cask 12-Year and be more than happy, why not try one of the newest expressions from the beloved whisky brand?

Related

Just in time for the holiday season, The Macallan released a new expression in its A Night on Earth series. It was so named because it’s a single malt whisky that was crafted to be enjoyed on Christmas, New Year’s Eve, the Superbowl, and every other event that brings family and friends together to enjoy a dram of whisky.

The second release in The Macallan A Night on Earth series is called A Night on Earth – The Journey. A collaboration with Chinese mixed-media artist Nini Sum, it’s encased in a multi-layered pack that shows the various steps on a journey to bring loved ones back together at New Year.

The Macallan
The Macallan

“The collaboration with Nini Sum focuses on the idea of bringing something special back to your family when you return home: the coming together of old friends and family, with reflection on the past year, and hope for the coming one,” Jaume Ferras Global Creative Director said in a press release. “A Night on Earth – The Journey is a remarkable whisky that draws on inspiration from New Year. These complex flavors play an important role in this celebration, and an essential role in the flavor profile of this unique single malt.”

Only available for a limited time, this special winter release is a classic, flavorful single malt that’s matured in a combination of both sherry-season European and American oak barrels as well as Ex-bourbon barrels from the US.

This 86-proof single malt begins with a nose of toasted coconut, candied orange peels, vanilla beans, sticky toffee pudding, and dried fruits. The palate is loaded with candied orange peels, but the citrus doesn’t stop there. There’s also lemon peels and lime zest. Add toasted vanilla beans, caramel, and dried cherries to the equation and you have the makings of a special sipping single malt Scotch whisky. The finish is warm, lingering, and a nice mix of oaky wood and vanilla sweetness.

So, celebrate the holidays this year (especially New Year’s Eve) with a bottle of The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Journey. What better way to ring in the New Year than with a dram of warming, delicious whisky in your hand? Who needs Champagne?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
The best Christmas beers to drink this holiday season
'Tis the season to eat, drink beer, and be merry
Thanksgiving dinner table at home.

Whether you’re ready for it or not, the holidays have arrived like a candy-cane-shaped, eggnog-fueled train riding on a gingerbread track. This means there will be parties, get-togethers, presents, and more heavy, indulgent meals than anyone could be ready for. Luckily, beer is here to save the holidays.

There are countless Christmas and holiday-themed beers on the market and each one is perfectly suited to be paired with the 800th viewing of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" or an evening spent frosting sugar cookies shaped like Christmas trees. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Read more
Wine 101: Everything you ever wanted to know about Riesling
Riesling offers a delicious fruity, floral flavor
Glass of white wine

If you ask me what my favorite movie is, my default answer is The Sound of Music. And while that answer is true, I hate giving it. Not because I'm ashamed of my pure-as-freshly fallen-snow love for Julie Andrews or unabashed lust for a young Christopher Plummer (Mother, may I?), but because giving any single straight answer to that question is terribly frustrating. If I'm only allowed one answer to a question whose very purpose is to reveal the personality of the person answering, it's just not enough.

How can I then also express the sides of myself who can quote every line of The Princess Bride or Dumb and Dumber? There are just too many movies to adore, and all for very different reasons. Wines are exactly the same way. There are simply too many to have just one favorite because there isn't a default or a one-size-fits-all option. Much like movies, the wines we enjoy heavily depend on the season, the activity, the time of day, the mood, and a million other factors. But if there absolutely must be one favorite, one and only one answer, Riesling is my Sound of Music.

Read more
Beer 101: What’s the difference between an ale and a lager?
Both are great - but not the same thing
Beer

Even if you have only the most basic knowledge of beer, you probably know the simple ingredients that you need to have to brew it (even if you’ll never brew any yourself). They are grain (barley, corn, rice, etc.), yeast, hops, and water. If you enjoy drinking beer and like talking about it with any authority, it’s a good idea to have this kind of base information because beer gets more complicated after this.

There are countless styles and offshoots, including IPAs, stouts, sour ales, barleywines, and everything in between. Including well-known beer styles and their various offshoots, there are currently more than 100 defined types of beer. And while we could spend a dozen (or more) articles explaining all the styles (don’t tempt us), today, we’re most interested in sticking with the basics—specifically, the age-old questions of the differences between lagers and ales.

Read more