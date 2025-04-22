 Skip to main content
BHAKTA Spirits is launching the newest release in its vintage bourbon series

By
BHAKTA Spirits
Founder by Raj Peter Bhakta (who also founded WhistlePig Whiskey), BHAKTA Spirits is well-known for its limited-released single vintage whiskeys, brandies, rums, and other spirits. Recently, the popular brand announced that it was adding to its lineup of long-matured bourbons with BHAKTA 2011.

BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon

BHAKTA Spirits
The third edition of the brand’s annual single vintage bourbon series (joining BHAKTA 2005 and BHAKTA 2014), BHAKTA 2011 is the oldest and most innovative release to date. Distilled in Tennessee, this whiskey began with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It matured for twelve years and ten months before being finished in various unique barrels, including vintages of BHAKTA 1973 Armagnac and BHAKTA 1984 Armagnac.

According to the brand, the result is a 111-proof sipping whiskey filled with flavors like candied orange peels, vanilla, caramel, fudge, brown sugar, smoky oak, dark chocolate, and lemon zest.

“George Washington. Michael Jordan. Julius Caesar. Muhammad Ali. This limited edition release of BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon celebrates what it means to be No. 1,” Founder Raj Peter Bhakta said.

“That’s you. That’s me. That’s all of us. Why settle for a participation trophy? Don’t get tired of winning. ‘The Number One’ is an old, bold, and powerful bourbon — Babe Ruth meets Napoleon — a no-training-wheels thumper uniting American whiskey bravado with the timeless sophistication of Armagnac, France’s crown jewel.”

Where can I buy it?

BHAKTA Spirits
BHAKTA 2011 bourbon is available at select alcohol retailers throughout the US and on the brand’s website for the suggested retail price of $149. If you own the two other releases, you’ll want to add this one to your collection.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
