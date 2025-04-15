Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based Wild Common is launching its first añejo tequila

Table of Contents Table of Contents Wild Common Añejo Where can I find it?

Produced at NOM 1123 (Cascahuín Distillery) in Jalisco, Mexico, by Master Distiller Salvador Rosales Trejo, Wild Common was founded by Andy Bardon, a National Geographic photographer, after meeting Rosales and his family in Mexico. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based brand is known for its small-batch and sustainably made tequilas and mezcals. Recently, it announced the launch of its first añejo tequila.

Wild Common Añejo

Wild Common’s first añejo tequila was made with 100% Blue Weber agave from the lowland valley of Jalisco. It was matured for at least fourteen months in ex-bourbon barrels at the famed Cascahuín Distillery in El Arenal, Jalisco.

According to the brand, the result is a well-balanced, 94-proof tequila that begins with a nose of raw honey, floral notes, tarragon, and cinnamon. The palate is loaded with flavors like cooked agave, golden raisins, gentle wintry spices, candied ginger, and dates.

“Our tequila añejo comes on the heels of a solid lineup of award-winning products,” said Bardon.

“Each expression Wild Common has released has its own character and personality, and this is no exception. This añejo is our longest aged expression in oak barrels creating a mature flavor profile that will please tequila enthusiasts with the highest of standards. So, break out the good stuff, share it with friends, and enjoy the ride.”

Where can I find it?

Wild Common Añejo is available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Canada, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, and Wyoming and online at shop.wildcommon.com for the suggested retail price of $95 for a 750ml bottle.