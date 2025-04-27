 Skip to main content
Compass Box is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a release of a smoky whisky

By
Compass Box
Compass Box

Fans of blended Scotch know all about the appeal of Compass Box. The brand is well-known for its flagship expressions and limited-edition whiskies. The only problem with the limited edition expressions is that they are often a one-off and are generally never made again or are only released in limited quantities every so often. That said, recently, the brand announced a remastered version of one of its most popular blends.

Compass Box Flaming Heart: 25th Anniversary Edition

Compass Box
Compass Box

To celebrate its twenty-fifth birthday, Compass Box is releasing Flaming Heart: 25th Anniversary Edition. This limited-edition release is a remastering of one of the brand’s most popular expressions. This 48.9% ABV release is a blend of specially selected peated whiskies and whiskies matured in custom French oak barrels.

Previously, Flaming Heart was made with a handful of unpeated whiskies matured in bourbon or sherry barrels. The eighth iteration of this blend utilized peated whiskies and whiskies extra-matured in custom French oak casks from the Benrinnes Distillery, the Talisker Distillery, the Laphroaig Distillery Single Malt, and “Williamson” Islay Malt.

According to Compass Box, the result is a memorable blended whisky that begins with a nose of robust smoke, spices, raspberry, apricot, and ocean brine. The palate is a mix of flavors, including clove, pink and black pepper, nutmeg, medicinal, smoky peat, ashy wood menthol, and citrus oils.

“This release isn’t just a nod to where we’ve been; it’s a declaration of where we’re headed,” said James Saxon, Whiskymaking Director at Compass Box.

“The bold character of Flaming Heart: 25th Anniversary Edition reflects everything Compass Box stands for: daring innovation, craftsmanship, and our constant pursuit of unforgettable flavor.”

Where can I buy it?

Compass Box
Compass Box

Only 9,384 bottles of this limited-edition expression are being released. It can be purchased at select retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $165 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
