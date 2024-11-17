 Skip to main content
Dewar’s is releasing a new 38-year-old blended Scotch whisky

This blended Scotch whisky spent almost four decade maturing

By
Dewar's
Dewar's

There are only a handful of household names in the blended Scotch whisky world. They include Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse, Chivas Regal, and Dewar’s. The latter is what we’re most interested in today. That’s because the iconic brand recently launched a new 38-year-old blended Scotch whisky.

Dewar’s Double Double 38-Year-Old Whisky

Dewar's
Dewar's

This limited-edition whisky was created to pay homage to Scotland’s rugged Northern Highlands. It starts with Dewar’s Master Blender Stephanie MacLeod selecting single malt whiskies from Islay and the Highlands. This remarkable whisky includes some Dewar’s Double Double 27-Year-Old from 2023.

All of the included whiskies matured for a minimum of 38 years. They’re blended together before spending another month in their original barrels. Finally, the blend is transferred to Pedro Ximenez sherry casks, which previously held Royal Brackla single malt Scotch whisky.

This results in a complex, sublime, 48.8% ABV sipping whisky. According to Dewar’s, the palate is centered on white flowers, citrus, vanilla, toasted cereals, frangipane, dried figs, plums, dark chocolate, and just a hint of peat smoke.

“Creating Double Double 38-Year-Old allowed us to explore the full potential of our unique four-stage aging process, blending tradition with a forward-thinking approach to Scotch whisky,” Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for Dewar’s, said in a press release.

“This blend is meticulously crafted using some of Scotland’s finest Highland and Islay malts, each aged for at least 38 years, and then finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks, adding layers of richness and complexity.”

Where Can I buy it?

Pouring whiskey into glasses
Luwadlin Bosman / Unsplash

This is a limited-edition expression. A 375ml bottle is available at select retailers across the US for a suggested retail price of $2,199.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
