Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon joins the popular 101 range of whiskeys

The popular 8-year-old version of Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon is finally available in the US

Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon Wild Turkey

Fans of well-made,  versatile whiskies love the award-winning Wild Turkey 101, especially its Bourbon. Recently, the beloved brand announced Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon will now be available throughout the US as a permanent expression in its lineup.

Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

Previously only available in select export markets, Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon is finally making its permanent US launch. While the classic Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon is made using a blend of 6- to 8-year-old bourbons, Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old is a 101-proof whiskey made with a blend of 8-9-year-old bourbons.

The result is a nuanced, noteworthy, surprisingly affordable 101-proof small-batch bourbon that (according to the brand) features notes of vanilla beans, clove, toffee, charred oak, lemon zest, and black cherry. It also has a long, lingering finish of brown sugar, dried fruit, vanilla, and allspice.

“Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon has always been a favorite – not just for my granddad Jimmy, but for bourbon lovers around the globe. After one sip, you’ll see why,” Wild Turkey’s Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell said.

“This Bourbon holds a special place in our distillery’s history, and its return to the US proves the timeless quality of its recipe. As age-stated expressions become more popular across the category in the US, we are looking forward to more bourbon enthusiasts being able to enjoy this masterfully crafted Bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Beginning this month, Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon will be available at alcohol retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $45 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
