Wild Turkey celebrates its Master Distiller’s 70th birthday with special release

"I've never worked a day in my life," says Jimmy Russell

Wild Turkey is one of those iconic bourbon brands that needs no introduction — known mostly for its high quality but affordable whiskeys, but also sometimes for occasional special releases. Now, the brand is celebrating the 70th birthday of its Master Distiller, Jimmy Russell, with a limited edition 8 year old release.

The Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon is made to Russell’s specific tastes, as he has been working in the distillery since he was 18 and has risen through the ranks to become the master behind many of the brand’s favorite releases including the iconic Wild Turkey 101. The new release is 101 proof and is a blend of 8 and 9 year old whiskeys that offers notes of oak and honey, with flavors of cream and butterscotch with a bitter chocolate finish.

“While it’s hard to put Jimmy’s impact on the bourbon industry into words, I can’t think of a more fitting way to mark this milestone than with Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon,” said Wild Turkey Associate Blender and Russell’s grandson, Bruce Russell. “We chose a special blend of choice whiskies from a few of his favorite rickhouses, and at 101 proof, it’s meant to be just what he loves most about bourbon. We can’t wait for fans around the world to enjoy it, and in the words of Granddad himself – if you don’t like it, he’ll drink it.”

Danny Clinch for Wild Turkey

The brand also commissioned photographer Danny Clinch to photograph Russel to mark the occasion. “I’m proud to have added the legendary Jimmy Russell to my portfolio in honor of his 70th anniversary at Wild Turkey. I typically shoot with entertainers – rock stars and world-class athletes – so the opportunity to work with a different kind of rock star, in an industry that has so much history and heritage, was a unique and incredible honor,” says Clinch. “Jimmy’s passion, dedication and craft is simply unmatched in the world, and it was a pleasure to spend time with him in Kentucky capturing these photographs. Cheers to 70 years of Jimmy Russell.”

“In my eyes, I’ve never worked a day in my life. The day I do, I’ll retire,” said Jimmy Russell. “Until then, I’m going to continue making the bourbon I love.”

