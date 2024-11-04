Popular in the whiskey world, this is sure to be a hit among tequila fans

Tequila Partida recently announced that it was launching its first ever single barrel añejo program. The famed additive-free tequila brand’s Master Tequilero José Valdez selected thirty barrels of Tequila Partida’s award-winning añejo tequila. Each is available for purchase by restaurants, bars, and retail liquor stores.

What is a single barrel program?

For those unaware, a single barrel program is precisely what it seems. Fans of a particular spirit or expression (in this case, Tequila Partida Añejo) select a single barrel or cask from a select group for purchase. It’s bottled for you (or a store, bar, or restaurant).

Tequila Partida’s single barrel program features hand-selected casks featuring specific, unique aromas and flavors. Well-known in the whiskey world, this program is sure to be popular among tequila fans.

The Partida Single Barrel Añejo Program

While all single barrel programs differ depending on the distillery and spirit, Partida Tequila’s program consists of two experiences. Experience #1 consists of purchasing at least two full barrels. The experience begins with a trip to Partida in Jalisco, Mexico. It will feature a walk through the agave fields, a demonstration by jimadors harvesting agave piñas, a tour of the tequila production in the distillery, and a tour of the aging room followed by sampling and barrel selection with Partida’s Master Tequilero José Valdez.

Experience #2 is slightly less immersive. It involves purchasing only one barrel. A Lucas Bols (the brand’s parent company) sales manager will bring a sample kit with ten different tequila samples. Then, there will be a tasting and barrel selection.

This is not a program with tequila newbies. Each barrel will yield around 330 750ml bottles. Each bottle sells for a retail price of $59. You can do the math yourself to figure out how much this will set you back. Each bottle features a gold label with the account name that purchased the barrel. Those who purchased will also receive two branded barrel heads.