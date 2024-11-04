 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tequila Partida is launching its first single barrel añejo program

Popular in the whiskey world, this is sure to be a hit among tequila fans

By
Tequila
istock/AlexPro9500

Tequila Partida recently announced that it was launching its first ever single barrel añejo program. The famed additive-free tequila brand’s Master Tequilero José Valdez selected thirty barrels of Tequila Partida’s award-winning añejo tequila. Each is available for purchase by restaurants, bars, and retail liquor stores.

What is a single barrel program?

El Cristiano Tequila barrels.
El Cristiano / El Cristiano

For those unaware, a single barrel program is precisely what it seems. Fans of a particular spirit or expression (in this case, Tequila Partida Añejo) select a single barrel or cask from a select group for purchase. It’s bottled for you (or a store, bar, or restaurant).

Recommended Videos

Tequila Partida’s single barrel program features hand-selected casks featuring specific, unique aromas and flavors. Well-known in the whiskey world, this program is sure to be popular among tequila fans.

Related

The Partida Single Barrel Añejo Program

Tequila Partida
Tequila Partida

While all single barrel programs differ depending on the distillery and spirit, Partida Tequila’s program consists of two experiences. Experience #1 consists of purchasing at least two full barrels. The experience begins with a trip to Partida in Jalisco, Mexico. It will feature a walk through the agave fields, a demonstration by jimadors harvesting agave piñas, a tour of the tequila production in the distillery, and a tour of the aging room followed by sampling and barrel selection with Partida’s Master Tequilero José Valdez.

Experience #2 is slightly less immersive. It involves purchasing only one barrel. A Lucas Bols (the brand’s parent company) sales manager will bring a sample kit with ten different tequila samples. Then, there will be a tasting and barrel selection.

This is not a program with tequila newbies. Each barrel will yield around 330 750ml bottles. Each bottle sells for a retail price of $59. You can do the math yourself to figure out how much this will set you back. Each bottle features a gold label with the account name that purchased the barrel. Those who purchased will also receive two branded barrel heads.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Chef Enrique Olvera is launching a mezcal
The famed Mexican chef is launching his own mezcal
Manojo Mezcal

Enrique Olvera is a big deal in the culinary world. The renowned Mexican chef is the owner and head chef at the wildly popular haute cuisine Pujol in Mexico City, the ninth-ranked restaurant in the world. Having made a name for himself on the culinary world stage, he's setting his sights on mezcal.
Manojo Mezcal

It's called Manojo Mezcal, and its name combines two Spanish words: "Mano," meaning hand, and "Ojo," meaning eye. If you directly translate the word, it means "a bunch," and co-founder Olvera and his team believe the name means "an abundance of friends and good times fueled by great mezcal."

Read more
Rabbit Hole Distillery launched 8-Year-Old Boxergrail Founder’s Collection
This limited-edition rye whiskey is bottled at cask strength
Rabbit Hole

If you're a fan of rye whiskey, you've probably tried Rabbit Hoel Distillery's award-winning 6-year-old Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. Well, we're here to tell you that the fans of that whiskey will be delighted to hear that the famous Louisville, Kentucky-based brand is releasing a new, 8-year-old version.
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Founder's Collection

It's called Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Founder's Collection. It's an 8-year-old, cask-strength version of the popular rye whiskey, the newest addition to the brand's beloved Founder's Collection of whiskeys.

Read more
Tobermory is releasing two award-winning single malt whiskies in the US
Tobermory is releasing two new whiskies in the US
Tobermory

Located on the Isle of Mull, Tobermory is one of Scotland's oldest distilleries. Established in 1798, it's known for its Tobermory and Ledaig lines of single malt Scotch whisky. Recently, it announced that it would be releasing two new single malts. One from each of these iconic brands. They are Tobermory 21-Year-Old and Ledaig 18-Year-Old.
Tobermory 21-Year-Old

This 21-year-old single malt whisky is the newest addition to Tobermory's unpeated core range of whiskies. According to the distillery, it is finished in Oloroso sherry casks and begins with a nose of marzipan, hazelnuts, toffee, and treacle. The palate is a mix of cherry wood, brown sugar, caramelized pineapples, and sticky toffee. The finish is fresh, light, and sweet.

Read more