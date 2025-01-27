 Skip to main content
Tequila Herradura launches Herradura Blanco in US

Herradura Blanco is finally available in the U.S.

Herradura
If you’re a fan of tequila (Herradura in particular), you might be surprised to learn that until now, Herradura Blanco hasn’t been available in the United States. While this tequila was first introduced in Mexico in 1870, you couldn’t purchase it outside the country.

Tequila drinkers could get Herradura Silver, Reposado, Añejo, Ultra, Selección Suprema, and Legend, though. Just not Blanco, for some reason. Well, that changes now.

Herradura Tequila Blanco

Tequila in shot glass next to a slice of lime
Ignácio Carósio Font / iStock

This rare and historic tequila is set to join the lineup of popular tequilas already available in the U.S. Made at a higher ABV than the other Herradura tequilas, it’s bottled at a potent 46% ABV. The liquid is transparent in appearance and carries notes of cooked agave, gentle baking spices, cracked black pepper, and citrus peels. If you drink it neat, the finish is long, warm, lingering, and surprisingly mellow for a blanco tequila.

“Herradura Blanco holds a unique place in tequila history,” Kelley Kerger, Senior Brand Manager of Tequila Herradura in the U.S., said in a press release.

“For nearly a century, this was the only tequila produced at Casa Herradura, shaping not only our heritage but the tequila category as we know it today. By bringing Herradura Blanco to the U.S., we’re sharing a piece of that origin story, inviting consumers to experience an authentic taste of history in every pour.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila in glass
istock/cesar fernandez dominguez

If you’re already a fan of Herradura Tequila’s other expressions and you want to try Herradura Blanco finally, you can purchase a bottle at select retailers in Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts for the suggested price of $44.99.

